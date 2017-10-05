Jason Miller/Getty Images

Report: Raptors signing Norman Powell to four-year, $42 million contract extension

The new Collective Bargaining Agreement allows extensions to start at 120% the estimated average salary and be added to three-year contracts after two years.

The Heat used the new mechanisms to extend Josh Richardson, and now the Raptors are following suit with another 2015 second-rounder who initially signed a three-year contract – Norman Powell.

Toronto Raptors guard Norman Powell has agreed to a four-year, $42 million contract extension, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The deal, which starts with the 2018-’19 season, includes a player option on the fourth year, league sources said.

Powell will earn the minimum ($1,471,382) this season, then his extension will kick in for 2018-19. I presume he got the same amount as Richardson, the maximum allowable $42,166,656 with a starting salary of $9,412,200.

There’s a decent chance Powell could have gotten more in restricted free agency next summer, and I bet, if he were free to negotiate any extension, he could have even gotten more now. But so much guaranteed money is difficult to pass up for someone who has earned barely more than minimum salaries so far.

The Raptors capitalize by locking up the 24-year-old for the next three years at a value salary. Powell might even start at small forward this year. If not, he’ll be a top reserve. Players like that typically get more money.

Kobe Bryant says he’d kneel during national anthem if he were still playing

What would Kobe Bryant do during the national anthem if he were still playing?

Kneel

I mean, maybe. But no NBA player has enacted that protest since Colin Kaepernick started the trend, and the league is pressuring players to stand.

In 2004 free agency, Kobe said he could see himself playing for the Clippers, who were owned by Donald Sterling, whose history of racism was already known. When Sterling’s racist audio recording caused a firestorm a decade later and Kobe was locked into a Lakers contract, Kobe proclaimed he couldn’t play for him.

There’s nuance to both situations, but it’s also easier to say you’d take a brave stance in a situation you know you won’t face than to actually take a brave stance.

Report: Warriors owner Joe Lacob considered offering Stephen Curry below-max contract

Stephen Curry‘s four-year, $44 million rookie-scale contract extension played a huge role in turning the Warriors into the juggernaut they’ve become.

Curry accepted that modest deal due to a series of ankle injuries, but mostly healthy since, he has developed into one of the NBA’s best players. His massive discount left Golden State room to sign Andre Iguodala then Kevin Durant.

The Warriors finally got an opportunity to reward Curry this summer, and they did with a five-year, $201,158,790 contract.

Yet, perhaps Curry nearly got less.

On top of that, as the Warriors prepared for the postseason, Warriors owner Joe Lacob was considering offering Curry a contract below the max, even though Curry has been one of the most underpaid players in all of sports over the last three seasons. Warriors general manager Bob Myers kept Lacob from bringing a reduced offer to the negotiating table, but it was enough of a thing that Myers reassured Curry of the franchise’s commitment.

I don’t blame Lacob for considering offering less. Not only did Golden State offer the premier situation for Curry, the new super-max rules allowed the Warriors to pay him $73,328,820 more total and $8,274,266 more annually than any other team could offer. Was it really necessary to pay Curry so much?

Probably not, but it’s a good look for a franchise that underpaid Curry for so long and wants to maintain goodwill. It doesn’t hurt that Kevin Durant took a discount.

Curry said he also offered to take one, but that Myers turned him down. Perhaps, Curry’s offer was contingent on his discount being required to re-sign Andre Iguodala and Shaun Livingston. (Part of Durant’s discount accomplished that. Part of it was just a money transfer to ownership.) There was no feasible way Curry’s contract would affect Iguodala’s and Livingston’s Bird Rights, though.

Still, a discount could have trimmed Golden State’s luxury-tax bill – which is already sizable and could get massive as Draymond Green and Klay Thompson come up for new deals.

I wonder how Myers explained rejecting Curry’s discount offer to Lacob.

New York Yankees claim LeBron James’ fandom ahead of series with Cleveland Indians

LeBron James framed his return to the Cavaliers around his devotion to Northeast Ohio.

So, LeBron has publicly aligned himself with Cleveland’s baseball team.

But with the Indians set to begin a playoff series against the New York Yankees, the Yankees sent a reminder:

In 2007, during his first stint with the Cavs, LeBron infamously wore a Yankees hat to a Yankees-Indians playoff game in Cleveland.

He seems to still be a Yankees fan, but I don’t expect him to be as overt in his rooting interest this time around. It’d work against his branding.

But the Yankees clearly aren’t letting LeBron’s fandom go understated.

Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek: Joakim Noah playing shockingly well

Repeatedly injured and ineffective when on the floor, Joakim Noah looked washed up last season. For centers on the wrong side of 30 and with heavy mileage, those problems usually only worsen – bad news for the Knicks, who signed him to a four-year, $72  million contract in 2016.

But Noah is eliciting quotes that – even in the preseason, a time for hope and optimism – stand out.

“Coming off those injuries, literally, I’m shocked of how well he’s played just because I didn’t think he was gonna be ready this early,” Jeff Hornacek said following practice Saturday. “I’m extremely happy with how he’s playing. He’s playing the right way. He sets great screens, he rolls hard, which opens up other things for guys if he doesn’t get it. He’s been finishing with driving layups. He’s been playing great.

“He wants to come back and show everybody what kind of player he is and he’s worked hard to do that over the summer. I give him a lot of credit so far.”

The true test will come when the regular season begins 12 games into the regular season, once Noah has completed serving his suspension for performance-enhancing drugs.