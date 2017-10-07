James Harden fires back at Kevin McHale: “He’s a clown, honestly”

“James is not a leader…. On every team you need to have a voice, you have to have somebody that when he says something, everybody listens. Look, if James tells you ‘Chuck, you’ve got to play better [defense]!’ Are you going to listen to him? You’re kidding me! I lived through it, everybody in the locker room [shook their head].”
That was Kevin McHale on NBA TV, the former Rockets’ coach who was pushed out by James Harden saying The Beard is not a leader.
Saturday, James Harden fired back, speaking to Tim MacMahon of ESPN (video above).
“He’s a clown, honestly. I did everything and anything he asked me to do, I tried to lead this team every single day here since I set foot in Houston. To go out there and downplay my name when, honestly, he never taught me anything to be a leader. But I’ve done a great job, the organization, my coaches, you can ask any of those guys…. To downplay my name like that shows his character. I don’t normally go back and forth with guys on social media or in interviews, but I’m going to stand up for myself.”
Harden took multiple shots at McHale’s character, saying McHale would say one thing to his face and something else now later on national television.
Harden is at least part of the reason McHale — a Hall of Fame player — is no longer in Houston as the coach. That led to bad blood, which has started to bubble over. There was frustration over style of play and more, and Harden is clearly happier in the Mike D’Antoni system. McHale will always land on his feet.
Both men have said their piece, we’ll see if they can rise above now or if they will keep it going.
Seth Curry, the Dallas two-guard who is crucial to that team’s floor spacing and happens to be in a contract year, is the latest player to be sidelined during the preseason with an injury.
He has a stress reaction in his left tibia (that is the precursor to a stress fracture) and will be out indefinitely. Coach Rick Carlisle discussed the situation with the media on Saturday, saying that he will be out at least a week and they will look at it again.
More than likely he’s out much longer as the Mavs let this heal. Yogi Ferrell may start at the two, and expect to see Devin Harris, who has spent more time at the three during camp, to be back in the heavy rotation at the two.
Curry — who I feel obligated to say is the brother of the Warriors Stephen Curry — broke out with the Mavs as a starter at the two last season, averaging 12.8 points per game and shooting 42.5 percent from three. He is in the final year of the two-year contract he signed with Dallas and will be trying to put himself in position for a bigger payday next summer. Hopefully, this isn’t a severe setback to him.
Dante Exum missed his entire sophomore NBA campaign after he tore his ACL in workouts with the Australian national team. With George Hill gone in Utah, this was the year the Jazz hoped to see Exum break out, getting steady minutes behind Ricky Rubio. Exum showed promise in the playoffs last season and through the summer.
Instead, he could miss the entire season again.
Exum could miss significant time, maybe the entire season, after suffering a serious shoulder injury while driving the lane during a Friday night during an exhibition game, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
After the game, Utah coach Quin Snyder said, “If you saw his shoulder, it didn’t look good.”
An MRI revealed a separated shoulder and ligament damage, and Jazz officials and doctors are conferring Saturday to discuss a plan of action on recovery and rehabilitation, league sources said.
This is a blow for Exum, the former No. 5 pick, who now has had a couple serious injuries, but both fluke one-time plays not chronic issues.
If Exum is out for the season, the Jazz could apply for a disabled player exception, reports Bobby Marks of ESPN.
Utah would be eligible to apply for the Disabled Player Exception if Dante Exum is ruled out for the season. The exception would be worth $2.5M and the Jazz would need to clear a roster spot to use. Utah would only be allowed to sign, acquire in a trade or claim a player on the last year of their contract.
The Jazz also could waive another guaranteed player (they have 15, the max) and keep Raul Neto on the roster. Before the injury, Neto was expected to be cut.
Whatever the Jazz decide this likely means more of rookie Donovan Mitchell getting minutes behind Rubio, which could be a good thing for the Jazz long term.
PHOENIX (AP) – Basketball great Connie Hawkins has died at 75.
The Hall of Famer’s death was announced in a statement Saturday by the Phoenix Suns, the team with which he spent his most productive NBA seasons. The Suns told The Associated Press they confirmed the death with his family.
The 6-foot-8 Hawkins was a dazzling playground legend in New York City who rose to basketball’s heights. The Suns lauded his “unique combination of size, grace and athleticism.”
Hawkins didn’t play in the NBA until he was 27. He signed with the Suns in 1969 and was an NBA All-Star for four straight seasons.
He also played for the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks and was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1992.
Tim Duncan spent all four years at Wake Forest, going back to school when he was the clear No. 1 pick in the draft, because he had promised his mother he would finish his degree.
He helped NFL legend Peyton Manning go back for his senior year at Tennessee, something Manning told Peter King for his Monday Morning Quarterback podcast (hat tip Pounding The Rock).
“I knew I could be even more prepared for the NFL if I stayed on for my senior year…I talked to Tim Duncan, I saw him at a college basketball game that year. He had stayed for his senior year, which was kind of against the norm, and he just said, “Hey look, I wanted to be a senior, I wanted one more year to get ready,” so that kind of let me know that it was OK….I just really wanted to be a senior in college. It was by far the best decision I ever made.”
It sounds like Manning was looking for validation for what he already wanted to do. Duncan could give him that.
In the NBA, I doubt we ever see again a superstar like Duncan — who Jerry West wanted to draft as a sophomore and junior — spend four years in college. The elite guys want to get to the league fast (and that’s not going to change if there is ever movement on the age limit). Staying in school is not a decision that works for everyone.
It’s a decision that worked out for Duncan. And Manning.