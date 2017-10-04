NBA GMs overwhelmingly pick Warriors to win title, LeBron MVP

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

NBA GMs seem to agree with Jeff Van Gundy — this season belongs to the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA released its annual survey of league general managers and they overwhelmingly picked the Warriors to repeat as champions. GMs picked the Warriors at a higher rate than any team in the history of the survey.

They also picked LeBron James to win MVP in a crowded field, Lonzo Ball to be Rookie of the Year (but Josh Jackson to be the best player from this class in five years), Kawhi Leonard as the best defender in the NBA, and Gregg Popovich as the best coach in the game. This survey has certainly not been 100 percent accurate over the years (they picked LeBron to win the MVP last year, too) it’s been pretty reliable.

Here are some of the results of the NBA GM survey for 2017 (when the percentages don’t add up to 100%, there were other teams/players receiving one vote).

Which team will win the 2018 NBA Finals?

1. Golden State – 93%

2. Cleveland – 7%



GM’s ranked the top four teams in the East (in order) as Cleveland, Boston, Washington, Toronto. In the West, it was Golden State, Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City.

Who will win the 2017-18 MVP?

1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 50%

2. Kevin Durant, Golden State –29%

3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 11%

4. James Harden, Houston – 7%

5. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 4%

If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?

1. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota – 29%

2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 21%

3. LeBron James, Cleveland – 18%

4. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 14%

5. Kevin Durant, Golden State – 11%

Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?

1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 48%

2. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 21%

3. James Harden, Houston – 14%

4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 7%

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 55%

2. Kevin Durant, Golden State – 34%

3. Kyrie Irving, Boston – 7%

4. LeBron James, Cleveland – 3%

Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2017-18?

1. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota – 21%

2(T). Kristaps Porzingis, New York – 14%

2(T). Myles Turner, Indiana – 14%

4. Jusuf Nurkic, Portland – 10%

5. Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota – 7%

Who is the best point guard in the NBA?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 62%

2. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 28%

3. Chris Paul, Houston – 7%

4. John Wall, Washington – 3%

Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA?

1. James Harden, Houston – 83%

2. Klay Thompson, Golden State – 10%

Who is the best small forward in the NBA?

1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 61%

2. Kevin Durant, Golden State – 32%

3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 7%

Who is the best power forward in the NBA?

1. Anthony Davis, New Orleans – 41%

2. LeBron James, Cleveland – 28%

3. Kevin Durant, Golden State – 17%

4. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota – 7%



Who is the best center in the NBA?

1. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota – 28%

2. Anthony Davis, New Orleans – 24%

3. Marc Gasol, Memphis – 21%

4. DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans – 14%

Which team made the best overall moves this offseason?

1. Oklahoma City – 43%

2. Boston – 25%

3. Minnesota – 14%

4. Houston – 11%

5. Golden State – 7%

Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact?

1. Paul George, Oklahoma City – 59%

2. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota – 17%

3. Chris Paul, Houston – 10%

4. Kyrie Irving, Boston – 7%

What was the most underrated player acquisition?

1. Paul Millsap, Denver – 24%

2. Avery Bradley, Detroit – 17%

3(T). Jimmy Butler, Minnesota – 10%

3(T). Jae Crowder, Cleveland – 10%

5(T). Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento – 7%

5(T). Rudy Gay, San Antonio – 7%

Which team will be most improved in 2017-18?

1. Minnesota – 69%

2. Philadelphia – 17%



Who will win the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year?

1. Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers – 62%

2. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia – 24%

3. Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas – 7%

Which rookie will be the best player in five years?

1. Josh Jackson, Phoenix – 24%

2(T). Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia – 21%

2(T). Jayson Tatum, Boston – 21%

4(T). Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers – 14%

4(T). Ben Simmons, Philadelphia – 14%



Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?

1. Dennis Smith Jr. (9), Dallas – 37%

2. Kyle Kuzma (27), L.A. Lakers – 22%

3(T). Donovan Mitchell (13), Utah – 7%

3(T). Caleb Swanigan (26), Portland – 7%

Who is the best international player in the NBA?

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 69%

2. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 14%

3. Marc Gasol, Memphis – 10%

4. Kristaps Porzingis, New York – 7%

Who is the best defensive player in the NBA?

1. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 62%

2. Draymond Green, Golden State – 21%

3. Rudy Gobert, Utah – 10%

Who is the best perimeter defender in the NBA?

1. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 72%

2. Avery Bradley, Detroit – 14%

Who is the best interior defender in the NBA?

1. Rudy Gobert, Utah – 66%

2. DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Clippers – 24%

Which is the best defensive team in the NBA?

1. Golden State – 55%

2. San Antonio – 34%

3. Utah – 7%

4. Oklahoma City – 3%

Who is the best head coach in the NBA?

1. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 82%

2. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 11%

Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?

1. Rick Carlisle, Dallas – 34%

2. Brad Stevens, Boston – 31%

3. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 24%

4. Stan Van Gundy, Detroit – 7%

5. Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta – 3%



Which active player will make the best head coach someday?

1. Chris Paul, Houston – 39%

2. Manu Ginobili, San Antonio – 14%

3(T). Stephen Curry, Golden State – 7%

3(T). Garrett Temple, Sacramento – 7%

Which team is the most fun to watch?

1. Golden State – 90%

2. Houston – 7%

3. Denver – 3%



Which team has the best home-court advantage?

1. Golden State – 76%

2(T). Oklahoma City – 7%

2(T). San Antonio – 7%

Which player is the most athletic?

1. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 62%

2. LeBron James, Cleveland – 14%

3. Zach LaVine, Chicago – 10%

Which player is the best pure shooter?

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 71%

2. Klay Thompson, Golden State – 25%

3. Devin Booker, Phoenix – 4%

Which player is the fastest with the ball?

1. John Wall, Washington – 48%

2. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 45%

Which player is the best passer?

1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 36%

2. Chris Paul, Houston – 32%

3(T). James Harden, Houston – 7%

3(T). Ricky Rubio, Utah – 7%

3(T). John Wall, Washington – 7%

What bench player makes the biggest impact when he enters the game?

1. Andre Iguodala, Golden State – 41%

2. Eric Gordon, Houston – 24%

3. Jamal Crawford, Minnesota – 10%

4. Lou Williams, LA Clippers – 7%

Who is the most versatile player in the NBA?

1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 55%

2(T). Kevin Durant, Golden State – 14%

2(T). Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 14%

4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 10%

5. Draymond Green, Golden State – 7%



Which player has the best basketball IQ?

1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 64%

2. Chris Paul, Houston –14%

3. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 11%