Three questions the Miami Heat must answer this season

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 2:22 PM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 41-41, missed playoffs

I know what you did last summer: The Heat solidified a competitive roster by re-signing James Johnson and Dion Waiters, signing Kelly Olynyk and extending Josh Richardson to long-term deals. Miami also drafted Bam Adebayo.

THREE QUESTIONS THE HEAT MUST ANSWER:

1) Are the Heat more a team that went 41-41 or finished 31-10 last season? Miami started 10-31 last year, better than only the Nets. The Heat then went 31-10 in the second half, behind only the Warriors.

So, which team is it?

Miami returns its eight most-used players, so they’ll have a chance to build on their chemistry, which clearly improved as the season progressed. They bought into Erik Spoelstra’s system and developed confidence in it and themselves.

But the larger sample tends to prove more reliable.

The Heat aren’t suddenly a 62-win team over a full season, but they probably believe a 41-41 baseline inaccurately discounts their progress. For a team with so much stability, it’s tough to tell where Miami stands entering the season.

2) Where does Justise Winslow fit? Winslow missed the Heat’s final 48 games last season, i.e., all of their turnaround. Miami’s late-season game plan was built around Goran Dragic and Dion Waiters taking turns attacking the rim while the other spotted up beyond the arc along with a couple other sweet-shooting forwards.

Winslow, with his suspect jumper, can’t play in that system without completely undermining the spacing and floor balance.

Sure, Winslow adds tenacious defense. He can be active offensively, getting out in transition. But his shooting is not only a problem, it’s a direct threat to the game plan the Heat grew comfortable in.

Maybe Spoelstra can find a rotation that positions Winslow to succeed. He’s not a bad player. But how many minutes will be available for him? And what does Miami do offensively during them?

3) Where does Miami find internal growth? Dion Waiters and James Johnson got into shape, had career seasons in contract years then signed lucrative long-term contracts. Kelly Olynyk is also coming off a contract year that netted a large lengthy contract. Goran Dragic and Johnson are on the wrong side of 30. Hassan Whiteside is already 28.

This doesn’t look like a team with a ton of untapped potential, not ideal for a franchise that has gotten a taste of championship contention but now looks locked into early-round playoff exits.

Still, the Heat’s “program,” as they like to call it, has a remarkable track record of developing players.

Justise Winslow could make a difference with or without a jumper – but especially with a jumper. Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson and Rodney McGruder have come along nicely – and maybe even have more leaps in them. Bam Adebayo certainly offers enticing upside.

Heck, maybe Waiters, Johnson and Olynyk remain hungry. Dragic could stave off aging another couple years. Whiteside is still inexperienced given his years outside the league, so maybe he has more room to grow than the typical player his age.

The Heat won’t have cap space for the foreseeable future, and they already traded a couple future first-round picks. They’re probably too good to draft a blue-chip prospect anytime soon, anyway. This is their team. It’s at least fine.

Do Miami’s current players have the capacity to turn it into something more?

J.R. Smith demonstrates during national anthem

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 1:22 PM EDT
David West has stood a few feet behind his teammates during the national anthem for years.

J.R. Smith made a similar demonstration.

Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith stood a few feet behind his teammates for the national anthem prior to the team’s scrimmage Monday night at The Q.

The reason, he said, was because “I don’t feel like the flag represents what it’s supposed to at this point.

“We obviously didn’t discuss what we were going to do as a team, and I definitely, I don’t feel, it’s not an easy situation for me with the national anthem,” Smith said Friday, following the Cavs’ morning shootaround. “Especially coming from where I come from, it’s just not. I don’t feel like it’s represented the right way, obviously it’s a tough conversation for everybody, and it still needs to be, I wouldn’t say talked about, because there’s been a lot of conversations about it, it’s time to start doing. What efforts are we going to put towards it?”

I’m not sure this qualifies as a “protest,” a la Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem. Smith’s positioning doesn’t demand attention (though someone clearly noticed to ask him about it), and he’s not voicing a specific reasoning for his action.

Still, in the aftermath of Kaepernick kneeling, national-anthem protests have focused on minority rights and particularly police treatment of blacks. Smith had to know his demonstration would get grouped into the rest. I suspect he’s referencing similar issues.

Smith can stand wherever he wants during the anthem (though the NBA might punish him if he sits or kneels). He doesn’t need to explain himself further.

But if he wants to advance the conversation or bring attention to issues, he must explain why he’s standing apart. Otherwise, this is merely a small step from the forms of benign demonstration we’ve already seen from NBA players.

Warriors bid to host All-Star game

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 12:22 PM EDT
The Warriors are building a fancy new arena that will cost fans a lot of money to enter.

So, what’s the next obvious step?

Chris Haynes and Marc Spears of ESPN:

With Chase Center scheduled to be the new home of the Golden State Warriors in time for the 2019-20 season, the team has submitted a bid to host the NBA All-Star Game, league sources tell ESPN.

The bid submission year is murky. However, league sources say the earliest it would be is for 2021.

It’s hard to see the NBA not rewarding its flagship franchise – which plays in a place with pleasing winter weather – with an All-Star game. Tough luck for the other bidders.

Magic hire Tracy McGrady as special assistant to CEO

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 11:04 AM EDT
Tracy McGrady is finding his groove in retirement.

He has worked in TV, gotten enshrined in the Hall of Fame and has now been hired by the Magic.

Magic release:

The Orlando Magic have announced that perennial NBA All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady will join the front office as special assistant to the CEO.

McGrady will be available to the organization as needed in a variety of capacities. He will be available to the players and coaches on and off the court, will assist and advise the executive team in several areas and will help with promotion, marketing and community relations activities for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.

“Having Tracy McGrady, a perennial All-Star and a Hall-of-Famer, on our staff is tremendous for our entire organization,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Whether it will be on the court with the team or in the Central Florida community, Tracy’s knowledge, experience and stature will be an incredible asset for our players and our organization. We are extremely excited to bring him back home.”

McGrady was a great player. Will he make a great executive? He obviously knows basketball, but the jobs don’t neatly intersect. Successful front-office work requires a lot of time and energy. Former stars with massive bank accounts aren’t always interested in the necessary commitment.

The Magic might be relying on him as more of an ambassador, anyway. Making appearances to rally fans is much easier.

But if Orlando expects McGrady to make a major impact on basketball operations, that’s a far more hit-or-miss proposition.

Report: Mikhail Prokhorov moving toward selling the Nets

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
Mikhail Prokhorov said he’s selling 49% of the Nets then reportedly warmed to selling controlling interest.

Apparently, he merged plans.

Josh Kosman of the New York Post:

Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov is getting closer to selling the Brooklyn Nets, sources told The Post.

There are multiple suitors late in the process to buy a 49-percent stake in the struggling NBA team, along with the right to buy a larger stake and become the controlling owner in three years, sources told The Post.

Prokhorov was seeking a $2 billion valuation. Considering the Rockets just sold for $2.2 billion, that seems plausible.

It’ll be interesting to see the new minority owner’s path to becoming controlling owner. Hopefully, the arrangement creates a situation as juicy as the one in Memphis.