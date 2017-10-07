Lakers, Kings to donate proceeds from Vegas game to victims of mass shooting

The mass shooting that killed 58 people and injured nearly 500 more at a country music festival has shaken both Las Vegas, where it happened, and the country. Everyone seems to be looking for ways to help in a complex situation.
That includes the Lakers and Kings.
Those two teams have an exhibition game Sunday at the T-Mobile Center just off the Las Vegas strip, and they have combined with the arena and everyone involved to donate the proceeds from the game to those impacted by the tragedy. From the press release:
The Los Angeles Lakers organization announced today that, along with the Sacramento Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG, and MGM Resorts International, it will donate the proceeds from Sunday night’s preseason game vs. Sacramento in Las Vegas to aid those affected by the tragic incident on October 1.
The donation will be made through the MGM Resorts Foundation and all of the money raised will go directly to benefit victims, their families and first responders. More information about the Foundation can be found at http://www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.
“To say we are united in grief does not fully convey the sadness we feel as we offer our deepest sympathies and support to those impacted,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and everyone enduring this heartbreaking tragedy. Together we will remain Vegas strong.”
Good on the teams.
This should be a full house, thanks to Lonzo Ball the Lakers sold out the Thomas & Mack arena in Vegas for Summer League games (although he may not play due to a sprained ankle). The Kings, too, are not far away and will draw to Vegas as their fans want to see De'Aaron Fox.
The Warriors have won two of the last three NBA titles, won a record 73 regular season games the season in between those titles, and are heavy favorites to repeat as champions this season.
For the Warriors, they want to keep their eyes on the big picture — not just another title this season, but climbing up with the greatest NBA dynasties of all time. Specifically, they are looking at the 1990s’ Bulls. The Jordan-era powerhouses, Klay Thompson told ESPN’s Nick Friedell in a lengthy interview.
“What’s that, six championships in eight years?” Thompson said Saturday, when asked whether the Warriors were the closest thing the league had seen to the Bulls dynasty. “So we’re, what, like only a third of the way there? I think it’s close. We still have a long way to go, but I do see the fandom, the fanfare like the Bulls had in the ’90s.
“Every time the Bulls came to town, that was the ticket of the year. Now it’s when the Warriors come to town, that’s the must-see game. And we don’t take that for granted; that’s such a cool position to be in. We rarely play in front of a crowd that’s not sold out. That’s so special. It’s hard to really grasp that as a player. So I think it’s close. I still think we’re not on their level yet, but that’s what we aspire to be of the 2000s. We aspire to be that dynasty that will be in the minds of NBA fans forever.”
Right now, the Warriors are the hot ticket like the Bulls — they are the biggest road draw in the NBA (more coming on that early next week). With all due respect to a solid Memphis team, when they visit Orlando the building is not full, there are not large crowds in the arena early to watch guys warm up. But the Warriors — with Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Thompson, Draymond Green and the rest — sell out buildings and create a buzz. They are a traveling rock show.
The Warriors are also a long way from that Chicago goal. Right now they are more along the lines of the Bad Boy Pistons who dominated for a short stretch with a distinctive style. Keep winning and we can start to talk about them like the 1980s Celtics, then the 1980s Lakers, and eventually the Bulls. But there is a lot of that mountain left for the Warriors to climb.
Still, I’d rather have the players thinking and dreaming big than just coasting. The Warriors should be driven by legacy now.
“James is not a leader…. On every team you need to have a voice, you have to have somebody that when he says something, everybody listens. Look, if James tells you ‘Chuck, you’ve got to play better [defense]!’ Are you going to listen to him? You’re kidding me! I lived through it, everybody in the locker room [shook their head].”
That was Kevin McHale on NBA TV, the former Rockets’ coach who was pushed out by James Harden saying The Beard is not a leader.
Saturday, James Harden fired back, speaking to Tim MacMahon of ESPN (video above).
“He’s a clown, honestly. I did everything and anything he asked me to do, I tried to lead this team every single day here since I set foot in Houston. To go out there and downplay my name when, honestly, he never taught me anything to be a leader. But I’ve done a great job, the organization, my coaches, you can ask any of those guys…. To downplay my name like that shows his character. I don’t normally go back and forth with guys on social media or in interviews, but I’m going to stand up for myself.”
Harden took multiple shots at McHale’s character, saying McHale would say one thing to his face and something else now later on national television.
Harden is at least part of the reason McHale — a Hall of Fame player — is no longer in Houston as the coach. That led to bad blood, which has started to bubble over. There was frustration over style of play and more, and Harden is clearly happier in the Mike D’Antoni system. McHale will always land on his feet.
Both men have said their piece, we’ll see if they can rise above now or if they will keep it going.
Seth Curry, the Dallas two-guard who is crucial to that team’s floor spacing and happens to be in a contract year, is the latest player to be sidelined during the preseason with an injury.
He has a stress reaction in his left tibia (that is the precursor to a stress fracture) and will be out indefinitely. Coach Rick Carlisle discussed the situation with the media on Saturday, saying that he will be out at least a week and they will look at it again.
More than likely he’s out much longer as the Mavs let this heal. Yogi Ferrell may start at the two, and expect to see Devin Harris, who has spent more time at the three during camp, to be back in the heavy rotation at the two.
Curry — who I feel obligated to say is the brother of the Warriors Stephen Curry — broke out with the Mavs as a starter at the two last season, averaging 12.8 points per game and shooting 42.5 percent from three. He is in the final year of the two-year contract he signed with Dallas and will be trying to put himself in position for a bigger payday next summer. Hopefully, this isn’t a severe setback to him.
Dante Exum missed his entire sophomore NBA campaign after he tore his ACL in workouts with the Australian national team. With George Hill gone in Utah, this was the year the Jazz hoped to see Exum break out, getting steady minutes behind Ricky Rubio. Exum showed promise in the playoffs last season and through the summer.
Instead, he could miss the entire season again.
Exum could miss significant time, maybe the entire season, after suffering a serious shoulder injury while driving the lane during a Friday night during an exhibition game, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
After the game, Utah coach Quin Snyder said, “If you saw his shoulder, it didn’t look good.”
An MRI revealed a separated shoulder and ligament damage, and Jazz officials and doctors are conferring Saturday to discuss a plan of action on recovery and rehabilitation, league sources said.
This is a blow for Exum, the former No. 5 pick, who now has had a couple serious injuries, but both fluke one-time plays not chronic issues.
If Exum is out for the season, the Jazz could apply for a disabled player exception, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN.
Utah would be eligible to apply for the Disabled Player Exception if Dante Exum is ruled out for the season. The exception would be worth $2.5M and the Jazz would need to clear a roster spot to use. Utah would only be allowed to sign, acquire in a trade or claim a player on the last year of their contract.
The Jazz also could waive another guaranteed player (they have 15, the max) and keep Raul Neto on the roster. Before the injury, Neto was expected to be cut.
Whatever the Jazz decide this likely means more of rookie Donovan Mitchell getting minutes behind Rubio, which could be a good thing for the Jazz long term.