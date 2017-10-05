Elsa/Getty Images

Kristaps Porzingis says he doesn’t want to play center

By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2017, 8:24 AM EDT
1 Comment

The Knicks just got rid of a franchise player who tormented New York fans with his reluctance to play his optimal position.

Now, the Knicks replace Carmelo Anthony with Kristaps Porzingis… who also doesn’t want to play his optimal position.

Porzingis, via Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News:

“I think it’s better for us,” Porzingis said Wednesday. “Me at the 4, especially if I’m playing against a non-shooting 4, I can do a lot. When I’m playing against the 5, I’m fighting with the big a lot of times and I’m wasting a lot of energy. Obviously, offensively I have an advantage at center, but I’m just more comfortable playing at the 4.”

“Fours are usually smaller, and I can shoot over them easier,” Porzingis said. “If it’s a non-shooter at power forward, then I can be under the rim on defense and protecting the rim and that’s what I love.

Like Anthony at power forward vs. small forward, Porzingis – at center vs. power forward – is more effective at a bigger position. That’s true of many players in the modern NBA.

But, in the bigger picture, tussling with bigger players can be wearing. Porzingis has already looked susceptible to minor injuries. It’s probably best he spend some time at less-demanding power forward. With Joakim Noah, Enes Kanter, Willy Hernangomez and Kyle O’Quinn at center, New York can accommodate Porzingis.

Still, the Knicks also ought to play 7-foot-3 Porzingis at center when they’re trying to maximize their chances of winning. Maybe that comes in a few choice games this year but more often next season. Perhaps, the 22-year-old Porzingis gets stronger and more capable of playing center in future years, too.

Anthony dodged playing down during his physical prime. This isn’t an identical situation… yet.

 

Five teams most likely to get the No. 1 pick

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast
By Dan FeldmanOct 5, 2017, 9:22 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBA’s lottery reform won’t go in effect until 2018-19, meaning there’s still the same old incentives to sink to the bottom of the standings this season. Every team has a greater than 75% chance of not getting the No. 1 pick, as the league’s worst record only cinches a 25% chance, and no team can guarantee the bottom record at this point. But here are the teams “leading” the race for the top pick:

Chicago Bulls

New franchise player Zach LaVine will miss at least the first month of the season, and it’s unclear how athletic he’ll look upon his return from a torn ACL. The roster is littered with other rookie-scale players who haven’t shown the acumen to contribute positively to winning: Kris Dunn, Denzel Valentine, Jerian Grant, Bobby Portis, Cameron Payne and even Lauri Markkanen, a rookie who’s admittedly more of an unknown quantity. The only seasoned veteran, Robin Lopez, specializes in the dirty work that won’t matter much on a team where nobody can do the heavy lifting. The Bulls are knowingly rebuilding, and if their goal was completely bottoming out this year, they’re looking good.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Possessing Brooklyn’s unprotected first-rounder from the Kyrie Irving trade, the Cavaliers have a backdoor into the lottery. The Nets were the NBA’s worst team by a four-game margin last season. Then, they traded their best player. Brook Lopez went to the Lakers for D'Angelo Russell, an intriguing prospect, but a player still in need of major fine-tuning. Jeremy Lin should be healthier. Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Timofey Mozgov are all helpful veterans (though overpaid, which is why they were acquired). The Nets have no incentive to be bad. But they probably can’t help themselves. They were so thin at center, Tyler Zeller was a major upgrade.

Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks are finally rebuilding after a decade-long playoff streak. They lost their two best players from last season, Paul Millsap and Dwight Howard, and a couple others who were in the running as third-best, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Thabo Sefolosha. Despite a 43-39 record last year, Atlanta had the point difference – typically a better predictor than record of future success – of a 39-43 team. The bottom might have fallen out, anyway. The Hawks just mostly kicked it out themselves. Atlanta is trying to remain somewhat competitive, but that’s probably a losing battle with this starless/not particularly deep roster.

Sacramento Kings

At least the Kings are young. With eight players on rookie-scale contracts – plus 2014 first-rounder Bogdan Bogdanovic signed to a larger deal this summer – Sacramento has done well in prioritizing team control. Having traded their 2019 first-rounder and not yet possessing an elite prospect, the Kings are particularly incentivized to tank while they still can this year. Newly signed Zach Randolph and Vince Carter are probably too old to get in the way of that. George Hill is far more productive, but he can’t seem to stay healthy.

Phoenix Suns

With Devin Booker and Eric Bledsoe, the Suns could be frisky. But Bledsoe has had trouble staying healthy, and Phoenix has proven its eagerness to shift into mid-season tanking. Giving playing to raw young players like Josh Jackson, Marquese Chriss and Dragan Bender would both help their development and improve the team’s draft position.

Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert injures foot, Tyronn Lue thinks he’s okay

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 11:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With a couple of minutes left in the first quarter of the Cavaliers exhibition game Wednesday night, Iman Shumpert went up for a dunk, missed it, then landed awkwardly. At the next timeout, he limped back to the locker room and that was the end of his night.

It looked scary, and Shumpert will have an MRI on Thursday to see how serious the damage is. However, Tyronn Lue said he doesn’t think it’s that serious. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“We won’t know until tomorrow morning, but I think he should be OK,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said after the game.

The Cavaliers have a crowded backcourt with Derrick Rose, J.R. Smith, Dwyane Wade, and eventually Isaiah Thomas. Shumpert has been coming off the bench with Wade through the preseason.

However, if this injury turns out to be serious, the Cavaliers could waive Shumpert. They have 16 guaranteed contracts on the roster, they can only carry 15 and will have to pay someone not to play, if this injury will take time to heal it will be a consideration.

Hopefully, for both Shumpert and the Cavaliers, it turns out not to be that serious.

Dwight Howard goes coast-to-coast, dunks all over Boban Marjanović. Yes, that Dwight Howard.

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Unstoppable.

Dwight Howard used to be that, and this play feels like a throwback to MVP candidate Howard from the Orlando era. He pulls down the rebound, dribbles it coast-to-coast and then throws it down over the massive frame of Boban Marjanović.

We’ve all heard too many “Dwight Howard is ready for his redemption” stories to buy in, although even where he is now in his career, he may be perfect for Charlotte. And occasionally we get some throwback.

Cavaliers’ coach Tyronn Lue says friends shot in at Las Vegas tragedy

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 4, 2017, 8:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he is friends with people shot during the massacre in Las Vegas.

Lue, who has lived in Las Vegas over the past nine summers, said he knows “a lot of people” who were affected by the mass killing. A gunman opened fire on a crowd of 20,000 people attending a concert. Stephen Paddock killed 59 and injured over 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Lue said he knows people who work at the Mandala Bay hotel and called the tragedy “a tough thing to go through.”

Lue discussed his ties to those injured on Wednesday night before the Cavs hosted the Atlanta Hawks in their exhibition opener.

“I feel sorry for all the loved ones of each one that lost someone or been badly hurt,” Lue said. “It’s just not a good thing. I’ve been touched by a few people who’d gotten injured, who’d gotten shot. Just a tough position to be in.”