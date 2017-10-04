Getty Images

PBT Podcast: Impact of college basketball scandal with Rob Dauster

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 7:54 AM EDT
The bribery and corruption scandal that has hit college basketball will have impacts far beyond just university campuses around the country.

What kind of impact will it have on shoe companies? Probably not much. Will it impact the NBA and some agents there? What about AAU basketball? And what will the impacts be on the college game and its coaches?

Rob Dauster of NBC’s college basketball page joins Kurt Helin to discuss it all in this latest podcast. They also take a brief look at the upcoming NBA draft (very brief).

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.

Chris Paul’s debut with Houston had to make Rockets’ fans happy

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 8:59 AM EDT
What did everyone from Daryl Morey through the most casual Rockets’ fan hope bringing in Chris Paul would mean for the team: Better defense and good chemistry with James Harden.

One preseason game — certainly not one preseason play — can tell us if those things will happen, but the first play of the Rockets’ first exhibition game Tuesday against the Thunder had to make Rockets’ fans happy.

Houston’s offense looked sharp against what should be an excellent Thunder defense in this game. The Rockets beat the Thunder 104-97.

Marcus, Markieff Morris found not guilty in assault trial

Associated press
By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 2:17 AM EDT
The Morris twins got their day in court, and they won.

The jury in an Arizona assault trial came back on Tuesday and acquitted brothers Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris on a felony assault charge.

The case stemmed from a 2015 incident — when both were playing for the Phoenix Suns — where the brothers and three others were accused of beating up a man, Erik Hood, outside a Phoenix area high school basketball game. The trial had gone on for several weeks and had kept the brothers out of training camp. The defense had argued that Hood’s mentor had offered two men money to testify against the Morris twins.

Both men said were relieved and wanted to get to camp, reports the Boston Globe.

Marcus Morris plays for the Celtics. Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards but will miss 6-8 weeks due to recovery from a sports hernia injury.

Jeremy Lin has dreadlocks now and wants you to understand why (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughOct 3, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
Jeremy Lin has been a cultural phenomenon. His first stint in New York City was spent on the crest of a wave of insane popularity. Linsanity was so wild that it prompted an entire book to be about it. They made a movie about it. Heck, even writing about Lin these days feels a bit like juicing the stats because of how well he still does in SEO ranking some five years after his breakthrough debut.

Meanwhile, Lin has quietly developed into a useful backup, really rounding into shape with the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. Oh, and he has crazy hair.

That of course is the subject of most of the stories written about Lin these days, and today is no different. While previously Lin rocked stylish cuts like the full on mohawk, double braids, and mini-ponytail, the Nets PG has now moved in an entirely different direction. That’s right, he’s wearing dreadlocks.

Via Twitter:

Lin decided to write about his decision to get dreadlocks in The Players’ Tribune, talking about how he consulted with several people before rolling it out to make sure he wasn’t deviating into the realm of cultural appropriation.

Via The Players’ Tribune:

I still wasn’t sure. A recent conversation I had with Savannah Hart, a Nets staff member who’s African-American, really resonated with me. I told her about my thought process — how I was really unsure about getting dreads because I was worried I’d be appropriating black culture. She said that if it wasn’t my intention to be dismissive of another culture, then maybe it could be an opportunity to learn about that culture.

I took some time to think about it but still had reservations. I asked Rondae if he’d be willing to get dreads with me and he said, “Bro, I’ve been growing my hair out for you. Let’s do it.” So this weekend, Rondae and I got our hair dreaded — for eight hours straight.

At the beginning of this article, I said I wanted to hear what you think. I truly do.

Because honestly, I may be wrong here. Maybe one day I’ll look back and laugh at myself, or even cringe. I don’t have the answers. But I hope the thing you take away from what I’m writing is not that everyone should feel free to get braids or dreads — or that one gesture can smooth over the real misunderstandings that exist in our society around race and cultural identity. Not at all.

I really would recommend going over and reading the article from Lin, much of which I assume he wrote himself without the help of the ghostwriters over at The Players’ Tribune if only because it seems that so much of his personal voice shines through it. It’s thoughtful, and he admits that his decision to go with dreads could still be the wrong one from a social perspective.

He still doesn’t answer the main question of most people are asking however, and that’s whether his hair will be enough to compensate for having to watch the Nets for Brooklyn fans. Probably not.

Tommy Heinsohn on Aron Baynes in the shower: “He is really put together”

Getty
By Dane CarbaughOct 3, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
No, the headline above is not some obscure mention to what really happened in this story. It’s pretty much the whole thing.

During the Boston Celtics’ preseason game on Monday, hometown broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn had some steamy analysis to offer on new Celtics big man Aron Baynes.

Mostly it had to do with shower-specific insight. A veritable peeking behind the curtain, if you will.

Via Twitter:

Not even NBA All-Access will get you that kind of sudsy detail.