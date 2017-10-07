Getty Images

Bulls Kris Dunn dislocates finger, will be out weeks

By Kurt HelinOct 7, 2017, 12:49 AM EDT
The Bulls already had the worst point guard rotation in the NBA (only the Knicks are near them at the bottom), and the lineup just got thinner.

Kris Dunn suffered an ugly open dislocation of a finger during the Bulls preseason game Friday, an injury that required stitches and will take weeks to heal. Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com has the details.

Dunn was having his best outing of the preseason, playing confidently and assuredly before his progress came to a halt, as he’ll lose valuable time picking up the offense and learning to play with his new teammates.

With 8:53 left in the fourth quarter, Bucks guard Sterling Brown made a quick move to the basket for a dunk and foul on Bulls guard David Nwaba. Nwaba made contact with Dunn’s finger and it twisted in what didn’t look like a natural position…

Fred Hoiberg said he could almost see the tendon on Dunn’s finger, thus explaining the “open dislocation” as the bone went through his skin.

Yikes. Other players said the finger was bent at a 90-degree angle.

Dunn will miss the start of the NBA regular season. How much time will depend on how it heals.

With Cameron Payne out for months with a foot injury, that makes Jerian Grant your starting Bulls point guard. When he goes to the bench some combination of Denzel Valentine and Justin Holiday will have to play the point.

Dunn came to the Bulls as part of the Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota last summer.

LeBron James envies Dwyane Wade's hair

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 10:55 PM EDT
The buddy flick that is LeBron James and Dwyane Wade is back on a screen near you.

Wade has signed in Cleveland with LeBron to chase a ring, and the two guys are having fun so far. That includes this video from a workout where LeBron is openly jealous of Wade’s hair.

As a guy with the Richard Jefferson cut, I will not comment on anyone’s hair.

Knicks GM Scott Perry wants team to play hard, establish identity

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 9:58 PM EDT
The Knicks are no longer a triangle team (you can hear Knicks fans screaming “Hallelujah”). They are no longer Carmelo Anthony‘s team. They are no longer Phil Jackson’s team.

But what kind of team are they? New York will be Kristaps Porzingis‘ team, but what else?

New GM Scott Perry wants them to be a team that plays hard and defends, and if they do that the rest of the identity will fill itself in, he told Marc Berman of the New York Post (and other NYC reporters).

“Fans in general respect teams who compete and fight hard every night,’’ Perry said in a pregame meeting with the traveling beat writers before the Knicks faced the Wizards in their second preseason game. “I think fans will respect that. We’ll see where that takes us. Nobody has a crystal ball, what that’s going to mean for results this year. Let that play out.

“The big thing is this team competing, playing hard, playing together, trying to defend every night. If we can do that, they can live with the results. The fans will at least see the proper direction we’re headed. That’s going to be key — establishing direction where we’re headed as an organization….

“We want to build the right way,” Perry said. “It’s like building a home. You want to build a solid foundation. It takes time to establish that foundation. We’ll be opportunistic as we move along the way but keep focusing on development.”

Perry is right that everything needs to start with work ethic, but everyone needs to be patient. Brett Brown and the Sixers could be the example here — that team has lost a lot, but they play hard and defend well. A foundation has been built in Philly over the years (whether they can stay healthy and build on it are the questions this year).

The Knicks need that foundation. They may have a cornerstone piece in Porzingis — he has to prove it this year — but what the Knicks need to go with him is to build a culture that can plug in more players. Perry is going to be more active that way than Jackson ever was, both going around the league with the team and scouting players in college. Perry is a guy with a lot of good relationships around the league, that’s his strength, and one the Knicks can build on.

Perry is a guy who deserves the chance to build something in New York. Hopefully, ownership doesn’t get in his way.

Iman Shumpert out until about start of regular season due sprained foot

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT
Iman Shumpert injured his foot earlier in the week and the smart money was on the Cavaliers being cautious in bringing him back. This is preseason, why push him out there.

The Cavaliers announced that Shumpert has a sprained foot and will be sidelined 7-10 days, until just about the start of the regular season so he can get right.

The Cavaliers also have been without LeBron James due to a sprained ankle through the last two games of the preseason. Of course, they will be without Isaiah Thomas for a couple of months into the season (the rumors are a January return). Throw in some shifting lineups — Kevin Love starting at center — and it could take a little time for the Cavaliers to come together this season.

That said, they are still the favorites in the East. After seven straight trips to the Finals, nobody should bet against LeBron until he actually doesn’t make the Finals.

 

LeBron to miss second exhibition game with sprained ankle

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 6, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James will sit out Friday’s exhibition game against the Indiana Pacers as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

James got hurt on Sept. 27 when he stepped on a teammate’s foot in practice. He took part in Cleveland’s workout on Thursday and the club wanted to see how he responded before deciding if he would try to go against the Pacers. He’s going to sit again as a precaution, the team said.

The three-time champion also missed Wednesday’s preseason opener against Atlanta. Cleveland next plays on Tuesday against Chicago.

James and his teammates attended Thursday night’s AL Division Series matchup between the Indians and New York Yankees.

Iman Shumpert will miss Friday’s game with a sprained left foot that is expected to keep him out for a week or more.

The Cavaliers open the regular season on Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics.