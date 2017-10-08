76ers’ Richaun Holmes fractures wrist, Joel Embiid practices but won’t play

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s still just the preseason but injuries are already a factor for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid participated fully in practice this week, but is not expected to play in Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

To add insult to injury, forward Richaun Holmes suffered a non-displaced radial bone fracture in his left wrist.

Via Twitter:

Richaun Holmes has a non-displaced fracture in the radial bone of his left wrist and will be re-evaluated in approximately 3 weeks. #sixers — Derek Bodner (@DerekBodnerNBA) October 8, 2017

Joel Embiid, who again fully participated in practice today, will not play in Boston tomorrow night. #Sixers — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) October 8, 2017

Holmes appeared in the 57 games last year for the Sixers.

Many in the NBA sphere have decided to trust the process in Philadelphia even after the exit of former general manager Sam Hinkie. However, I think injury concerns are a cloud that hang over the heads of not just those in Pennsylvania about this team.

Here is hoping the Sixers can stay fully healthy (even Markelle Fultz has battled shoulder soreness) and find their way into playoff contention in a weakened Eastern conference.