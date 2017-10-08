Andrew Wiggins says he will sign max extension on table “eventually”

The deadline is Oct. 16, eight days away.
About two months ago, Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor met with Andrew Wiggins to look him in the eye, then soon after offered the young forward a five-year, $148 million max contract extension. That extension is still sitting on the table unsigned, which has raised some eyebrows.
Wiggins wants everyone to know this is no big deal, as he told Sam Amick of the USA Today while in China for an NBA preseason game.
“I’m just taking it day by day, you know?” Wiggins told USA TODAY Sports on Saturday. “There’s no rush to do it, yet. I’ve still got some time before the day before that first game.”
“(Minnesota) is definitely where I want to be; definitely where I want to be.” And when asked if he would eventually sign the deal, he said, “Ah, eventually. I’m just going to take it day by day. There’s no rush to do it. We’re going through preseason and I’m all the way here in China.”
It’s still a little odd the deal has not been signed. The most likely hold up is that after getting that extension Wiggins fired his agent (Bill Duffy of BDA Sports) and has not officially hired a replacement. (It should be noted that because Duffy negotiated this contract he still gets his percentage.) Duffy had complained to the players’ union (which authorizes agents) of the guys trying to recruit Wiggins away from him.
Whatever the reason, Wiggins isn’t leaving this contract unsigned. He’s not leaving life-changing money on the table. He will sign it, he may just wait until the last minute.