Wizards’ Markieff Morris rejoins team after trial, hernia surgery

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards power forward Markieff Morris had a busy month.

“I’m in a great position. I just had a beautiful young daughter. I just had successful surgery, and of course we beat the case,” Morris said Thursday in his return to the team for the first time since his wild ride began.

The most recent milestone occurred Tuesday, when a Phoenix jury acquitted Markieff and his twin brother, Boston Celtics forward Marcus, after a two-week trial on aggravated assault charges. The Morris brothers were accused of being part of a group that beat a former friend in January 2015 outside a high school basketball game.

“Our lawyers did a great job the entire case,” Morris said. “We were positive the entire time, confident that we were going to win. Just happy it’s behind us and not a distraction anymore.”

Inside the Wizards locker room on Thursday, head coach Scott Brooks saw nothing but warmth as teammates embraced their big man.

“You could tell our guys have a lot of respect for him,” Brooks said. “Everybody was happy and excited, and it was very authentic.”

Morris helped the 49-win Wizards come within one game of reaching the Eastern Conference finals. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over 76 games last season.

He won’t play that much this campaign. Morris had sports hernia surgery on Sept. 22, two weeks after the birth of his daughter. The team announced recovery would take 6-8 weeks, which could mean missing the first month of the season. Morris, 28, revealed Thursday that surgery was needed to help strengthen his abdominal wall.

Rejoining his teammates in Washington provided another type of support.

“It was super important. This is my first time ever missing a training camp,” the six-year veteran said. “We’ve got a special group.”

Morris’ trash-talk skills are already in mid-season form.

The Wizards lost a contentious seven-game playoff series to the Celtics last season. Morris injured his ankle in Game 1 when he landed on Al Horford‘s foot as the Boston center moved close defensively. The Celtics roster changed dramatically over the summer – including the acquisition of Marcus Morris – but Horford remains.

“Yeah, I’m still going to kick his (butt),” Morris said. “We still kind of have that rivalry going on.”

 

Steve Kerr laments Warriors’ ‘lazy’ play vs. Timberwolves in China

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors gave fans in China a crowd-pleasing taste of their up-tempo, free-flowing ball movement and explosive scoring.

Jimmy Butler and the re-tooled Timberwolves played a more complete game, however, and moved in front for good in the fourth quarter in Shenzhen.

“We played well for about a quarter and a half and then we started getting careless with the ball,” said Kerr, who suggested his team should have led by 15 at halftime, when Golden State instead led by just five at 55-50.

“We got lazy,” Kerr added.

Stephen Curry was called for five fouls in about 24 minutes on the court, but still managed to score 14 points.

“Hopefully I can get rid of all the fouls in the preseason. That’s what the preseason’s for,” Curry said.

Durant was the most efficient player on the court, hitting an array of mid-range jumpers as the Warriors held the lead for the first three quarters.

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau sounded pleased by his team’s progression during the game and stressed the urgency of his new lineup, featuring the addition of Butler, getting in synch before the regular season opens this month.

“The second half we played better, moved the ball better, ran better plays,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously with a shortened preseason – we’re only playing three games – we have to move things along a lot quicker.”

TIMBERWOLVES 111, WARRIORS 97

Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 16 points in 26 minutes apiece for the Timberwolves. Durant scored 20 points in 25 minutes to lead Golden State.

MINNESOTA: Power forward Taj Gibson is looking more with his new team after being reunited with Thibodeau, his old Chicago Bulls coach. Gibson scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds while showing the ability to become more of a “stretch four” in Thibodeau’s system. He hit one of two 3-point shots – not bad for a player who has attempted only 35 3s in his career and made only three last season. … Andrew Wiggins added 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field.

GOLDEN STATE: Curry hit three of six from 3-point range, as did Klay Thompson, who finished with 13 points in 24 minutes.

UP NEXT: The Warriors (0-2) and Timberwolves (2-0) meet again on Sunday in Shanghai, China.

Three questions the San Antonio Spurs must answer this season

Associated Prerss
By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2017, 5:17 PM EDT
2 Comments

The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer this season to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last season: 61-21, advanced to the Western Conference Finals, where Kawhi Leonard rolled an ankle (thank you Zaza Pachulia) and they got swept by the Warriors.

I know what you did last summer: They kept the status quo going. The Spurs re-signed Patty Mills (probably overpaying, but they had to with Tony Parker injured to start the season). Pau Gasol opted out and re-signed, again for maybe more than the market would have given him. The Spurs brought back Manu Ginobili. They signed Rudy Gay, who is coming off an Achilles injury. The losses were solid bench players Dewayne Dedmon and Jonathon Simmons.

THREE QUESTIONS THE SPURS MUST ANSWER

1) Is Kawhi Leonard healthy, and can he stay that way? We saw in the playoffs last season what happens to this team when Leonard goes down, and it’s not pretty. Leonard is a top five NBA player who is both the focal point of the Spurs offense and the best perimeter defender in the NBA (that’s not just my opinion, the NBA GMs voted him that). The Spurs ask a lot of Leonard and he answered last season with an MVP-level performance.

That’s why it raised a few eyebrows that Leonard is sitting out the preseason to rest his right quadriceps tendinopathy (an inflammation of the tendon just above the kneecap in the thigh), especially after Gregg Popovich said it was something he battled last season. Is Leonard going to miss time at the start of this season because of it? Will it require him getting more rest days during the season?

We know what the Spurs are going to do — defend well, move the ball, not beat themselves. San Antonio is going to have a hard time getting near that 61 win total of a year ago in a loaded West, but without the full Kawhi Leonard treatment they could slide a little further down the board. Nobody is betting on the Spurs to collapse, but did the Rockets and Thunder pass them by?

2) Is playing big the antidote to a league going small? It seems like the entire NBA is going smaller, trying to emulate the Warriors and their death lineup. Cleveland will be starting Kevin Love at the five this season. Houston will play fast and small.

“Golden State is an anomaly, with the group of players they have,” Popovich said last preseason. “And they’re a monster. Definitely the toughest team in the league to guard. But the rest of us poor fools, 29 of us, are kind of a hybrid. Everybody tries to be flexible. Not team is going to be all big or all small. Every game, teams play small for a while, they play big for a while. That’s the way it is. That’s the truth.”

The Spurs zigged when the league zagged — they are a big team that starts Pau Gasol and LaMarcus Aldridge up front and have real size in their defenders such as Leonard or Danny Green. This is not an accident. The Spurs have some versatility, but they want a lineup that can give small lineups trouble and push them around a little. It worked last regular season, and we didn’t get a real chance to see how it would have worked against the Warriors in the playoffs. But as those big men age and get a little slower, will going big still work as well.

3) Can the Spurs bench again be the NBA’s best? Or, to put that another way, what guy we don’t recall them drafting is going to come out of nowhere and impress us this season?

Once again last season the Spurs bench was the best in the NBA, outscoring teams by 8.9 points per 100 possessions over the course of the season. That is a key reason they win 55+ games every season — their bench comes in and executes at a high level, extending leads.

This season that bench will be a little thinner without Dewayne Dedmon and Jonathon Simmons, two guys who brought real athleticism off the bench. Still they have the legend that is Manu Ginoboili, Rudy Gay (who is playing in the preseason but may be slowed for a bit coming off an Achilles injury), plus guys like Dejounte Murray, Kyle Anderson, Davis Bertans, and now Joffrey Lauvergne. For the Spurs to keep on winning like we expect, Popovich needs to work his magic and turn these guys into one of the league’s most formidable benches. Again.

Hornets’ Nicolas Batum out 6-8 weeks with torn ligament in elbow

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 5, 2017, 4:39 PM EDT
Charlotte’s road to climbing back in the playoffs in the East just got a lot bumpier.

Nicolas Batum — their solid wing defender and shooter who gave the Hornets 15.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 5.9 assists a game last season — is going to miss the first couple months of the season. Shams Charania of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports broke this news first.

Then the Hornets confirmed the news but tried to spin a shorter timeline. From their statement:

“Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Nicolas Batum underwent a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) exam today which revealed a tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow. The injury occurred with 11:26 remaining in the first quarter of Charlotte’s preseason road contest against the Detroit Pistons last night.  Treatment options are still being evaluated, but Batum is expected to miss a minimum of six to eight weeks.”

Notice that says a minimum of 6-8 weeks, which makes the 8-12 possible. That 8-12 week timeline would have Batum returning around Christmas or early in 2018, likely out for 20-30+ games.

With Batum out more will fall on rookie Malik Monk, which will be a setback for the Hornets’ defense.

Charlotte missed the playoffs last season and the defense was the reason. Dwight Howard was brought in to help turn that tide, but this injury is a real setback for the Hornets.

Knicks’ Tim Hardaway Jr.: ‘My expectation for this team is to go to the playoffs and nothing more’

Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2017, 3:51 PM EDT
2 Comments

The Knicks have been lousy while trying to be good lately, and now they’re just openly rebuilding. Few expect them to reach the playoffs this year.

Of course, New York’s players remain defiant.

Tim Hardaway Jr., via Ian Begley of ESPN:

My expectation for this team is to go to the playoffs and nothing more.

Does he mean “nothing less”?

Actually, this works better as is.