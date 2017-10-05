Getty

LaMarcus Aldridge confirms he has been unhappy with the Spurs

By Dane CarbaughOct 5, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
Famously moody, it appears rumors of last season’s potential unhappiness on the part of LaMarcus Aldridge have been confirmed.

Aldridge recently had a talk with San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich in which the former All-Star big man confirmed that he was struggling with some of the aspects of his fit on the team.

In an article posted to ESPN, Aldridge aired some of the complaints he lodged with Popovich during their talk, including how he was being involved on offense.

Portland Trail Blazers fans, stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

One of the complaints was that teammates weren’t getting Aldridge the ball on quick looks, which then pushed the power forward to quit running the floor.

Via ESPN:

“One of our things this year is if myself, Pau [Gasol] or if any big is running the floor and we duck in, it’s just more emphasis on, ‘OK, let’s look at the post,’ ” Aldridge told ESPN. “I think last year, looking at the post wasn’t really what we did. It was more, let’s do something else. But this year, already, it’s about, ‘If he runs the floor and he’s ducking in, give him the ball.’ So it’s just more of an emphasis on those types of things.”

That, in turn, means Aldridge needs to do a better job of actually running the floor. He admits to not always doing that these past two seasons.

“It was an afterthought [to get me the ball early]. But it was both [probably my fault and the team’s] because I didn’t feel like I would get it,” Aldridge said. “So I probably didn’t run the floor as hard, or I didn’t seal as good. Then, they didn’t look for me. Then, when we both thought about it, it was too late.

“But this year, knowing that it’s going to be a point of emphasis, I’m going to run harder. I’m going to duck in harder, and they’re going to look for me faster. So it’s going to be better.”

This does have the potential to feel a bit like Dwight Howard‘s complaints about his post touches. If you remember from years past, Howard has taken to complaining about that sort of thing despite remaining Top 3 in low post looks per-game for the entire league. It’s been hard to take him seriously.

Indeed, according to Basketball Reference Aldridge has shot the same percentage of his field goal attempts where you’d expect after jumping from Oregon to Texas. However, there has been roughly a 30% decline in amount of field goal attempts by Aldridge after he moved to San Antonio.

So he has gotten the ball less, but it’s unclear what Aldridge thought was going to happen when he went to the Spurs. He was never going to be the top dog, which many thought was his main issue with the Trail Blazers. He moved to a better team, with a better system, a better coach, and better players. It was always likely Aldridge was going to be less of the focus he was in Portland.

Still, Popovich did say that he felt that all of Aldridge’s complaints were legitimate. Aldridge said that he had poured his heart out, and it appears he’s felt listened to.

Now we just have to see if that translates into more quick touches for Aldridge, and if he runs the floor more often.

LeBron with ‘Kardashians’ TV crew at Cavs facility: “The s–t show is here!”

By Dane CarbaughOct 5, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers will always be one of the more interesting teams in the Eastern Conference, and every NBA team deals with distractions. For LeBron James and the Cavs, those distractions come in the form of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians TV crew.

That’s largely because Tristan Thompson, now the backup center, is dating Khloe Kardashian. In a recent video posted to social media by James, it appeared that the KUWTK TV crew was filming in the Cavaliers workout facility.

That prompted some good-natured ribbing from the King, who commented with some loud NSFW language.

Via Instagram:

This is to say nothing of the content, but that people still watch this show in 2017 is wild. TV has everything these days, y’all really still trying to watch rich people (fake) live? Seems very 2008 to me.

LeBron has it right. I assume he’s more of an American Pickers guy.

76ers’ oft-injured Joel Embiid cleared for 5-on-5 drills

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 8:02 PM EDT
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid was cleared for 5-on-5 drills and participated in a full practice with the Philadelphia 76ers for the first time Thursday.

Embiid sat out Philadelphia’s preseason opener on Wednesday and won’t play against Boston on Friday. The Sixers are hopeful Embiid will be in the lineup on opening night.

It was Embiid’s first full practice since having surgery March 24 for a meniscus tear in his left knee. He hasn’t played in a game since Jan. 27.

Embiid’s career has been riddled with injuries dating to his college days at Kansas and all three seasons with the Sixers. Embiid, the No. 3 overall pick in the 2014 draft, missed his first two NBA seasons with injuries and played only 31 games last season. He averaged 20.2 points and 7.8 rebounds.

 

Wizards’ Markieff Morris rejoins team after trial, hernia surgery

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 7:01 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Wizards power forward Markieff Morris had a busy month.

“I’m in a great position. I just had a beautiful young daughter. I just had successful surgery, and of course we beat the case,” Morris said Thursday in his return to the team for the first time since his wild ride began.

The most recent milestone occurred Tuesday, when a Phoenix jury acquitted Markieff and his twin brother, Boston Celtics forward Marcus, after a two-week trial on aggravated assault charges. The Morris brothers were accused of being part of a group that beat a former friend in January 2015 outside a high school basketball game.

“Our lawyers did a great job the entire case,” Morris said. “We were positive the entire time, confident that we were going to win. Just happy it’s behind us and not a distraction anymore.”

Inside the Wizards locker room on Thursday, head coach Scott Brooks saw nothing but warmth as teammates embraced their big man.

“You could tell our guys have a lot of respect for him,” Brooks said. “Everybody was happy and excited, and it was very authentic.”

Morris helped the 49-win Wizards come within one game of reaching the Eastern Conference finals. The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 14.0 points and 6.5 rebounds over 76 games last season.

He won’t play that much this campaign. Morris had sports hernia surgery on Sept. 22, two weeks after the birth of his daughter. The team announced recovery would take 6-8 weeks, which could mean missing the first month of the season. Morris, 28, revealed Thursday that surgery was needed to help strengthen his abdominal wall.

Rejoining his teammates in Washington provided another type of support.

“It was super important. This is my first time ever missing a training camp,” the six-year veteran said. “We’ve got a special group.”

Morris’ trash-talk skills are already in mid-season form.

The Wizards lost a contentious seven-game playoff series to the Celtics last season. Morris injured his ankle in Game 1 when he landed on Al Horford‘s foot as the Boston center moved close defensively. The Celtics roster changed dramatically over the summer – including the acquisition of Marcus Morris – but Horford remains.

“Yeah, I’m still going to kick his (butt),” Morris said. “We still kind of have that rivalry going on.”

 

Steve Kerr laments Warriors’ ‘lazy’ play vs. Timberwolves in China

Associated PressOct 5, 2017, 6:15 PM EDT
Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors gave fans in China a crowd-pleasing taste of their up-tempo, free-flowing ball movement and explosive scoring.

Jimmy Butler and the re-tooled Timberwolves played a more complete game, however, and moved in front for good in the fourth quarter in Shenzhen.

“We played well for about a quarter and a half and then we started getting careless with the ball,” said Kerr, who suggested his team should have led by 15 at halftime, when Golden State instead led by just five at 55-50.

“We got lazy,” Kerr added.

Stephen Curry was called for five fouls in about 24 minutes on the court, but still managed to score 14 points.

“Hopefully I can get rid of all the fouls in the preseason. That’s what the preseason’s for,” Curry said.

Durant was the most efficient player on the court, hitting an array of mid-range jumpers as the Warriors held the lead for the first three quarters.

Minnesota coach Tom Thibodeau sounded pleased by his team’s progression during the game and stressed the urgency of his new lineup, featuring the addition of Butler, getting in synch before the regular season opens this month.

“The second half we played better, moved the ball better, ran better plays,” Thibodeau said. “Obviously with a shortened preseason – we’re only playing three games – we have to move things along a lot quicker.”

TIMBERWOLVES 111, WARRIORS 97

Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns each scored 16 points in 26 minutes apiece for the Timberwolves. Durant scored 20 points in 25 minutes to lead Golden State.

MINNESOTA: Power forward Taj Gibson is looking more with his new team after being reunited with Thibodeau, his old Chicago Bulls coach. Gibson scored 13 points and grabbed seven rebounds while showing the ability to become more of a “stretch four” in Thibodeau’s system. He hit one of two 3-point shots – not bad for a player who has attempted only 35 3s in his career and made only three last season. … Andrew Wiggins added 14 points on 5 of 11 shooting from the field.

GOLDEN STATE: Curry hit three of six from 3-point range, as did Klay Thompson, who finished with 13 points in 24 minutes.

UP NEXT: The Warriors (0-2) and Timberwolves (2-0) meet again on Sunday in Shanghai, China.

