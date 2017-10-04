Getty Images

NBA GMs overwhelmingly pick Warriors to win title, LeBron MVP

NBA GMs seem to agree with Jeff Van Gundy — this season belongs to the Golden State Warriors.

The NBA released its annual survey of league general managers and they overwhelmingly picked the Warriors to repeat as champions. GMs picked the Warriors at a higher rate than any team in the history of the survey.

They also picked LeBron James to win MVP in a crowded field, Lonzo Ball to be Rookie of the Year (but Josh Jackson to be the best player from this class in five years), Kawhi Leonard as the best defender in the NBA, and Gregg Popovich as the best coach in the game. This survey has certainly not been 100 percent accurate over the years (they picked LeBron to win the MVP last year, too) it’s been pretty reliable.

Here are some of the results of the NBA GM survey for 2017 (when the percentages don’t add up to 100%, there were other teams/players receiving one vote).

Which team will win the 2018 NBA Finals?
1. Golden State – 93%
2. Cleveland – 7%

GM’s ranked the top four teams in the East (in order) as Cleveland, Boston, Washington, Toronto. In the West, it was Golden State, Houston, San Antonio, Oklahoma City.

Who will win the 2017-18 MVP?
1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 50%
2. Kevin Durant, Golden State –29%
3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 11%
4. James Harden, Houston – 7%
5. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 4%

If you were starting a franchise today and could sign any player in the NBA, who would it be?
1. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota – 29%
2. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 21%
3. LeBron James, Cleveland – 18%
4. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 14%
5. Kevin Durant, Golden State – 11%

Which player forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments?
1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 48%
2. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 21%
3. James Harden, Houston – 14%
4. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 7%

Which player would you want taking a shot with the game on the line?
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 55%
2. Kevin Durant, Golden State – 34%
3. Kyrie Irving, Boston – 7%
4. LeBron James, Cleveland – 3%

Which player is most likely to have a breakout season in 2017-18?
1. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota – 21%
2(T). Kristaps Porzingis, New York – 14%
2(T). Myles Turner, Indiana – 14%
4. Jusuf Nurkic, Portland – 10%
5. Andrew Wiggins, Minnesota – 7%

Who is the best point guard in the NBA?
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 62%
2. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 28%
3. Chris Paul, Houston – 7%
4. John Wall, Washington – 3%

Who is the best shooting guard in the NBA?
1. James Harden, Houston – 83%
2. Klay Thompson, Golden State – 10%

Who is the best small forward in the NBA?
1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 61%
2. Kevin Durant, Golden State – 32%
3. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 7%

Who is the best power forward in the NBA?
1. Anthony Davis, New Orleans – 41%
2. LeBron James, Cleveland – 28%
3. Kevin Durant, Golden State – 17%
4. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota – 7%

Who is the best center in the NBA?
1. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota – 28%
2. Anthony Davis, New Orleans – 24%
3. Marc Gasol, Memphis – 21%
4. DeMarcus Cousins, New Orleans – 14%

Which team made the best overall moves this offseason?
1. Oklahoma City – 43%
2. Boston – 25%
3. Minnesota – 14%
4. Houston – 11%
5. Golden State – 7%

Which one player acquisition will make the biggest impact?
1. Paul George, Oklahoma City – 59%
2. Jimmy Butler, Minnesota – 17%
3. Chris Paul, Houston – 10%
4. Kyrie Irving, Boston – 7%

What was the most underrated player acquisition?
1. Paul Millsap, Denver – 24%
2. Avery Bradley, Detroit – 17%
3(T). Jimmy Butler, Minnesota – 10%
3(T). Jae Crowder, Cleveland – 10%
5(T). Bogdan Bogdanovic, Sacramento – 7%
5(T). Rudy Gay, San Antonio – 7%

Which team will be most improved in 2017-18?
1. Minnesota – 69%
2. Philadelphia – 17%

Who will win the 2017-18 Rookie of the Year?
1. Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers – 62%
2. Ben Simmons, Philadelphia – 24%
3. Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas – 7%

Which rookie will be the best player in five years?
1. Josh Jackson, Phoenix – 24%
2(T). Markelle Fultz, Philadelphia – 21%
2(T). Jayson Tatum, Boston – 21%
4(T). Lonzo Ball, L.A. Lakers – 14%
4(T). Ben Simmons, Philadelphia – 14%

Which rookie was the biggest steal at where he was selected in the Draft?
1. Dennis Smith Jr. (9), Dallas – 37%
2. Kyle Kuzma (27), L.A. Lakers – 22%
3(T). Donovan Mitchell (13), Utah – 7%
3(T). Caleb Swanigan (26), Portland – 7%

Who is the best international player in the NBA?
1. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 69%
2. Nikola Jokic, Denver – 14%
3. Marc Gasol, Memphis – 10%
4. Kristaps Porzingis, New York – 7%

Who is the best defensive player in the NBA?
1. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 62%
2. Draymond Green, Golden State – 21%
3. Rudy Gobert, Utah – 10%

Who is the best perimeter defender in the NBA?
1. Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 72%
2. Avery Bradley, Detroit – 14%

Who is the best interior defender in the NBA?
1. Rudy Gobert, Utah – 66%
2. DeAndre Jordan, L.A. Clippers – 24%

Which is the best defensive team in the NBA?
1. Golden State – 55%
2. San Antonio – 34%
3. Utah – 7%
4. Oklahoma City – 3%

Who is the best head coach in the NBA?
1. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 82%
2. Steve Kerr, Golden State – 11%

Which head coach makes the best in-game adjustments?
1. Rick Carlisle, Dallas – 34%
2. Brad Stevens, Boston – 31%
3. Gregg Popovich, San Antonio – 24%
4. Stan Van Gundy, Detroit – 7%
5. Mike Budenholzer, Atlanta – 3%

Which active player will make the best head coach someday?
1. Chris Paul, Houston – 39%
2. Manu Ginobili, San Antonio – 14%
3(T). Stephen Curry, Golden State – 7%
3(T). Garrett Temple, Sacramento – 7%

Which team is the most fun to watch?
1. Golden State – 90%
2. Houston – 7%
3. Denver – 3%

Which team has the best home-court advantage?
1. Golden State – 76%
2(T). Oklahoma City – 7%
2(T). San Antonio – 7%

Which player is the most athletic?
1. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 62%
2. LeBron James, Cleveland – 14%
3. Zach LaVine, Chicago – 10%

Which player is the best pure shooter?
1. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 71%
2. Klay Thompson, Golden State – 25%
3. Devin Booker, Phoenix – 4%

Which player is the fastest with the ball?
1. John Wall, Washington – 48%
2. Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City – 45%

Which player is the best passer?
1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 36%
2. Chris Paul, Houston – 32%
3(T). James Harden, Houston – 7%
3(T). Ricky Rubio, Utah – 7%
3(T). John Wall, Washington – 7%

What bench player makes the biggest impact when he enters the game?
1. Andre Iguodala, Golden State – 41%
2. Eric Gordon, Houston – 24%
3. Jamal Crawford, Minnesota – 10%
4. Lou Williams, LA Clippers – 7%

Who is the most versatile player in the NBA?
1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 55%
2(T). Kevin Durant, Golden State – 14%
2(T). Kawhi Leonard, San Antonio – 14%
4. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee – 10%
5. Draymond Green, Golden State – 7%

Which player has the best basketball IQ?
1. LeBron James, Cleveland – 64%
2. Chris Paul, Houston –14%
3. Stephen Curry, Golden State – 11%

Mark Cuban “actively considering” running for president, says 90 percent chance he doesn’t

Mark Cuban is no fan of Donald Trump, both in style and often policy. As recently as last week Cuban Tweeted about Trump needing to read a book rather than criticize NFL players.

He may also try to do something about it, more than just donate money. Although he most likely will not.

The Dallas Mavericks’ owner was CNBC’s “Fast Money” and said he is thinking about running for president in 2020, but he would need his family on board with that idea.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is “actively considering” running for president in 2020, he said on Tuesday, but there is a “90 percent” chance the billionaire investor and entrepreneur won’t run…

“Based off what’s happening in the White House, based off what’s happening in the country and the world, we need better leadership. And I think I could do a better job,” he said. “But there’s a lot more to it than just thinking you can do a better job, and so I’m not ready to make the commitment.”

A lot can happen in the next three years. If a candidate emerged who could do a better job than him, Cuban said, he would support that person.

“It’s not my all-time dream to be president of the United States,” he said.

Cuban said that his wife is not a supporter of the idea, and that is what would hold him back.

Cuban, like Trump, does not fit into the traditional political molds. He is socially liberal and tends to side with Democrats on many issues, but as an entrepreneur comes at business with a “less is more” libertarian bent. He would likely run as a Democrat, but that could be a crowded field with a lot of politicians sensing an opportunity.

Three questions the New Orleans Pelicans must answer this season

The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 34-48, missed the playoffs.

I know what you did last summer: Signed Frank Jackson, Tony Allen, Rajon Rondo, Martell Webster, and Ian Clark, among others.

THREE QUESTIONS THE PELICANS MUST ANSWER:

1) Will we see a spark from Boogie and AD together? The pairing of Davis and Cousins together does make a lot of sense on paper. They are two of the NBA’s premier big men, and both have talent on both sides of the ball.

In limited minutes together last season, the two struggled to find something that would work from a wins perspective for New Orleans. That, of course, has a lot to do with the roster around them, and the interplay between Davis and Cousins did at least seem to be something that could flourish given more time together.

There is some specific lineup data that suggests that Cousins and Davis are some of the best 2-man lineups for the Pelicans when it comes to net points. What we need for New Orleans to survive out West is to see a spark that pushes both players past the level of play they’ve shown individually before. That’s the only thing that will be able to make up for the weaker roster that New Orleans will be trotting out against conference opponents every night.

2) What will the offense look like with Rajon Rondo? Rondo was not good last season for the Chicago Bulls even if he did have the support of some of his younger teammates in battling against Dwyane Wade. What the Pelicans need from Rondo is competent pick-and-roll, and we just aren’t sure that he can provide that anymore.

That is exacerbated by the fact that New Orleans does not have many 3-point shooters, which severely impact who Rondo can navigate to either directly or via hockey assist while operating the off screens.

It’s possible that there will be some interplay here between Jrue Holiday and Rondo which could benefit both players. Holiday shot 39% from 3-point range last season for New Orleans, so that will be something to watch in terms of how the offense works this season.

3) Can this team finally find some dang offense? This has been the question for New Orleans since they brought in head coach Alvin Gentry in 2015. The team has struggled to be a good offensive team, and hasn’t put much of a modern offense around Anthony Davis.

Having two hard-rebounding stars in Davis and Cousins should help them during the course of 82 games, and they did add some players they are hoping it will be good 3-point shooters, Ian Clark in particular.

The Pelicans finally have two years under their belts of playing with some pace, something they were previously hampered by. But that change in pace hasn’t helped their offense much, and they have remained in the lower part of the league in terms of offensive rating.

Good NBA rosters do tend to be somewhat top-heavy, and the Pelicans have three stars in Cousins, Davis, and Holiday. It seems like that should be enough to give them an offense that is better from some of the young and developing teams in this league. This will have to be the final chance for Gentry, and he has a lot of talent on the roster to try to get it done.

Chris Paul’s debut with Houston had to make Rockets’ fans happy

What did everyone from Daryl Morey through the most casual Rockets’ fan hope bringing in Chris Paul would mean for the team: Better defense and good chemistry with James Harden.

One preseason game — certainly not one preseason play — can tell us if those things will happen, but the first play of the Rockets’ first exhibition game Tuesday against the Thunder had to make Rockets’ fans happy.

Houston’s offense looked sharp against what should be an excellent Thunder defense in this game. The Rockets beat the Thunder 104-97.

PBT Podcast: Impact of college basketball scandal with Rob Dauster

The bribery and corruption scandal that has hit college basketball will have impacts far beyond just university campuses around the country.

What kind of impact will it have on shoe companies? Probably not much. Will it impact the NBA and some agents there? What about AAU basketball? And what will the impacts be on the college game and its coaches?

Rob Dauster of NBC’s college basketball page joins Kurt Helin to discuss it all in this latest podcast. They also take a brief look at the upcoming NBA draft (very brief).

As always, you can check out the podcast below, or listen and subscribe via iTunes (just click the button under the podcast), subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google play, or check out our new PBT podcast homepage and archive at Audioboom.com.