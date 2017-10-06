Magic hire Tracy McGrady as special assistant to CEO

Tracy McGrady is finding his groove in retirement.

He has worked in TV, gotten enshrined in the Hall of Fame and has now been hired by the Magic.

Magic release:

The Orlando Magic have announced that perennial NBA All-Star and Naismith Basketball Hall-of-Famer Tracy McGrady will join the front office as special assistant to the CEO. McGrady will be available to the organization as needed in a variety of capacities. He will be available to the players and coaches on and off the court, will assist and advise the executive team in several areas and will help with promotion, marketing and community relations activities for the Lakeland Magic of the NBA G League. “Having Tracy McGrady, a perennial All-Star and a Hall-of-Famer, on our staff is tremendous for our entire organization,” said Orlando Magic CEO Alex Martins. “Whether it will be on the court with the team or in the Central Florida community, Tracy’s knowledge, experience and stature will be an incredible asset for our players and our organization. We are extremely excited to bring him back home.”

McGrady was a great player. Will he make a great executive? He obviously knows basketball, but the jobs don’t neatly intersect. Successful front-office work requires a lot of time and energy. Former stars with massive bank accounts aren’t always interested in the necessary commitment.

The Magic might be relying on him as more of an ambassador, anyway. Making appearances to rally fans is much easier.

But if Orlando expects McGrady to make a major impact on basketball operations, that’s a far more hit-or-miss proposition.