PBT Podcast: All-Star Game changes, Northwest Division preview

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 7:57 AM EDT
The Northwest Division is the deepest and one of the most interesting ones in the NBA this season.

Oklahoma City went all in, but can Russell Westbrook, Paul George, and Carmelo Anthony make the sacrifices needed to win? How far can Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler take the Timberwolves? With Jusuf Nurkic in the paint will the Blazers defense improve? How does Paul Millsap fit in with the Nuggets? How are the Utah Jazz going to score points?

Kurt Helin and Dane Carbaugh of NBC Sports get into all of that, after they talk about the changes to the All-Star Game that will have captains picking the team. That picking needs to be a public process (but won’t be).

Joel Embiid on his tennis game: “They call me the black Roger Federer”

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT
I hope Joel Embiid is healthy and able to play all season — not just because he makes the Sixers better, but because there is no more entertaining player in the league off the court.

Video surfaced on Thursday of Embiid getting in some late-night tennis in Philly.

Embiid was asked about his tennis skills after practice, and his answer was vintage Embiid (the video is above).

“It’s really good. I’m a really good server. They call me the black Roger Federer.”

Never change, Embiid.

By the way, in actual basketball related Embiid news, he was cleared by doctors and practiced five-on-five on Thursday. The team is hoping he’s healthy and ready to go on opening night.

Jeremy Lin responds to Kenyon Martin after former NBAer blasts him for dreadlocks

By Dane CarbaughOct 6, 2017, 12:42 AM EDT
Jeremy Lin has dreadlocks now. He wrote an entire article on The Players’ Tribune about it.

If you haven’t read it, it’s well worth it and it details not only the reasoning for Lin wanting to grow his hair out, but the process in which he took to get there and just how thoughtful he has been about it.

Essentially, Lin said that he wanted to do something new with his hair, which he has become known for. He also said that he consulted people before he decided to get the new cut, and he also mentioned that he wanted to make sure it wasn’t cultural appropriation. Lin finished off his article by saying that it’s possible that he’s still wrong about getting dreadlocks.

Now, former NBA player Kenyon Martin is saying he doesn’t agree with Lin’s new hairstyle.

🤷🏽‍♂️😝💯

Lin, meanwhile, responded in kind both on Instagram and after the Brooklyn Nets’ preseason game against the Miami Heat.

I doubt this will be the last time we talk about this issue.

LaMarcus Aldridge confirms he has been unhappy with the Spurs

By Dane CarbaughOct 5, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
Famously moody, it appears rumors of last season’s potential unhappiness on the part of LaMarcus Aldridge have been confirmed.

Aldridge recently had a talk with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in which the former All-Star big man confirmed that he was struggling with some of the aspects of his fit on the team.

In an article posted to ESPN, Aldridge aired some of the complaints he lodged with Popovich during their talk, including how he was being involved on offense.

Portland Trail Blazers fans, stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

One of the complaints was that teammates weren’t getting Aldridge the ball on quick looks, which then pushed the power forward to quit running the floor.

Via ESPN:

“One of our things this year is if myself, Pau [Gasol] or if any big is running the floor and we duck in, it’s just more emphasis on, ‘OK, let’s look at the post,’ ” Aldridge told ESPN. “I think last year, looking at the post wasn’t really what we did. It was more, let’s do something else. But this year, already, it’s about, ‘If he runs the floor and he’s ducking in, give him the ball.’ So it’s just more of an emphasis on those types of things.”

That, in turn, means Aldridge needs to do a better job of actually running the floor. He admits to not always doing that these past two seasons.

“It was an afterthought [to get me the ball early]. But it was both [probably my fault and the team’s] because I didn’t feel like I would get it,” Aldridge said. “So I probably didn’t run the floor as hard, or I didn’t seal as good. Then, they didn’t look for me. Then, when we both thought about it, it was too late.

“But this year, knowing that it’s going to be a point of emphasis, I’m going to run harder. I’m going to duck in harder, and they’re going to look for me faster. So it’s going to be better.”

This does have the potential to feel a bit like Dwight Howard‘s complaints about his post touches. If you remember from years past, Howard has taken to complaining about that sort of thing despite remaining Top 3 in low post looks per-game for the entire league. It’s been hard to take him seriously.

Indeed, according to Basketball Reference Aldridge has shot the same percentage of his field goal attempts where you’d expect after jumping from Oregon to Texas. However, there has been roughly a 30% decline in amount of field goal attempts by Aldridge after he moved to San Antonio.

So he has gotten the ball less, but it’s unclear what Aldridge thought was going to happen when he went to the Spurs. He was never going to be the top dog, which many thought was his main issue with the Trail Blazers. He moved to a better team, with a better system, a better coach, and better players. It was always likely Aldridge was going to be less of the focus he was in Portland.

Still, Popovich did say that he felt that all of Aldridge’s complaints were legitimate. Aldridge said that he had poured his heart out, and it appears he’s felt listened to.

Now we just have to see if that translates into more quick touches for Aldridge, and if he runs the floor more often.

LeBron with ‘Kardashians’ TV crew at Cavs facility: “The s–t show is here!”

By Dane CarbaughOct 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers will always be one of the more interesting teams in the Eastern Conference, and every NBA team deals with distractions. For LeBron James and the Cavs, those distractions come in the form of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV crew.

That’s largely because Tristan Thompson, now the backup center, is dating Khloe Kardashian. In a recent video posted to social media by James, it appeared that the KUWTK TV crew was filming in the Cavaliers workout facility.

That prompted some good-natured ribbing from the King, who commented with some loud NSFW language.

This is to say nothing of the content, but that people still watch this show in 2017 is wild. TV has everything these days, y’all really still trying to watch rich people (fake) live? Seems very 2008 to me.

LeBron has it right. I assume he’s more of an American Pickers guy.