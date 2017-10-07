Associated Press

Report: Warriors GM talked owner out of low-balling Curry this summer

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Stephen Curry is the definition of a max player — two-time MVP, 25.5 points per game scorer, All-NBA player, All-Star, the leader who sets the tone and culture for the two-time champions, and a fan favorite who packs buildings in Oakland and on the road. Last summer, Curry was coming off a contract that was one of the steals of the NBA, he made $12.1 million the season before, and it was time for him to get paid like a superstar.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob was going to low-ball Curry with an offer anyway.

Golden State GM Bob Myers talked him out of it, according to The Athletic’s Marcus Thompson II in his new Curry biography, “Golden: The Miraculous Rise of Steph Curry.

As the Warriors prepared for the postseason, Warriors owner Joe Lacob was considering offering Curry a contract below the max, even though Curry has been one of the most underpaid players in all of sports over the last three seasons. Warriors general manager Bob Myers kept Lacob from bringing a reduced offer to the negotiating table, but it was enough of a thing that Myers reassured Curry of the franchise’s commitment….

Curry knew there were mumblings of possibly asking him to take less than the max. He brushed it off as meaningless until it was actually time to sign. The last thing he wanted was his contract becoming a storyline and possible distraction during the playoffs.

Lacob must have been wearing his Bad Idea Jeans. Well done by Curry to ignore it during a run to the NBA title.

You can be sure Lacob will deny this soon, but these are the kinds of things that happen in organizations — and in the best ones the owner (or other person with the terrible idea) is talked out of it by someone with the security to say no to power.

Next summer, Kevin Durant will opt out and want to be maxed out. The summer after that it’s Klay Thompson (although maybe he takes a discount). The one after that it’s Draymond Green. At what point does Lacob and the ownership balk at the price tag (and tax, which with salary will top $300 million in a couple of years)? The league is wondering, and it’s stories like this that make you think there will be a breaking point down the line.

Bulls Kris Dunn dislocates finger, will be out weeks

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2017, 12:49 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Bulls already had the worst point guard rotation in the NBA (only the Knicks are near them at the bottom), and the lineup just got thinner.

Kris Dunn suffered an ugly open dislocation of a finger during the Bulls preseason game Friday, an injury that required stitches and will take weeks to heal. Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com has the details.

Dunn was having his best outing of the preseason, playing confidently and assuredly before his progress came to a halt, as he’ll lose valuable time picking up the offense and learning to play with his new teammates.

With 8:53 left in the fourth quarter, Bucks guard Sterling Brown made a quick move to the basket for a dunk and foul on Bulls guard David Nwaba. Nwaba made contact with Dunn’s finger and it twisted in what didn’t look like a natural position…

Fred Hoiberg said he could almost see the tendon on Dunn’s finger, thus explaining the “open dislocation” as the bone went through his skin.

Yikes. Other players said the finger was bent at a 90-degree angle.

Dunn will miss the start of the NBA regular season. How much time will depend on how it heals.

With Cameron Payne out for months with a foot injury, that makes Jerian Grant your starting Bulls point guard. When he goes to the bench some combination of Denzel Valentine and Justin Holiday will have to play the point.

Dunn came to the Bulls as part of the Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota last summer.

LeBron James envies Dwyane Wade’s hair

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

The buddy flick that is LeBron James and Dwyane Wade is back on a screen near you.

Wade has signed in Cleveland with LeBron to chase a ring, and the two guys are having fun so far. That includes this video from a workout where LeBron is openly jealous of Wade’s hair.

As a guy with the Richard Jefferson cut, I will not comment on anyone’s hair.

Knicks GM Scott Perry wants team to play hard, establish identity

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Knicks are no longer a triangle team (you can hear Knicks fans screaming “Hallelujah”). They are no longer Carmelo Anthony‘s team. They are no longer Phil Jackson’s team.

But what kind of team are they? New York will be Kristaps Porzingis‘ team, but what else?

New GM Scott Perry wants them to be a team that plays hard and defends, and if they do that the rest of the identity will fill itself in, he told Marc Berman of the New York Post (and other NYC reporters).

“Fans in general respect teams who compete and fight hard every night,’’ Perry said in a pregame meeting with the traveling beat writers before the Knicks faced the Wizards in their second preseason game. “I think fans will respect that. We’ll see where that takes us. Nobody has a crystal ball, what that’s going to mean for results this year. Let that play out.

“The big thing is this team competing, playing hard, playing together, trying to defend every night. If we can do that, they can live with the results. The fans will at least see the proper direction we’re headed. That’s going to be key — establishing direction where we’re headed as an organization….

“We want to build the right way,” Perry said. “It’s like building a home. You want to build a solid foundation. It takes time to establish that foundation. We’ll be opportunistic as we move along the way but keep focusing on development.”

Perry is right that everything needs to start with work ethic, but everyone needs to be patient. Brett Brown and the Sixers could be the example here — that team has lost a lot, but they play hard and defend well. A foundation has been built in Philly over the years (whether they can stay healthy and build on it are the questions this year).

The Knicks need that foundation. They may have a cornerstone piece in Porzingis — he has to prove it this year — but what the Knicks need to go with him is to build a culture that can plug in more players. Perry is going to be more active that way than Jackson ever was, both going around the league with the team and scouting players in college. Perry is a guy with a lot of good relationships around the league, that’s his strength, and one the Knicks can build on.

Perry is a guy who deserves the chance to build something in New York. Hopefully, ownership doesn’t get in his way.

Iman Shumpert out until about start of regular season due sprained foot

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Iman Shumpert injured his foot earlier in the week and the smart money was on the Cavaliers being cautious in bringing him back. This is preseason, why push him out there.

The Cavaliers announced that Shumpert has a sprained foot and will be sidelined 7-10 days, until just about the start of the regular season so he can get right.

The Cavaliers also have been without LeBron James due to a sprained ankle through the last two games of the preseason. Of course, they will be without Isaiah Thomas for a couple of months into the season (the rumors are a January return). Throw in some shifting lineups — Kevin Love starting at center — and it could take a little time for the Cavaliers to come together this season.

That said, they are still the favorites in the East. After seven straight trips to the Finals, nobody should bet against LeBron until he actually doesn’t make the Finals.

 