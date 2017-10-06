Report: Mikhail Prokhorov moving toward selling the Nets

Mikhail Prokhorov said he’s selling 49% of the Nets then reportedly warmed to selling controlling interest.
Apparently, he merged plans.
Josh Kosman of the New York Post:
Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov is getting closer to selling the Brooklyn Nets, sources told The Post.
There are multiple suitors late in the process to buy a 49-percent stake in the struggling NBA team, along with the right to buy a larger stake and become the controlling owner in three years, sources told The Post.
Prokhorov was seeking a $2 billion valuation. Considering the Rockets just sold for $2.2 billion, that seems plausible.
It’ll be interesting to see the new minority owner’s path to becoming controlling owner. Hopefully, the arrangement creates a situation as juicy as the one in Memphis.
Tracy McGrady is finding his groove in retirement.
He has worked in TV, gotten enshrined in the Hall of Fame and has now been hired by the Magic.
Magic release:
The Orlando Magic have announced that perennial NBA All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady will join the front office as special assistant to the CEO.
McGrady will be available to the organization as needed in a variety of capacities. He will be available to the players and coaches on and off the court, will assist and advise the executive team in several areas and will help with promotion, marketing and community relations activities for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League.
“Having Tracy McGrady, a perennial All-Star and a Hall-of-Famer, on our staff is tremendous for our entire organization,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Whether it will be on the court with the team or in the Central Florida community, Tracy’s knowledge, experience and stature will be an incredible asset for our players and our organization. We are extremely excited to bring him back home.”
McGrady was a great player. Will he make a great executive? He obviously knows basketball, but the jobs don’t neatly intersect. Successful front-office work requires a lot of time and energy. Former stars with massive bank accounts aren’t always interested in the necessary commitment.
The Magic might be relying on him as more of an ambassador, anyway. Making appearances to rally fans is much easier.
But if Orlando expects McGrady to make a major impact on basketball operations, that’s a far more hit-or-miss proposition.
I hope Joel Embiid is healthy and able to play all season — not just because he makes the Sixers better, but because there is no more entertaining player in the league off the court.
Video surfaced on Thursday of Embiid getting in some late-night tennis in Philly.
Embiid was asked about his tennis skills after practice, and his answer was vintage Embiid (the video is above).
“It’s really good. I’m a really good server. They call me the black Roger Federer.”
Never change, Embiid.
By the way, in actual basketball related Embiid news, he was cleared by doctors and practiced five-on-five on Thursday. The team is hoping he’s healthy and ready to go on opening night.
The Northwest Division is the deepest and one of the most interesting ones in the NBA this season.
Oklahoma City went all in, but can Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony make the sacrifices needed to win? How far can Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler take the Timberwolves? With Jusuf Nurkic in the paint will the Blazers defense improve? How does Paul Millsap fit in with the Nuggets? How are the Utah Jazz going to score points?
Kurt Helin and Dane Carbaugh of NBC Sports get into all of that, after they talk about the changes to the All-Star Game that will have captains picking the team. That picking needs to be a public process (but won't be).
Jeremy Lin has dreadlocks now. He wrote an entire article on The Players’ Tribune about it.
If you haven’t read it, it’s well worth it and it details not only the reasoning for Lin wanting to grow his hair out, but the process in which he took to get there and just how thoughtful he has been about it.
Essentially, Lin said that he wanted to do something new with his hair, which he has become known for. He also said that he consulted people before he decided to get the new cut, and he also mentioned that he wanted to make sure it wasn’t cultural appropriation. Lin finished off his article by saying that it’s possible that he’s still wrong about getting dreadlocks.
Now, former NBA player Kenyon Martin is saying he doesn’t agree with Lin’s new hairstyle.
Via Instagram:
Lin, meanwhile, responded in kind both on Instagram and after the Brooklyn Nets’ preseason game against the Miami Heat.
Via Twitter:
I doubt this will be the last time we talk about this issue.