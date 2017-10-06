Getty Images

Iman Shumpert out until about start of regular season due sprained foot

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT
Iman Shumpert injured his foot earlier in the week and the smart money was on the Cavaliers being cautious in bringing him back. This is preseason, why push him out there.

The Cavaliers announced that Shumpert has a sprained foot and will be sidelined 7-10 days, until just about the start of the regular season so he can get right.

The Cavaliers also have been without LeBron James due to a sprained ankle through the last two games of the preseason. Of course, they will be without Isaiah Thomas for a couple of months into the season (the rumors are a January return). Throw in some shifting lineups — Kevin Love starting at center — and it could take a little time for the Cavaliers to come together this season.

That said, they are still the favorites in the East. After seven straight trips to the Finals, nobody should bet against LeBron until he actually doesn’t make the Finals.

 

LeBron to miss second exhibition game with sprained ankle

Associated PressOct 6, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James will sit out Friday’s exhibition game against the Indiana Pacers as he recovers from a sprained left ankle.

James got hurt on Sept. 27 when he stepped on a teammate’s foot in practice. He took part in Cleveland’s workout on Thursday and the club wanted to see how he responded before deciding if he would try to go against the Pacers. He’s going to sit again as a precaution, the team said.

The three-time champion also missed Wednesday’s preseason opener against Atlanta. Cleveland next plays on Tuesday against Chicago.

James and his teammates attended Thursday night’s AL Division Series matchup between the Indians and New York Yankees.

Iman Shumpert will miss Friday’s game with a sprained left foot that is expected to keep him out for a week or more.

The Cavaliers open the regular season on Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics.

It’s official: Tilman J. Fertitta owns the Houston Rockets

By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 6:09 PM EDT
It was a surprise when Leslie Alexander put the Houston Rockets up for sale, but there were 2.2 billion reasons it turned out to be a good deal for him.

Last week the NBA Board of Governors (the owners) approved the sale and Houston businessman Tilman J. Fertitta is now officially the owner of the Rockets. The sale closed on Friday. Alexander bought the team for $85 million in 1993.

“I could not be happier,” Fertitta said in a released statement. “To own the Rockets in my hometown of Houston is a dream come true.  I promise to continue to make this city proud of the Rockets and to do what we can to bring home a championship.”

Fertitta was a minority owner of the team back in the 1980s. He has gone on to make his fortune as the owner of the Landry’s restaurant empire — Bubba Gump, Mortons, Rainforest Cafe, and others — as well as the Golden Nugget Casinos and Hotels. There are no other minority owners in the transaction as of now (there were celebrities such as Houston native Beyoncé interested in that role).

“I have been friends with Tilman since 1993, so it is my great honor to announce that Tilman and his family have been able to fulfill their dream of owning the Houston Rockets,” Alexander said in a statement. “Tilman’s passion, commitment to excellence, and unrivaled love for the city of Houston are going to serve him well as a great owner of this proud franchise.”

Fertitta takes over a franchise that is $2.5 million over the luxury tax line for this season, with that number likely to spike as Chris Paul becomes a free agent next summer (assuming the Rockets plan to keep him, likely with a max or near max contract). The Rockets also turned a $53 million profit last season, according to an internal NBA report leaked to ESPN. Will Fertitta continue to spend money to keep a contender on the court? Probably, he said he wants to bring the city a title (and that will cost), but any time a new owner takes over it’s something to watch.

Former Rockets coach Kevin McHale: James Harden is not a leader

By Dan FeldmanOct 6, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT
James Harden is the Rockets’ franchise player. He has finished runner-up for MVP two of the last three years. All five of the Houston teams he has led have reached the playoffs, and one advanced to the Western Conference finals.

But he’s an indifferent defender and sometimes runs too nonchalantly.

That’s where Chris Paul comes in. Paul brings plenty of intensity and leadership to Rockets – just too late for Kevin McHale, whom Houston fired as coach in 2015.

McHale speaking to Charles Barkley on NBATV, as transcribed by Rahul Lal of HoopsHype:

James is not a leader. He tried being a leader last year and doing that stuff, I think Chris Paul is going to help him do that stuff and get back to just hoop and play. On every team you need to have a voice, you have to have somebody that when he says something, everybody listens. Look, if James tells you ‘Chuck, you’ve got to play better [defense]!’ Are you going to listen to him? You’re kidding me! I lived through it, everybody in the locker room [shook their head].

I just think that Chris Paul will be good for James Harden. It will allow him to be what he is which is a phenomenal basketball player – not trying to lead a team, that’s just not his personality.

Harden reportedly pushed for the Rockets to fire McHale. Harden also contributed to a flawed environment for which McHale took the blame.

So, it’s understandable that McHale would call out Harden publicly like this.

The former coach is right to a degree (though probably goes a little too far). By resting on defense, even if it’s understandable given his massive offensive load, Harden undercut his leadership ability. That was compounded by Harden seemingly not realizing it and sometimes acting as if his voice still carried maximum weight in the locker room. That could not have been easy for McHale to work around.

It won’t necessarily be seamless for Paul, either. Ideally, a team’s best leader is its best player. That won’t be the case in Houston. Will Harden cede control to Paul? Even if he does, will Paul’s new teammates immediately rally behind him?

The dynamic has changed, but Harden’s personality still invites awkwardness in the Rockets’ power structure. As much as everyone is watching how the guards mesh on the court, attention should be paid to this aspect, too.

Kings will keep rookie Harry Giles off court until January to strengthen knee

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 6, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT
When last year’s draft class was done with its freshman high school season, Harry Giles was on top of early recruiting/draft lists. He had everything a team could want in a potential No. 1 pick – size, athleticism, skill, motor. Then the injuries came — ACL, MCL and a meniscus tear in his left knee that have required a couple of surgeries, plus another surgery on his right knee last year.

The Sacramento Kings drafted him at No. 20 out of Duke (via a trade with Portland), and it’s a good gamble in that spot — if he can get anywhere near his previous form this is a steal.

Sacramento is taking the cautious route with Giles, announcing Friday they are going to keep him shut down until at least January, “while he and the Kings training staff focus on a measured and sustained progression plan designed to improve physical strength in his surgically repaired knees,” according to the release. He will remain with and continue to practice with the team, but will not play.

This is not due to a new injury or setback in rehab, a source familiar with the situation told NBC Sports. Rather, this is the Kings taking a page out of the book of other teams rehabbing injured rookies (think Sixers) — better to be cautious than push him back too quickly and set the stage for another injury. Remember, the Kings new assistant GM Brandon Williams came from the Sixers, where this was the norm. Recovering from ACLs and major knee injuries can take years, and the Kings see Giles as a 19-year-old that they are betting on down the line, not for this season. Better for them to focus on getting it right.

Giles wasn’t going to get a lot of run anyway. The Kings will start Skal Labissiere at the four, and after the way he finished last season they want to give him every chance, then will bring Zach Randolph in off the bench. While in theory Giles could play some at center the Kings have Willie Cauley-Stein, Kosta Koufos, and Georgios Papagiannis in that rotation already.

Better to be patient. Maybe Giles never makes it all the way back, but the Kings should be patient and give him the best shot at a full recovery and opportunity.