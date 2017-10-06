Jeremy Lin responds to Kenyon Martin after former NBAer blasts him for dreadlocks

By Dane CarbaughOct 6, 2017, 12:42 AM EDT
Jeremy Lin has dreadlocks now. He wrote an entire article on The Players’ Tribune about it.

If you haven’t read it, it’s well worth it and it details not only the reasoning for Lin wanting to grow his hair out, but the process in which he took to get there and just how thoughtful he has been about it.

Essentially, Lin said that he wanted to do something new with his hair, which he has become known for. He also said that he consulted people before he decided to get the new cut, and he also mentioned that he wanted to make sure it wasn’t cultural appropriation. Lin finished off his article by saying that it’s possible that he’s still wrong about getting dreadlocks.

Now, former NBA player Kenyon Martin is saying he doesn’t agree with Lin’s new hairstyle.

Via Instagram:

Lin, meanwhile, responded in kind both on Instagram and after the Brooklyn Nets’ preseason game against the Miami Heat.

Via Twitter:

I doubt this will be the last time we talk about this issue.

LaMarcus Aldridge confirms he has been unhappy with the Spurs

By Dane CarbaughOct 5, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
Famously moody, it appears rumors of last season’s potential unhappiness on the part of LaMarcus Aldridge have been confirmed.

Aldridge recently had a talk with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in which the former All-Star big man confirmed that he was struggling with some of the aspects of his fit on the team.

In an article posted to ESPN, Aldridge aired some of the complaints he lodged with Popovich during their talk, including how he was being involved on offense.

Portland Trail Blazers fans, stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

One of the complaints was that teammates weren’t getting Aldridge the ball on quick looks, which then pushed the power forward to quit running the floor.

Via ESPN:

“One of our things this year is if myself, Pau [Gasol] or if any big is running the floor and we duck in, it’s just more emphasis on, ‘OK, let’s look at the post,’ ” Aldridge told ESPN. “I think last year, looking at the post wasn’t really what we did. It was more, let’s do something else. But this year, already, it’s about, ‘If he runs the floor and he’s ducking in, give him the ball.’ So it’s just more of an emphasis on those types of things.”

That, in turn, means Aldridge needs to do a better job of actually running the floor. He admits to not always doing that these past two seasons.

“It was an afterthought [to get me the ball early]. But it was both [probably my fault and the team’s] because I didn’t feel like I would get it,” Aldridge said. “So I probably didn’t run the floor as hard, or I didn’t seal as good. Then, they didn’t look for me. Then, when we both thought about it, it was too late.

“But this year, knowing that it’s going to be a point of emphasis, I’m going to run harder. I’m going to duck in harder, and they’re going to look for me faster. So it’s going to be better.”

This does have the potential to feel a bit like Dwight Howard‘s complaints about his post touches. If you remember from years past, Howard has taken to complaining about that sort of thing despite remaining Top 3 in low post looks per-game for the entire league. It’s been hard to take him seriously.

Indeed, according to Basketball Reference Aldridge has shot the same percentage of his field goal attempts where you’d expect after jumping from Oregon to Texas. However, there has been roughly a 30% decline in amount of field goal attempts by Aldridge after he moved to San Antonio.

So he has gotten the ball less, but it’s unclear what Aldridge thought was going to happen when he went to the Spurs. He was never going to be the top dog, which many thought was his main issue with the Trail Blazers. He moved to a better team, with a better system, a better coach, and better players. It was always likely Aldridge was going to be less of the focus he was in Portland.

Still, Popovich did say that he felt that all of Aldridge’s complaints were legitimate. Aldridge said that he had poured his heart out, and it appears he’s felt listened to.

Now we just have to see if that translates into more quick touches for Aldridge, and if he runs the floor more often.

LeBron with ‘Kardashians’ TV crew at Cavs facility: “The s–t show is here!”

By Dane CarbaughOct 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers will always be one of the more interesting teams in the Eastern Conference, and every NBA team deals with distractions. For LeBron James and the Cavs, those distractions come in the form of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV crew.

That’s largely because Tristan Thompson, now the backup center, is dating Khloe Kardashian. In a recent video posted to social media by James, it appeared that the KUWTK TV crew was filming in the Cavaliers workout facility.

That prompted some good-natured ribbing from the King, who commented with some loud NSFW language.

Via Instagram:

This is to say nothing of the content, but that people still watch this show in 2017 is wild. TV has everything these days, y’all really still trying to watch rich people (fake) live? Seems very 2008 to me.

LeBron has it right. I assume he’s more of an American Pickers guy.

76ers’ oft-injured Joel Embiid cleared for 5-on-5 drills

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid was cleared for 5-on-5 drills and participated in a full practice with the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time Thursday.

Embiid sat out Philadelphia’s preseason opener on Wednesday and won’t play against Boston on Friday. The Sixers are hopeful Embiid will be in the lineup on opening night.

It was Embiid’s first full practice since having surgery March 24 for a meniscus tear in his left knee. He hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 27.

Embiid's career has been riddled with injuries dating to his college days at Kansas and all three seasons with the Sixers. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, missed his first two NBA seasons with injuries and played only 31 games last season. He averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.

 

Wizards’ Markieff Morris rejoins team after trial, hernia surgery

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards power forward Markieff Morris had a busy month.

“I’m in a great position. I just had a beautiful young daughter. I just had successful surgery, and of course we beat the case,” Morris said Thursday in his return to the team for the first time since his wild ride began.

The most recent milestone occurred Tuesday, when a Phoenix jury acquitted Markieff and his twin brother, Boston Celtics forward Marcus, after a two-week trial on aggravated assault charges. The Morris brothers were accused of being part of a group that beat a former friend in January 2015 outside a high school basketball game.

“Our lawyers did a great job the entire case,” Morris said. “We were positive the entire time, confident that we were going to win. Just happy it’s behind us and not a distraction anymore.”

Inside the Wizards locker room on Thursday, head coach Scott Brooks saw nothing but warmth as teammates embraced their big man.

“You could tell our guys have a lot of respect for him,” Brooks said. “Everybody was happy and excited, and it was very authentic.”

Morris helped the 49-win Wizards come within one game of reaching the Eastern Conference finals. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over 76 games last season.

He won’t play that much this campaign. Morris had sports hernia surgery on Sept. 22, two weeks after the birth of his daughter. The team announced recovery would take 6-8 weeks, which could mean missing the first month of the season. Morris, 28, revealed Thursday that surgery was needed to help strengthen his abdominal wall.

Rejoining his teammates in Washington provided another type of support.

“It was super important. This is my first time ever missing a training camp,” the six-year veteran said. “We’ve got a special group.”

Morris’ trash-talk skills are already in mid-season form.

The Wizards lost a contentious seven-game playoff series to the Celtics last season. Morris injured his ankle in Game 1 when he landed on Al Horford‘s foot as the Boston center moved close defensively. The Celtics roster changed dramatically over the summer – including the acquisition of Marcus Morris – but Horford remains.

"Yeah, I'm still going to kick his (butt)," Morris said. "We still kind of have that rivalry going on."

 