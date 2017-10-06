Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Warriors bid to host All-Star game

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT
The Warriors are building a fancy new arena that will cost fans a lot of money to enter.

So, what’s the next obvious step?

Chris Haynes and Marc Spears of ESPN:

With Chase Center scheduled to be the new home of the Golden State Warriors in time for the 2019-20 season, the team has submitted a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game, league sources tell ESPN.

The bid submission year is murky. However, league sources say the earliest it would be is for 2021.

It’s hard to see the NBA not rewarding its flagship franchise – which plays in a place with pleasing winter weather – with an All-Star game. Tough luck for the other bidders.

J.R. Smith demonstrates during national anthem

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT
David West has stood a few feet behind his teammates during the national anthem for years.

J.R. Smith made a similar demonstration.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith stood a few feet behind his teammates for the national anthem prior to the team’s scrimmage Monday night at The Q.

The reason, he said, was because “I don’t feel like the flag represents what it’s supposed to at this point.

“We obviously didn’t discuss what we were going to do as a team, and I definitely, I don’t feel, it’s not an easy situation for me with the national anthem,” Smith said Friday, following the Cavs’ morning shootaround. “Especially coming from where I come from, it’s just not. I don’t feel like it’s represented the right way, obviously it’s a tough conversation for everybody, and it still needs to be, I wouldn’t say talked about, because there’s been a lot of conversations about it, it’s time to start doing. What efforts are we going to put towards it?”

I’m not sure this qualifies as a “protest,” a la Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem. Smith’s positioning doesn’t demand attention (though someone clearly noticed to ask him about it), and he’s not voicing a reasoning for his action.

Still, in the aftermath of Kaepernick kneeling, national-anthem protests have focused on minority rights and particularly police treatment of blacks. Smith had to know his demonstration would get grouped into the rest. I suspect he’s referencing similar issues.

Smith can stand wherever he wants during the anthem (though the NBA might punish him if he sits or kneels). He doesn’t need to explain himself further.

But if he wants to advance the conversation or bring attention to issues, he must explain why he’s standing apart. Otherwise, this is merely a small step from the forms of benign demonstration we’ve already seen from NBA players.

Magic hire Tracy McGrady as special assistant to CEO

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT
Tracy McGrady is finding his groove in retirement.

He has worked in TV, gotten enshrined in the Hall of Fame and has now been hired by the Magic.

Magic release:

The Orlando Magic have announced that perennial NBA All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady will join the front office as special assistant to the CEO.

McGrady will be available to the organization as needed in a variety of capacities. He will be available to the players and coaches on and off the court, will assist and advise the executive team in several areas and will help with promotion, marketing and community relations activities for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

“Having Tracy McGrady, a perennial All-Star and a Hall-of-Famer, on our staff is tremendous for our entire organization,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Whether it will be on the court with the team or in the Central Florida community, Tracy’s knowledge, experience and stature will be an incredible asset for our players and our organization. We are extremely excited to bring him back home.”

McGrady was a great player. Will he make a great executive? He obviously knows basketball, but the jobs don’t neatly intersect. Successful front-office work requires a lot of time and energy. Former stars with massive bank accounts aren’t always interested in the necessary commitment.

The Magic might be relying on him as more of an ambassador, anyway. Making appearances to rally fans is much easier.

But if Orlando expects McGrady to make a major impact on basketball operations, that’s a far more hit-or-miss proposition.

Report: Mikhail Prokhorov moving toward selling the Nets

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Mikhail Prokhorov said he’s selling 49% of the Nets then reportedly warmed to selling controlling interest.

Apparently, he merged plans.

Josh Kosman of the New York Post:

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov is getting closer to selling the Brooklyn Nets, sources told The Post.

There are multiple suitors late in the process to buy a 49-percent stake in the struggling NBA team, along with the right to buy a larger stake and become the controlling owner in three years, sources told The Post.

Prokhorov was seeking a $2 billion valuation. Considering the Rockets just sold for $2.2 billion, that seems plausible.

It’ll be interesting to see the new minority owner’s path to becoming controlling owner. Hopefully, the arrangement creates a situation as juicy as the one in Memphis.

Joel Embiid on his tennis game: “They call me the black Roger Federer”

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT
I hope Joel Embiid is healthy and able to play all season — not just because he makes the Sixers better, but because there is no more entertaining player in the league off the court.

Video surfaced on Thursday of Embiid getting in some late-night tennis in Philly.

Embiid was asked about his tennis skills after practice, and his answer was vintage Embiid (the video is above).

“It’s really good. I’m a really good server. They call me the black Roger Federer.”

Never change, Embiid.

By the way, in actual basketball related Embiid news, he was cleared by doctors and practiced five-on-five on Thursday. The team is hoping he’s healthy and ready to go on opening night.