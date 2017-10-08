Associated Press

Utah’s Thabo Sefolosha rescued woman in Provo River

By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Like a lot of rivers in the West this year after a winter of heavy snowfall, the Provo River has been a little faster and bumpier ride than in recent years.

According to a story in the Salt Lake City Tribune, local resident Lori Clark went with family and friends out on the river that day for what she thought was a little float down the river, but when things got bumpy her canoe hit a rock and capsized. She had on a life vest that kept her afloat, but it was riding up on her and she was battling to breathe, plus hitting other rocks and getting bruises and scrapes as she went down the river, her friends trying to help her.

That’s where new Jazz forward Thabo Sefolosha comes into the story. The Swiss player had decided to take his family out rafting that day as well, having just moved to the area. From the Tribune:

“I always wondered how people drowned in small water before this happened,” she said. “The water was so swift, I couldn’t catch my breath. It was really terrifying.”…

It was at this moment of peril that the Sefoloshas came up the river. Thabo asked if he could help, then helped lift her into his raft.

Sefolosha was far more humble about it.

Sefolosha’s assertion at practice was “I didn’t save nobody,” but it’s not as if the Provo River is always an easy journey: Three people died in May this year in the volatile waters.

That’s the best assist Sefolosha will get all season.

Andrew Wiggins says he will sign max extension on table “eventually”

By Kurt HelinOct 8, 2017, 8:01 AM EDT
The deadline is Oct. 16, eight days away.

About two months ago, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor met with Andrew Wiggins to look him in the eye, then soon after offered the young forward a five-year, $148 million max contract extension. That extension is still sitting on the table unsigned, which has raised some eyebrows.

Wiggins wants everyone to know this is no big deal, as he told Sam Amick of the USA Today while in China for an NBA preseason game.

“I’m just taking it day by day, you know?” Wiggins told USA TODAY Sports on Saturday. “There’s no rush to do it, yet. I’ve still got some time before the day before that first game.”

“(Minnesota) is definitely where I want to be; definitely where I want to be.” And when asked if he would eventually sign the deal, he said, “Ah, eventually. I’m just going to take it day by day. There’s no rush to do it. We’re going through preseason and I’m all the way here in China.”

It’s still a little odd the deal has not been signed. The most likely hold up is that after getting that extension Wiggins fired his agent (Bill Duffy of BDA Sports) and has not officially hired a replacement. (It should be noted that because Duffy negotiated this contract he still gets his percentage.) Duffy had complained to the players’ union (which authorizes agents) of the guys trying to recruit Wiggins away from him.

Whatever the reason, Wiggins isn’t leaving this contract unsigned. He’s not leaving life-changing money on the table. He will sign it, he may just wait until the last minute.

 

Report: Gary Harris agrees to four-year, $84 million extension with Nuggets

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2017, 11:01 PM EDT
Gary Harris just got PAID.

The Denver Nuggets love what Harris brings at the two-guard spot — he plays well off Nikola Jokic, he averaged 14.9 points per game last season, shot 42 percent from three, averaged an impressive 1.2 points per possession on spot-up attempts, and he is a good defender as well. All at age 23.

So Denver paid up to lock him up, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris has reached agreement on a four-year, $84 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN.The deal includes $74 million in guaranteed money, and team and individual bonus clauses worth the remaining $10 million, league sources said.

That guaranteed number makes more sense than the agent-friendly first number, $74 million is an average of $18.5 million per season (it does depend on how achievable those bonuses are). A contract that averages $21 million would be steep. The Nuggets could be flirting with the tax line in the 2018-19, especially considering they will have the contract extensions for Jokic and Will Barton due.

This is a good move by Denver, the Nuggets lock up a crucial part of their young core along with Jokic, Jamal Murray, and, for the next few years, Paul Millsap. Harris provides the defense and floor spacing the Nuggets need with Jokic and Millsap inside.

Harris gets his money and avoids restricted free agent next July, when a number of two-guard “3&D” guys — Danny GreenAvery Bradley, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope — will all be on the market as unrestricted free agents.

The Nuggets are going to be a playoff team in the West this season if they can stay healthy and improve their defense. Bringing in Millsap and keeping Harris happy should help with that.

Warriors’ huge draw in China, but trying to not let trip impact start of season

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2017, 10:09 PM EDT
One NBA source who has made the China trip with a team put it to me this way, “Every owner wants their team to do it once, then they see the impact and don’t want to go again.” It takes weeks, maybe months, to really get a team right again after training camp is interrupted to go play a couple of games halfway around the world.

The NBA’s annual trip to send a couple of teams to China is about business — basketball is booming in the world’s most populous nation, and the NBA wants to own that market. The Warriors with their superstars – specifically Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant — are perfect for the NBA’s marketing vehicle. This is good for the Warriors brand, it helps guys sell shoes (including Klay Thompson, who is with China-based Anta), and it’s good for the NBA.

But the Warriors are concerned about the cost and spoke about it with Sam Amick of the USA Today.

“It’s a great trip, a great experience, but this is not the way to prepare for the season,” said Kerr, who has joked that he might be on the hot seat now that his team is 0-2 in the preseason. “But that’s alright. We’ll have about a week when we get back (before opening against Houston on Oct. 17), and I’m sure we’ll be fine.”

NBA players like routine and this disrupts it. Draymond Green, as he tends to be, was more direct.

“I mean at the end of the day, my overall health probably will take a step back,” Green told USA TODAY Sports about the effect of the trip. “Your conditioning, and eating the right things (are negatively affected). You head into the season, and you kind of want to tune your body up and eat healthy and this, that, and the other. So all those things that’s conducive to playing basketball take a hit….

“You start to risk injury and all of those things, so we have a pretty professional team. Guys get their work in, but it’s still nothing like actual practicing and that tempo. It’s more a risk of injury than the season. We’ll figure it out over the season.”

The Warriors weren’t planning to chase 73 wins again anyway. How the younger, less experienced Timberwolves deal with it is another question. Does it set them back to start the season?

It’s nothing that’s going to change — the NBA is going to keep going to China. It’s going to keep expanding its reach there, and is on the lookout for the next Chinese player who can stick in the NBA and be a hero at home (ala Yao Ming). The NBA is in business with China.

But in a shortened preseason, it’s fair to wonder how this trip will impact teams that start the season.

Lakers, Kings to donate proceeds from Vegas game to victims of mass shooting

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2017, 8:12 PM EDT
The mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 more at a country music festival has shaken both Las Vegas, where it happened, and the country. Everyone seems to be looking for ways to help in a complex situation.

That includes the Lakers and Kings.

Those two teams have an exhibition game Sunday at the T-Mobile Center just off the Las Vegas strip, and they have combined with the arena and everyone involved to donate the proceeds from the game to those impacted by the tragedy. From the press release:

The Los Angeles Lakers organization announced today that, along with the Sacramento Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG, and MGM Resorts International, it will donate the proceeds from Sunday night’s preseason game vs. Sacramento in Las Vegas to aid those affected by the tragic incident on October 1.

The donation will be made through the MGM Resorts Foundation and all of the money raised will go directly to benefit victims, their families and first responders. More information about the Foundation can be found at http://www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.

“To say we are united in grief does not fully convey the sadness we feel as we offer our deepest sympathies and support to those impacted,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and everyone enduring this heartbreaking tragedy. Together we will remain Vegas strong.”

Good on the teams.

This should be a full house, thanks to Lonzo Ball the Lakers sold out the Thomas & Mack arena in Vegas for Summer League games (although he may not play due to a sprained ankle). The Kings, too, are not far away and will draw to Vegas as their fans want to see De'Aaron Fox.