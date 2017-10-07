Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Three questions the Toronto Raptors must answer this season

By Dan FeldmanOct 7, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 51-31, made the playoffs for a franchise-record fourth straight season, got swept in the second round by the Cavaliers

I know what you did last summer: The Raptors re-signed Kyle Lowry and Serge Ibaka but otherwise lost plenty of productive playersP.J. Tucker, Patrick Patterson, DeMarre Carroll, Cory Joseph – in an effort to limit payroll. Only C.J. Miles and No. 23 pick O.J. Anunoby solidly counter the exodus of talent.

THREE QUESTIONS THE RAPTORS MUST ANSWER:

1) Does anyone lift Toronto to the next level? The Raptors look like a team that has peaked. Kyle Lowry is 31, and DeMar DeRozan is 28. Toronto pushed in on its supporting cast last season, trading for Serge Ibaka and P.J. Tucker before the deadline. It didn’t work. The Raptors got swept by the Cavaliers in the second round. Ibaka is now a year older. Tucker is gone. So are the long-term assets used to acquire the veterans. With cost an apparent concern, the supporting cast has been downgraded.

So, was this the end of the ascent?

If so, it wasn’t a bad run. Correction: It isn’t a bad run. The Raptors are still solidly a playoff team in the Eastern Conference, and the four straight postseason appearances – including a trip to the 2016 conference finals – is nothing to sneeze at, especially in Toronto.

But a taste of success only increases the appetite for more. The Raptors would love to break through LeBron James in the Eastern Conference before the Celtics develop chemistry and the 76ers ascend. The Wizards lurk, too.

The mystery: How does it happen? Toronto’s veterans look established. Its young players – Norman Powell, Jakob Poeltl, Delon Wright, Lucas Nogueira and Pascal Siakam – are varying degrees of formidable, but these aren’t high-upside options.

Perhaps, one of those young players defies expectations. Maybe Bruno Caboclo breaks out, though the indicators are negative for the project. O.G. Anunoby could get healthy and become a difference-maker.

The odds appear against it, but with the Raptors already establishing such a high floor, attention turns intently on their search for players to raise their ceiling.

2) Will Dwane Casey oversee a culture reset? If the roster isn’t getting better, Masai Ujiri isn’t giving up. The Raptors president called for a “culture reset.”

But he kept the coach and two players (Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan) most responsible for Toronto’s style, and many doubt major change will occur.

Still, the Raptors’ offense looks modernized in the preseason so far – more 3-pointers, more passing. If Casey and the players stick with it, the adjustment could pay off in the playoffs, where the team’s isolation-heavy style has been repeatedly stifled.

That’s still a major if. Old habits die hard.

If Casey could coach a more efficient scheme, why didn’t he do it before? Likewise, if Lowry and DeRozan could play a more efficient style, why didn’t they do it before?

They’ll get a chance to prove it’s not too late for them to adapt. If this doesn’t work, though, it could cost Casey his job.

3) How will center shake out? The Raptors owe Jonas Valanciunas and Serge Ibaka nearly $115 million over the next three years. That’s too much for a couple players whose best position is center – especially when Toronto also has capable backups in Jakob Poeltl and Lucas Nogueira on rookie-scale deals.

Ibaka is more of a modern center who can shoot 3-pointers and protect the rim. The Raptors can build some nice small-ball lineups with him at the position.

Valanciunas, on the other hand, sees his role significantly reduced in the playoffs. The back-to-the-back post player becomes a liability.

Toronto seems to realize the problem, shopping Valanciunas this summer. But few teams need a center, and he’s highly paid (three years, nearly $50 million remaining). If the 25-year-old plays well, maybe the Raptors can move him and address other positions.

But if he plugs along at his current pace – which is hardly bad! – Toronto will face some difficult decisions about how to use him and Ibaka.

Report: Warriors GM talked owner out of low-balling Curry this summer

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Stephen Curry is the definition of a max player — two-time MVP, 25.5 points per game scorer, All-NBA player, All-Star, the leader who sets the tone and culture for the two-time champions, and a fan favorite who packs buildings in Oakland and on the road. Last summer, Curry was coming off a contract that was one of the steals of the NBA, he made $12.1 million the season before, and it was time for him to get paid like a superstar.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob was going to low-ball Curry with an offer anyway.

Golden State GM Bob Myers talked him out of it, according to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II in his new Curry biography, “Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.

As the Warriors prepared for the postseason, Warriors owner Joe Lacob was considering offering Curry a contract below the max, even though Curry has been one of the most underpaid players in all of sports over the last three seasons. Warriors general manager Bob Myers kept Lacob from bringing a reduced offer to the negotiating table, but it was enough of a thing that Myers reassured Curry of the franchise’s commitment….

Curry knew there were mumblings of possibly asking him to take less than the max. He brushed it off as meaningless until it was actually time to sign. The last thing he wanted was his contract becoming a storyline and possible distraction during the playoffs.

Lacob must have been wearing his Bad Idea Jeans. Well done by Curry to ignore it during a run to the NBA title.

You can be sure Lacob will deny this soon, but these are the kinds of things that happen in organizations — and in the best ones the owner (or other person with the terrible idea) is talked out of it by someone with the security to say no to power.

Next summer, Kevin Durant will opt out and want to be maxed out. The summer after that it’s Klay Thompson (although maybe he takes a discount). The one after that it’s Draymond Green. At what point does Lacob and the ownership balk at the price tag (and tax, which with salary will top $300 million in a couple of years)? The league is wondering, and it’s stories like this that make you think there will be a breaking point down the line.

Bulls Kris Dunn dislocates finger, will be out weeks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2017, 12:49 AM EDT
The Bulls already had the worst point guard rotation in the NBA (only the Knicks are near them at the bottom), and the lineup just got thinner.

Kris Dunn suffered an ugly open dislocation of a finger during the Bulls preseason game Friday, an injury that required stitches and will take weeks to heal. Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com has the details.

Dunn was having his best outing of the preseason, playing confidently and assuredly before his progress came to a halt, as he’ll lose valuable time picking up the offense and learning to play with his new teammates.

With 8:53 left in the fourth quarter, Bucks guard Sterling Brown made a quick move to the basket for a dunk and foul on Bulls guard David Nwaba. Nwaba made contact with Dunn’s finger and it twisted in what didn’t look like a natural position…

Fred Hoiberg said he could almost see the tendon on Dunn’s finger, thus explaining the “open dislocation” as the bone went through his skin.

Yikes. Other players said the finger was bent at a 90-degree angle.

Dunn will miss the start of the NBA regular season. How much time will depend on how it heals.

With Cameron Payne out for months with a foot injury, that makes Jerian Grant your starting Bulls point guard. When he goes to the bench some combination of Denzel Valentine and Justin Holiday will have to play the point.

Dunn came to the Bulls as part of the Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota last summer.

LeBron James envies Dwyane Wade’s hair

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT
The buddy flick that is LeBron James and Dwyane Wade is back on a screen near you.

Wade has signed in Cleveland with LeBron to chase a ring, and the two guys are having fun so far. That includes this video from a workout where LeBron is openly jealous of Wade’s hair.

As a guy with the Richard Jefferson cut, I will not comment on anyone’s hair.

Knicks GM Scott Perry wants team to play hard, establish identity

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT
The Knicks are no longer a triangle team (you can hear Knicks fans screaming “Hallelujah”). They are no longer Carmelo Anthony‘s team. They are no longer Phil Jackson’s team.

But what kind of team are they? New York will be Kristaps Porzingis‘ team, but what else?

New GM Scott Perry wants them to be a team that plays hard and defends, and if they do that the rest of the identity will fill itself in, he told Marc Berman of the New York Post (and other NYC reporters).

“Fans in general respect teams who compete and fight hard every night,’’ Perry said in a pregame meeting with the traveling beat writers before the Knicks faced the Wizards in their second preseason game. “I think fans will respect that. We’ll see where that takes us. Nobody has a crystal ball, what that’s going to mean for results this year. Let that play out.

“The big thing is this team competing, playing hard, playing together, trying to defend every night. If we can do that, they can live with the results. The fans will at least see the proper direction we’re headed. That’s going to be key — establishing direction where we’re headed as an organization….

“We want to build the right way,” Perry said. “It’s like building a home. You want to build a solid foundation. It takes time to establish that foundation. We’ll be opportunistic as we move along the way but keep focusing on development.”

Perry is right that everything needs to start with work ethic, but everyone needs to be patient. Brett Brown and the Sixers could be the example here — that team has lost a lot, but they play hard and defend well. A foundation has been built in Philly over the years (whether they can stay healthy and build on it are the questions this year).

The Knicks need that foundation. They may have a cornerstone piece in Porzingis — he has to prove it this year — but what the Knicks need to go with him is to build a culture that can plug in more players. Perry is going to be more active that way than Jackson ever was, both going around the league with the team and scouting players in college. Perry is a guy with a lot of good relationships around the league, that’s his strength, and one the Knicks can build on.

Perry is a guy who deserves the chance to build something in New York. Hopefully, ownership doesn’t get in his way.