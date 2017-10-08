Utah’s Thabo Sefolosha rescued woman in Provo River

Like a lot of rivers in the West this year after a winter of heavy snowfall, the Provo River has been a little faster and bumpier ride than in recent years.

According to a story in the Salt Lake City Tribune, local resident Lori Clark went with family and friends out on the river that day for what she thought was a little float down the river, but when things got bumpy her canoe hit a rock and capsized. She had on a life vest that kept her afloat, but it was riding up on her and she was battling to breathe, plus hitting other rocks and getting bruises and scrapes as she went down the river, her friends trying to help her.

That’s where new Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha comes into the story. The Swiss player had decided to take his family out rafting that day as well, having just moved to the area. From the Tribune:

“I always wondered how people drowned in small water before this happened,” she said. “The water was so swift, I couldn’t catch my breath. It was really terrifying.”… It was at this moment of peril that the Sefoloshas came up the river. Thabo asked if he could help, then helped lift her into his raft.

Sefolosha was far more humble about it.

Sefolosha’s assertion at practice was “I didn’t save nobody,” but it’s not as if the Provo River is always an easy journey: Three people died in May this year in the volatile waters.

That’s the best assist Sefolosha will get all season.