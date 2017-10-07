Bulls Kris Dunn dislocates finger, will be out weeks

The Bulls already had the worst point guard rotation in the NBA (only the Knicks are near them at the bottom), and the lineup just got thinner.
Kris Dunn suffered an ugly open dislocation of a finger during the Bulls preseason game Friday, an injury that required stitches and will take weeks to heal. Vincent Goodwill of CSNChicago.com has the details.
Dunn was having his best outing of the preseason, playing confidently and assuredly before his progress came to a halt, as he’ll lose valuable time picking up the offense and learning to play with his new teammates.
With 8:53 left in the fourth quarter, Bucks guard Sterling Brown made a quick move to the basket for a dunk and foul on Bulls guard David Nwaba. Nwaba made contact with Dunn’s finger and it twisted in what didn’t look like a natural position…
Fred Hoiberg said he could almost see the tendon on Dunn’s finger, thus explaining the “open dislocation” as the bone went through his skin.
Yikes. Other players said the finger was bent at a 90-degree angle.
Dunn will miss the start of the NBA regular season. How much time will depend on how it heals.
With Cameron Payne out for months with a foot injury, that makes Jerian Grant your starting Bulls point guard. When he goes to the bench some combination of Denzel Valentine and Justin Holiday will have to play the point.
Dunn came to the Bulls as part of the Jimmy Butler trade with Minnesota last summer.