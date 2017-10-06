Knicks GM Scott Perry wants team to play hard, establish identity

The Knicks are no longer a triangle team (you can hear Knicks fans screaming “Hallelujah”). They are no longer Carmelo Anthony‘s team. They are no longer Phil Jackson’s team.
But what kind of team are they? New York will be Kristaps Porzingis‘ team, but what else?
New GM Scott Perry wants them to be a team that plays hard and defends, and if they do that the rest of the identity will fill itself in, he told Marc Berman of the New York Post (and other NYC reporters).
“Fans in general respect teams who compete and fight hard every night,’’ Perry said in a pregame meeting with the traveling beat writers before the Knicks faced the Wizards in their second preseason game. “I think fans will respect that. We’ll see where that takes us. Nobody has a crystal ball, what that’s going to mean for results this year. Let that play out.
“The big thing is this team competing, playing hard, playing together, trying to defend every night. If we can do that, they can live with the results. The fans will at least see the proper direction we’re headed. That’s going to be key — establishing direction where we’re headed as an organization….
“We want to build the right way,” Perry said. “It’s like building a home. You want to build a solid foundation. It takes time to establish that foundation. We’ll be opportunistic as we move along the way but keep focusing on development.”
Perry is right that everything needs to start with work ethic, but everyone needs to be patient. Brett Brown and the Sixers could be the example here — that team has lost a lot, but they play hard and defend well. A foundation has been built in Philly over the years (whether they can stay healthy and build on it are the questions this year).
The Knicks need that foundation. They may have a cornerstone piece in Porzingis — he has to prove it this year — but what the Knicks need to go with him is to build a culture that can plug in more players. Perry is going to be more active that way than Jackson ever was, both going around the league with the team and scouting players in college. Perry is a guy with a lot of good relationships around the league, that’s his strength, and one the Knicks can build on.
Perry is a guy who deserves the chance to build something in New York. Hopefully, ownership doesn’t get in his way.
The buddy flick that is LeBron James and Dwyane Wade is back on a screen near you.
Wade has signed in Cleveland with LeBron to chase a ring, and the two guys are having fun so far. That includes this video from a workout where LeBron is openly jealous of Wade’s hair.
As a guy with the Richard Jefferson cut, I will not comment on anyone’s hair.
Iman Shumpert injured his foot earlier in the week and the smart money was on the Cavaliers being cautious in bringing him back. This is preseason, why push him out there.
The Cavaliers announced that Shumpert has a sprained foot and will be sidelined 7-10 days, until just about the start of the regular season so he can get right.
The Cavaliers also have been without LeBron James due to a sprained ankle through the last two games of the preseason. Of course, they will be without Isaiah Thomas for a couple of months into the season (the rumors are a January return). Throw in some shifting lineups — Kevin Love starting at center — and it could take a little time for the Cavaliers to come together this season.
That said, they are still the favorites in the East. After seven straight trips to the Finals, nobody should bet against LeBron until he actually doesn’t make the Finals.
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James will sit out Friday’s exhibition game against the Indiana Pacers as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.
James got hurt on Sept. 27 when he stepped on a teammate’s foot in practice. He took part in Cleveland’s workout on Thursday and the club wanted to see how he responded before deciding if he would try to go against the Pacers. He’s going to sit again as a precaution, the team said.
The three-time champion also missed Wednesday’s preseason opener against Atlanta. Cleveland next plays on Tuesday against Chicago.
James and his teammates attended Thursday night’s AL Division Series matchup between the Indians and New York Yankees.
Iman Shumpert will miss Friday’s game with a sprained left foot that is expected to keep him out for a week or more.
The Cavaliers open the regular season on Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics.
It was a surprise when Leslie Alexander put the Houston Rockets up for sale, but there were 2.2 billion reasons it turned out to be a good deal for him.
Last week the NBA Board of Governors (the owners) approved the sale and Houston businessman Tilman J. Fertitta is now officially the owner of the Rockets. The sale closed on Friday. Alexander bought the team for $85 million in 1993.
“I could not be happier,” Fertitta said in a released statement. “To own the Rockets in my hometown of Houston is a dream come true. I promise to continue to make this city proud of the Rockets and to do what we can to bring home a championship.”
Fertitta was a minority owner of the team back in the 1980s. He has gone on to make his fortune as the owner of the Landry’s restaurant empire — Bubba Gump, Mortons, Rainforest Cafe, and others — as well as the Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels. There are no other minority owners in the transaction as of now (there were celebrities such as Houston native Beyoncé interested in that role).
“I have been friends with Tilman since 1993, so it is my great honor to announce that Tilman and his family have been able to fulfill their dream of owning the Houston Rockets,” Alexander said in a statement. “Tilman’s passion, commitment to excellence, and unrivaled love for the city of Houston are going to serve him well as a great owner of this proud franchise.”
Fertitta takes over a franchise that is $2.5 million over the luxury tax line for this season, with that number likely to spike as Chris Paul becomes a free agent next summer (assuming the Rockets plan to keep him, likely with a max or near max contract). The Rockets also turned a $53 million profit last season, according to an internal NBA report leaked to ESPN. Will Fertitta continue to spend money to keep a contender on the court? Probably, he said he wants to bring the city a title (and that will cost), but any time a new owner takes over it’s something to watch.