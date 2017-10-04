Getty

Three questions the New Orleans Pelicans must answer this season

By Dane CarbaughOct 4, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 34-48, missed the playoffs.

I know what you did last summer: Signed Frank Jackson, Tony Allen, Rajon Rondo, Martell Webster, and Ian Clark, among others.

THREE QUESTIONS THE PELICANS MUST ANSWER:

1) Will we see a spark from Boogie and AD together? The pairing of Davis and Cousins together does make a lot of sense on paper. They are two of the NBA’s premier big men, and both have talent on both sides of the ball.

In limited minutes together last season, the two struggled to find something that would work from a wins perspective for New Orleans. That, of course, has a lot to do with the roster around them, and the interplay between Davis and Cousins did at least seem to be something that could flourish given more time together.

There is some specific lineup data that suggests that Cousins and Davis are some of the best 2-man lineups for the Pelicans when it comes to net points. What we need for New Orleans to survive out West is to see a spark that pushes both players past the level of play they’ve shown individually before. That’s the only thing that will be able to make up for the weaker roster that New Orleans will be trotting out against conference opponents every night.

2) What will the offense look like with Rajon Rondo? Rondo was not good last season for the Chicago Bulls even if he did have the support of some of his younger teammates in battling against Dwyane Wade. What the Pelicans need from Rondo is competent pick-and-roll, and we just aren’t sure that he can provide that anymore.

That is exacerbated by the fact that New Orleans does not have many 3-point shooters, which severely impact who Rondo can navigate to either directly or via hockey assist while operating the off screens.

It’s possible that there will be some interplay here between Jrue Holiday and Rondo which could benefit both players. Holiday shot 39% from 3-point range last season for New Orleans, so that will be something to watch in terms of how the offense works this season.

3) Can this team finally find some dang offense? This has been the question for New Orleans since they brought in head coach Alvin Gentry in 2015. The team has struggled to be a good offensive team, and hasn’t put much of a modern offense around Anthony Davis.

Having two hard-rebounding stars in Davis and Cousins should help them during the course of 82 games, and they did add some players they are hoping it will be good 3-point shooters, Ian Clark in particular.

The Pelicans finally have two years under their belts of playing with some pace, something they were previously hampered by. But that change in pace hasn’t helped their offense much, and they have remained in the lower part of the league in terms of offensive rating.

Good NBA rosters do tend to be somewhat top-heavy, and the Pelicans have three stars in Cousins, Davis, and Holiday. It seems like that should be enough to give them an offense that is better from some of the young and developing teams in this league. This will have to be the final chance for Gentry, and he has a lot of talent on the roster to try to get it done.

Mark Cuban “actively considering” running for president, says 90 percent chance he doesn’t

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT
Mark Cuban is no fan of Donald Trump, both in style and often policy. As recently as last week Cuban Tweeted about Trump needing to read a book rather than criticize NFL players.

He may also try to do something about it, more than just donate money. Although he most likely will not.

The Dallas Mavericks’ owner was CNBC’s “Fast Money” and said he is thinking about running for president in 2020, but he would need his family on board with that idea.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is “actively considering” running for president in 2020, he said on Tuesday, but there is a “90 percent” chance the billionaire investor and entrepreneur won’t run…

“Based off what’s happening in the White House, based off what’s happening in the country and the world, we need better leadership. And I think I could do a better job,” he said. “But there’s a lot more to it than just thinking you can do a better job, and so I’m not ready to make the commitment.”

A lot can happen in the next three years. If a candidate emerged who could do a better job than him, Cuban said, he would support that person.

“It’s not my all-time dream to be president of the United States,” he said.

Cuban said that his wife is not a supporter of the idea, and that is what would hold him back.

Cuban, like Trump, does not fit into the traditional political molds. He is socially liberal and tends to side with Democrats on many issues, but as an entrepreneur comes at business with a “less is more” libertarian bent. He would likely run as a Democrat, but that could be a crowded field with a lot of politicians sensing an opportunity.

Chris Paul’s debut with Houston had to make Rockets’ fans happy

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT
What did everyone from Daryl Morey through the most casual Rockets’ fan hope bringing in Chris Paul would mean for the team: Better defense and good chemistry with James Harden.

One preseason game — certainly not one preseason play — can tell us if those things will happen, but the first play of the Rockets’ first exhibition game Tuesday against the Thunder had to make Rockets’ fans happy.

Houston’s offense looked sharp against what should be an excellent Thunder defense in this game. The Rockets beat the Thunder 104-97.

PBT Podcast: Impact of college basketball scandal with Rob Dauster

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT
The bribery and corruption scandal that has hit college basketball will have impacts far beyond just university campuses around the country.

What kind of impact will it have on shoe companies? Probably not much. Will it impact the NBA and some agents there? What about AAU basketball? And what will the impacts be on the college game and its coaches?

Rob Dauster of NBC’s college basketball page joins Kurt Helin to discuss it all in this latest podcast. They also take a brief look at the upcoming NBA draft (very brief).

Marcus, Markieff Morris found not guilty in assault trial

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 2:17 AM EDT
The Morris twins got their day in court, and they won.

The jury in an Arizona assault trial came back on Tuesday and acquitted brothers Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris on a felony assault charge.

The case stemmed from a 2015 incident — when both were playing for the Phoenix Suns — where the brothers and three others were accused of beating up a man, Erik Hood, outside a Phoenix area high school basketball game. The trial had gone on for several weeks and had kept the brothers out of training camp. The defense had argued that Hood’s mentor had offered two men money to testify against the Morris twins.

Both men said were relieved and wanted to get to camp, reports the Boston Globe.

Marcus Morris plays for the Celtics. Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards but will miss 6-8 weeks due to recovery from a sports hernia injury.