Associated press

Marcus, Markieff Morris found not guilty in assault trial

By Kurt HelinOct 4, 2017, 2:17 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The Morris twins got their day in court, and they won.

The jury in an Arizona assault trial came back on Tuesday and acquitted brothers Marcus Morris and Markieff Morris on a felony assault charge.

The case stemmed from a 2015 incident — when both were playing for the Phoenix Suns — where the brothers and three others were accused of beating up a man, Erik Hood, outside a Phoenix area high school basketball game. The trial had gone on for several weeks and had kept the brothers out of training camp. The defense had argued that Hood’s mentor had offered two men money to testify against the Morris twins.

Both men said were relieved and wanted to get to camp, reports the Boston Globe.

Marcus Morris plays for the Celtics. Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards but will miss 6-8 weeks due to recovery from a sports hernia injury.

Jeremy Lin has dreadlocks now and wants you to understand why (VIDEO)

Twitter
By Dane CarbaughOct 3, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
6 Comments

Jeremy Lin has been a cultural phenomenon. His first stint in New York City was spent on the crest of a wave of insane popularity. Linsanity was so wild that it prompted an entire book to be about it. They made a movie about it. Heck, even writing about Lin these days feels a bit like juicing the stats because of how well he still does in SEO ranking some five years after his breakthrough debut.

Meanwhile, Lin has quietly developed into a useful backup, really rounding into shape with the Charlotte Hornets and Brooklyn Nets. Oh, and he has crazy hair.

That of course is the subject of most of the stories written about Lin these days, and today is no different. While previously Lin rocked stylish cuts like the full on mohawk, double braids, and mini-ponytail, the Nets PG has now moved in an entirely different direction. That’s right, he’s wearing dreadlocks.

Via Twitter:

Lin decided to write about his decision to get dreadlocks in The Players’ Tribune, talking about how he consulted with several people before rolling it out to make sure he wasn’t deviating into the realm of cultural appropriation.

Via The Players’ Tribune:

I still wasn’t sure. A recent conversation I had with Savannah Hart, a Nets staff member who’s African-American, really resonated with me. I told her about my thought process — how I was really unsure about getting dreads because I was worried I’d be appropriating black culture. She said that if it wasn’t my intention to be dismissive of another culture, then maybe it could be an opportunity to learn about that culture.

I took some time to think about it but still had reservations. I asked Rondae if he’d be willing to get dreads with me and he said, “Bro, I’ve been growing my hair out for you. Let’s do it.” So this weekend, Rondae and I got our hair dreaded — for eight hours straight.

At the beginning of this article, I said I wanted to hear what you think. I truly do.

Because honestly, I may be wrong here. Maybe one day I’ll look back and laugh at myself, or even cringe. I don’t have the answers. But I hope the thing you take away from what I’m writing is not that everyone should feel free to get braids or dreads — or that one gesture can smooth over the real misunderstandings that exist in our society around race and cultural identity. Not at all.

I really would recommend going over and reading the article from Lin, much of which I assume he wrote himself without the help of the ghostwriters over at The Players’ Tribune if only because it seems that so much of his personal voice shines through it. It’s thoughtful, and he admits that his decision to go with dreads could still be the wrong one from a social perspective.

He still doesn’t answer the main question of most people are asking however, and that’s whether his hair will be enough to compensate for having to watch the Nets for Brooklyn fans. Probably not.

Tommy Heinsohn on Aron Baynes in the shower: “He is really put together”

Getty
By Dane CarbaughOct 3, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
5 Comments

No, the headline above is not some obscure mention to what really happened in this story. It’s pretty much the whole thing.

During the Boston Celtics’ preseason game on Monday, hometown broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn had some steamy analysis to offer on new Celtics big man Aron Baynes.

Mostly it had to do with shower-specific insight. A veritable peeking behind the curtain, if you will.

Via Twitter:

Not even NBA All-Access will get you that kind of sudsy detail.

Video: Carmelo Anthony’s first points with Thunder

Getty
By Dane CarbaughOct 3, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
2 Comments

It’s October which means one thing: we get to see NBA players in new uniforms playing actual basketball.

One of those players, Carmelo Anthony, was the subject of one of the most interesting dramas of the summer. Of course, that drama came to a close when Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, ending his term with the New York Knicks.

We got our fill of the new jersey photos for Anthony on media day, but now we have video of him scoring his first points as a member of the Thunder.

Extra bonus here goes to the excellent defense being played by James Harden.

Via Twitter:

I really didn’t think these would be a nightmare to watch just because of the amount of high usage players on their roster. Now, I’m clearly very wrong here and I think the Thunder will be at least interesting to watch the season.

Jeff Hornacek, Knicks coaches to handle defensive plans this season

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On veteran teams, with high-IQ players, coaches often will lean on players to help with the game plan. Especially defensively. Veteran defenders know the tendencies of their opponents (having played them so many times) and can offer suggestions on what works and what doesn’t.

Jeff Hornacek came from one of those teams as a player, so he tried to do it with the Knicks last season as their coach. That would be the Knicks who ranked 25th in defensive efficiency last season. It didn’t work out so well.

This season the coaching staff in NYC is taking over the defensive game plans, Hornacek told Ian Begley of ESPN.

“We’re not doing that this year,” Hornacek said Monday. “When we go to shoot around that (defensive) plan will be in place. We’ll know the adjustments, instead of trying to give the guys the idea, ‘Hey, you guys play, you guys know these guys. What’s the best way to do it?'” Hornacek added that he may have made a mistake in giving players that leeway last season. “I played on teams that had great veteran players. We had a basic thing, but most of the time it was, ‘Okay, I’m going to be doing this, you’re going to be doing this and we worked it out.’ That’s maybe what I thought we’d be able to do last year with the guys. But that’s, we found out that didn’t work the best for us. This year we worked all summer to try to figure these things out.”

The Knicks defense should be better in part because of personnel, with guys like Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Frank Ntilikina, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willy Hernangomez in the rotation. However, it’s really about having a clear, simple plan for these guys to execute nightly and making them stick to it. Effort matters. The Knicks aren’t going to defend like the Spurs or Warriors, but they can be better. That should make Knicks fans feel a little less hopeless.

If they’re not, Hornacek’s seat will get a little hotter.