Lakers, Kings to donate proceeds from Vegas game to victims of mass shooting

The mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 more at a country music festival has shaken both Las Vegas, where it happened, and the country. Everyone seems to be looking for ways to help in a complex situation.

That includes the Lakers and Kings.

Those two teams have an exhibition game Sunday at the T-Mobile Center just off the Las Vegas strip, and they have combined with the arena and everyone involved to donate the proceeds from the game to those impacted by the tragedy. From the press release:

The Los Angeles Lakers organization announced today that, along with the Sacramento Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG, and MGM Resorts International, it will donate the proceeds from Sunday night’s preseason game vs. Sacramento in Las Vegas to aid those affected by the tragic incident on October 1.

The donation will be made through the MGM Resorts Foundation and all of the money raised will go directly to benefit victims, their families and first responders. More information about the Foundation can be found at http://www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.

“To say we are united in grief does not fully convey the sadness we feel as we offer our deepest sympathies and support to those impacted,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and everyone enduring this heartbreaking tragedy. Together we will remain Vegas strong.”

Good on the teams.

This should be a full house, thanks to Lonzo Ball the Lakers sold out the Thomas & Mack arena in Vegas for Summer League games (although he may not play due to a sprained ankle). The Kings, too, are not far away and will draw to Vegas as their fans want to see De'Aaron Fox.