Adam Silver says NBA will continue to look at 1-16 playoff seeding

By Dane CarbaughOct 8, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
The days of coming home in the springtime and watching teams with losing records battle it out in a playoff game could be coming to an end.

According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, the league will continue to look at reseeding the top 16 teams in the NBA at the end of the regular season. That seeding would be much like the NCAA tournament in that the best teams would simply make it to the playoffs regardless of conference or coast.

Silver said that a reseeding into a 1 through 16 format would also necessitate the NBA looking at a more balanced schedule, as well as an overall analysis at how many games the teams play during the regular season.

As it stands now, teams play more often within their own conference and division. Teams have taken to resting players more often, which the league will try to combat in the coming season. Reducing the number of games or lengthening the season could also be in play.

Via ESPN:

“I think though it would require revisiting the regular-season schedule as well. As I’ve said before, we don’t play a balanced schedule now, as I’m sure you know. And for those that don’t, that means that teams in the East play each other more than they play teams in the West. And our feeling is, if we were going to seed 1-16, we would need to play a balanced schedule to make it fair for everyone if we were going to seed 1-16 in the playoffs. It may be that as we continue to experiment with the number of days over which we can schedule 82 games that it will create more of an opportunity for a balanced schedule.”

“Let me add to that I said the other day [to USA Today] that there’s no magic in an 82-game season,” Silver said. “It’s not a change you’re going to see in the short term, but I think when we step back and look holistically at our schedule and how playoffs are seeded we should look at the entire format. Counter-balancing seeding playoff teams 1-16 is also the desire to create more rest for our players and when possible reduce the amount of travel.

“In adding the extra week to the regular season this year, we will be able to eliminate completely four games in five nights. I think it’s the first time in the history of the league we were able to do that. Plus we have back to backs at an all-time low. If we took the existing format, the existing schedule and then we seeded playoffs 1-16, we’d be adding additional travel; you would have teams criss-crossing the country in the first round.”

There are arguments for and against reseeding the teams for the playoffs, and teams are always wary of losing gate traffic for games themselves. Still, the league disappoints many fans and detriments their overall product when they don’t put the best teams on the floor for the playoffs. As the game becomes more marketable both domestically and abroad, perhaps direct geographic interest will not play as big a factor as previously thought.

Three questions the Brooklyn Nets must answer this season

By Dan FeldmanOct 8, 2017, 8:00 PM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 20-62

I know what you did last summer: The Nets traded for D'Angelo Russell, leveraging a willingness to absorb an overpaid Timofey Mozgov. The same strategy also netted DeMarre Carroll (plus draft picks) and Allen Crabbe. Brook Lopez departed in the Russell trade, but Brooklyn drafted Jarrett Allen to groom at center.

THREE QUESTIONS THE NETS MUST ANSWER:

1) How will D’Angelo Russell develop? Russell is now the Nets’ most valuable asset, at least until they can finally use their own first-round pick again in 2019. He wasn’t ready for prime time, on or off the floor, with the Lakers. But he’ll get an opportunity to grow in Brooklyn. He’s just 21. His future remains largely uncharted.

Russell has shown flashes, but he must ease into a more efficient offensive role. He can accomplish this by tightening his shot selection or, ideally, successfully making more plays in his high-usage role. It’d also help if he became a better defender, though plenty of guards skate by on that end if they excel offensively.

Brooklyn is fortunate to have such a promising player. Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is known for his player-development abilities. Russell will be his most important charge yet.

2) How will Caris LeVert, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Jarrett Allen develop? Russell gets his own section, but the Nets have wrangled a few other players on rookie-scale contracts who could contribute to a winning team some day. From hiring Atkinson to its playing style, Brooklyn is seemingly emphasizing player development. If these players progress nicely, the light at the end of the tunnel becomes a little brighter.

LeVert must turn his promise into steadier production. Hollis-Jefferson must improve his jumper or become more comfortable as a small-ball power forward. Allen must learn to handle contact.

The Nets should give all three plenty of opportunities to work through their shortcomings.

3) Can Jeremy Lin, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll, Timofey Mozgov, Trevor Booker and Quincy Acy make Brooklyn respectable? The Nets will probably be bad. But with their first-round pick going to Cleveland and their second-round pick going to Philadelphia or Charlotte, they have no incentive to be.

Brooklyn has the aforementioned veterans, players capable of contributing to winning teams. Lin was mostly injured last season. Acy was a mid-season addition. Crabbe, Carroll and Mozgov are newcomers. The Nets will miss Lopez, but they’re now far deeper with productive veterans.

The No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference isn’t the highest bar. It still seems extremely unlikely Brooklyn seriously enters the playoff, but there’s no reason not to try. Even winning 30-something games and being more competitive would be worthwhile considering the lost draft picks. Again, even that might be too lofty, but the Nets will give it their best.

Wizards fear Sheldon Mac has a torn Achilles

By Dane CarbaughOct 8, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT
More bad preseason injury news.

Washington Wizards guard Sheldon Mac has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles tendon. The injury occurred during Washington’s Sunday matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Mac, 24, was expected to be a scoring contributor on a hopeful top playoff team in the Eastern Conference this season.

Via Twitter:

Mac is on the second half of a 2-year deal, the latter portion of which is unfortunately non-guaranteed. He will get $50,000 of this season’s contract, but the rest of the deal won’t be guaranteed until January 10.

Confirmation of a torn Achilles tendon will mean that Mac will miss the entire season. If the Wizards do have a shot at becoming a top three team in the East, it will be interesting to see what they do with that roster spot. It’s very likely the undrafted sophomore player could get cut as the Wizards look to solidify the playoff rotation.

76ers’ Richaun Holmes fractures wrist, Joel Embiid practices but won’t play

By Dane CarbaughOct 8, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT
It’s still just the preseason but injuries are already a factor for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Joel Embiid participated fully in practice this week, but is not expected to play in Monday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

To add insult to injury, forward Richaun Holmes suffered a non-displaced radial bone fracture in his left wrist.

Via Twitter:

Holmes appeared in the 57 games last year for the Sixers.

Many in the NBA sphere have decided to trust the process in Philadelphia even after the exit of former general manager Sam Hinkie. However, I think injury concerns are a cloud that hang over the heads of not just those in Pennsylvania about this team.

Here is hoping the Sixers can stay fully healthy (even Markelle Fultz has battled shoulder soreness) and find their way into playoff contention in a weakened Eastern conference.

Watch Stephen Curry score 40 points as Warriors rout Wolves in Shanghai

Associated PressOct 8, 2017, 1:30 PM EDT
Stephen Curry finished off his China trip with a performance ripped right out of his MVP highlight reel.

Curry scored 40 points to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 142-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday in Shanghai for a split of their two-game series in China.

It was the Warriors’ first win of the preseason and came like so many of their victories of the last three years, filled with Curry’s incredible shot-making and playmaking .

The 2015 and 2016 NBA MVP was 13 for 20 from the field, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, and added eight assists.

Klay Thompson added eight 3-pointers and 28 points, while Kevin Durant scored 22.

Andrew Wiggins had 19 points for Minnesota, which won’t play again in the preseason.

WARRIORS 142, TIMBERWOLVES 110

WARRIORS: Golden State shot 60 percent from the field (51 of 85) and 61 percent (20 for 33) from behind the arc. … Rookie Jordan Bell made all five shots and scored 11 points. … Draymond Green also scored 11.

TIMBERWOLVES: Karl-Anthony Towns scored 16 points and Jimmy Butler had 15. … The Wolves poured in 44 points in the first quarter, but Tom Thibodeau’s club yielded quarters of 36, 40 and 38 points over the first three periods.

UP NEXT: Golden State (1-2) hosts Sacramento on Friday. Minnesota (2-1) has finished its preseason schedule.