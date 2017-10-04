Getty Images

Stephen Curry says All-Star Game changes “great for the game”

Oct 4, 2017
The NBA All-Star Game has felt especially flat the past couple of seasons. With nothing on the line and nobody wanting to get hurt, it’s been a dunk fest that resembles the NBA game only in the players’ names and the size of the court.

This year the NBA is going to change it up, no more East vs. West, instead they go playground style — the top vote-getters will be the captains and they will select the rest of the team from the All-Star pool (starters voted in by fans/players/media, the reserves picked by the coaches).  The teams will now play for charity, so there is at least something on the line.

Stephen Curry likes it, as he told reporters in China, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.

“I think it’s great for the game to kind of spice it up a little bit,” Curry told ESPN before Wednesday’s practice. “Give the fans a little bit more interest in how the teams are going to unfold. It’s great to follow how the 24-man rosters are voted on by the fans and the coaches but now there’s another element of mixing the East and the West and giving different combinations of guys out there on the floor. So it should be a pretty cool vibe to test it out and see how it goes.”

Curry very likely could be one the two captains, either he or teammate Kevin Durant almost certainly will be the highest vote-getter in the West. Curry said if a captain he would take a teammate first, because it would be weird not to.

I agree that this adds some spice to the game, it’s a good start. I’d rather have seen the league go best 24 players regardless of conference, but this is a start. Also, they need to make the captains selecting the team a public event or show somehow — LeBron picks first and takes Durant, Curry is next and takes Draymond Green, and on down the line. Yes, that means somebody gets picked last, but still, that picking process would be more entertaining than the game itself.

We’ll see if all of this makes a better show.

Enes Kanter says he would have taken knee during anthem, locked arms with teammates instead

Oct 4, 2017
There have been no protests around the NBA during the national anthem than there were one year ago — teams are locking arms in a sign of solidarity and unity during the anthem, but that is all so far. (It is possible when regular season games start we will see players address the crowd or take other steps.)

The Knicks’ Enes Kanter says he was willing to take that one step further and take a knee — as has been seen in the NFL — but chose to side with what his teammates want to do, he told Ian Begley of ESPN.

“We (locked arms) as a team. If it were me I would have taken the knee. But as a team you know, we stand together. The most important thing I’m saying, man, I understand we have our differences. I feel like the most important thing in life is leave our differences on the table and try to find what we have in common. In America it doesn’t matter, anywhere in the world, it doesn’t matter, tall, short, black, white, fat, skinny, whatever you are, we need to work this out together. And then whatever is happening right now – I’m saying our country because I feel like this is my home. It’s just really sad, all these things are happening. In America, it’s freedom of religion, freedom of speech. Today, we protested peacefully out there. We didn’t do nothing crazy, whatever. I am going to pray for this country because I love this country and I hope things will get better and better every day.”

Kanter was born and raised in Turkey, but because of his support for the opposition in what has become a dictatorial country, Kanter has had his passport revoked, and his parents have had to renounce him (his father has been arrested multiple times). He has said before this experience has taught him to appreciate what he has in the United States, including his right to protest. Kanter tweeted this out.

This is the statement from the Knicks organization on the protest.

Klay Thompson says his $80 million shoe deal makes Warriors discount possible

Oct 4, 2017
We are two years away from Klay Thompson having to really answer this question. Which is a couple of lifetimes in the NBA — a lot can change. Discussing contracts that far out is speculation.

For those next two years, the Golden State Warriors should be dominant. Then in the summer of 2019, Klay Thompson becomes a free agent, and if he leaves for more money or more the opportunity to be a first option on another team, it could the first domino to fall in the crumbling of the Warriors.

Which is why it was news when Thompson recently told The Athletic he would consider taking a discount to stay, when the time comes. Thompson expounded on those thoughts while speaking to reporters in China, including Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News.

“We’re talking like 24 months away,” Thompson said before practice on Wednesday at Shenzhen City Arena. “But it’s something that definitely crossed my mind, especially when you see guys like Kevin (Durant) doing it.”

Durant took nearly $9 million less than he could have squeezed out of the Warriors, but did so with the understanding the team would bring back Andre Iguodala and Shawn Livingston. They did. Durant could afford to do that because he makes more in endorsements off the court than he does on it.

Thompson said he is in the same situation, what makes the idea of a discount possible is all his off-the-court income. He recently signed a 10-year extension with Chinese shoe company Anta worth a reported $80 million. He also has sponsorships with BODYARMOR Sports Drink and Built with Chocolate Milk. That extra money makes it possible for him to take a discount now.

“100 percent, it’d be different if I was making scraps off the court,” Thompson said. “But I’ve been very blessed to be a part of winning team. When you’re part of a winning team, everybody gets to eat. So that’s why I’m indebted to the guys around me. Without them, I would not have the deals that I have.”

Thompson has long seemed less concerned with the status that comes with a max contract. Maybe it’s having grown up with an NBA playing father, but he has always put winning first.

Whether he will do that in two years is impossible to predict, but if anyone would consider it Thompson would be the guy.

Five teams with the best shot of knocking off Golden State

Oct 4, 2017
Jeff Van Gundy thinks the Warriors are going to run away with this NBA season.

NBA GMs think the Warriors are going to run away with this NBA season.

One of the things we love about sports is — like life — it rarely follows the script. This NBA season may not either. Maybe the Warriors get challenged — during the regular season, during the Finals, but there will be obstacles in their way. Maybe the Warriors fall. I wouldn’t bet on it, but it’s possible.

If the Warriors are knocked off, who does the deed? Here are the five teams with the best shot of dethroning the champs.

1) The Cleveland Cavaliers. They top the list for two reasons. First, they are the best team in the East, they are likely to reach the Finals, and that gives them the best shot at the Warriors (who could be beat up and worn down after at least two tough series just to get out of the West). The other reason is LeBron James. He remains the best player on the planet (I will listen to your Kevin Durant arguments but still choose LeBron). He raises his game, and the games of everyone around him, in the playoffs. However, for the Cavaliers to have a real shot at the Warriors a lot of things need to come together. Most importantly, as a team they need to defend better. Isaiah Thomas needs to return and get back to close to 90% of his last-year self. The Jae Crowder/Kevin Love starting front line needs to work. The Derrick Rose, Tristan Thompson, and either Dwyane Wade or J.R. Smith bench rotation (however it shakes out to be) has to give the team quality bench play. Things have to go just about perfectly, but because they likely will get their chance in the Finals the Cavaliers have the best shot at dethroning the Warriors.

2) The Houston Rockets. The Rockets had the second-ranked offense in the NBA last season, and they got there with a style of play that can hang with the Warriors. Throw Chris Paul into the mix — once he and James Harden develop some on-court chemistry — and the Rockets are the one team that can score with Golden State. The challenge will be on defense, which was pedestrian last season. CP3 certainly improves the defense out top, plus GM Daryl Morey added quality veteran wing defenders such as P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute to the roster. Those wings are all about matching up with the Warriors firepower. On paper, Houston may be the team best positioned to beat the Warriors, but we need to see all of it work over the course of a season before we give them much hope.

3) The Oklahoma City Thunder. Like the Rockets, if this team comes together maybe they have a shot at the Warriors. For the Thunder, everything starts on defense — they were 10th in the NBA last season, they brought back their core guys (Andre Roberson and Steven Adams), and they added an excellent wing defender in Paul George. Nobody stops the Warriors, but the Thunder have the players to make them work more for their points. On offense, if George and Russell Westbrook can integrate with Carmelo Anthony and figure out how to make the needed sacrifices and play well off each other — making this team a Top 10 offensive squad, too — they have a shot. We need to see the team in action, but maybe.

4) The San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs had the best defense in the NBA last season, and they have an MVP-level player in Kawhi Leonard. We know how this is going to go, the Spurs are going to defend, execute and make plays. Pau Gasol will impress. They will miss the depth that Dewayne Dedmon and Jonathon Simmons brought, but they added the scoring punch of Rudy Gay off the bench (once he gets healthy), plus we know Gregg Popovich will throw guys we don’t know out there and they will shine. What we know is the Spurs will not beat themselves, and because of that for years the Spurs have set the bar in the West. They will be that again, but the Warriors and maybe another team or two can clear that bar.

5) The Boston Celtics. I think Boston will be a bigger threat next season and beyond, but maybe things come together faster than expected. Plus, they are in the East, so get past the Cavaliers and they get to take a swing at the Warriors. The Celtics have quality players all over the floor, Kyrie Irving at the point, Gordon Hayward on the wing, and Al Horford in the paint, plus good role players such as Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, and now Jayson Tatum. Boston also has one of the best coaches in the league in Brad Stevens, who will put Irving in better situations than he has seen in the past. The question in Boston is defense — they are not going to be terrible, but after trading away Avery Bradley and Jae Crowder this summer they will not be as good. Can the Celtics get enough stops to stick on this list?

Tony Parker could return to court in December, according to Popovich

Oct 4, 2017
Tony Parker tore a quadriceps tendon during the playoffs last season, and that not only had him out of the postseason but he was expected not to be back until January, maybe even closer to the All-Star break.

Danny Green has hinted before that timetable may be too pessimistic, and now Gregg Popovich is on board with it. From Jeff McDonald at the Express-News.

“I think he’s going to be ahead of schedule,” Popovich said. “I kept thinking he might be ready in January or something. He might be ready in December. He’s come along really well.”

The 35-year-old has said he is targeting a November return. Popovich, however, doesn’t want Parker to get too far ahead of schedule.

The Spurs re-signed Patty Mills last summer, in part because of the Parker injury but also because Mills was better than Paker last regular season. It was clear. Look at it this way, the other four primary starters for the Spurs last season (LaMarcus Aldridge, Pau Gasol, Kawhi Leonard, and Danny Green) were more than 16 points per 100 possessions better when teamed with Mills instead of Parker. Mills is a better defender than Parker at this point, which is key.

The question is will Parker back up Mills once he returns and gets his conditioning back, or will the Spurs return to the rotation where Parker starts and Mills comes off the bench but they have about equal minutes? Either way, Parker back sooner rather than later is better.