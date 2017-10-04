Dwight Howard goes coast-to-coast, dunks all over Boban Marjanović. Yes, that Dwight Howard.

Unstoppable.
Dwight Howard used to be that, and this play feels like a throwback to MVP candidate Howard from the Orlando era. He pulls down the rebound, dribbles it coast-to-coast and then throws it down over the massive frame of Boban Marjanović.
We’ve all heard too many “Dwight Howard is ready for his redemption” stories to buy in, although even where he is now in his career, he may be perfect for Charlotte. And occasionally we get some throwback.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he is friends with people shot during the massacre in Las Vegas.
Lue, who has lived in Las Vegas over the past nine summers, said he knows “a lot of people” who were affected by the mass killing. A gunman opened fire on a crowd of 20,000 people attending a concert. Stephen Paddock killed 59 and injured over 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Lue said he knows people who work at the Mandala Bay hotel and called the tragedy “a tough thing to go through.”
Lue discussed his ties to those injured on Wednesday night before the Cavs hosted the Atlanta Hawks in their exhibition opener.
“I feel sorry for all the loved ones of each one that lost someone or been badly hurt,” Lue said. “It’s just not a good thing. I’ve been touched by a few people who’d gotten injured, who’d gotten shot. Just a tough position to be in.”
Adreian Payne had played 102 games across four NBA seasons mostly based on the potential of what he could be — a pick-and-pop big that would fit the modern game. The problem is his shot has not fallen while in the NBA.
Still, Orlando thought enough of that potential to give Payne a two-way contract this year.
Now Payne faces another setback, a broken hand.
Hopefully, he will be able to get back on track this season.
Manu Ginobili‘s legacy is set, he a lock as a future basketball Hall of Famer. We’re talking about a four-time NBA champion, gold medalist, two-time All-NBA player, the greatest player ever to come out of Argentina and in a conversation with Oscar Schmidt for greatest ever out of South America.
Ginobili isn’t concerned about any of it.
Here is what he told Sirius XM NBA Radio (via NBC 4 News in San Antonio).
“I want to be remembered as a good person, a good dude, that I was here around in town, and fun to watch, and good to hang out with but after a few years it’s going to be forgotten. The legacy thing is very overrated,” Manu said.
“We’re going to be gone soon and somebody better is going to come up, always! There’s always somebody better than you. If you live your life thinking about your legacy or what you’re going to leave, you don’t worry than you add another concern,” Ginobili said. “Just live your life every single day, do the best you can and that’s more of my motto than leaving a legacy.”
That is a healthy way to look at the world.
That said, Ginobili will be remembered longer than he thinks in San Antonio — he is as popular there as Tim Duncan or Tony Parker or David Robinson. Maybe it was his crafty style of play, his humility and willingness to come off the bench, or the fact that he spoke Spanish in a heavily Latino community. Whatever the reason, he is loved — you see more Ginobili jerseys around San Antonio than any other star. Someday, that jersey will be hanging in the rafters at the AT&T Center. Ginobili has left a great basketball legacy.
Whether he cares about it or not.
The NBA All-Star Game has felt especially flat the past couple of seasons. With nothing on the line and nobody wanting to get hurt, it’s been a dunk fest that resembles the NBA game only in the players’ names and the size of the court.
This year the NBA is going to change it up, no more East vs. West, instead they go playground style — the top vote-getters will be the captains and they will select the rest of the team from the All-Star pool (starters voted in by fans/players/media, the reserves picked by the coaches). The teams will now play for charity, so there is at least something on the line.
Stephen Curry likes it, as he told reporters in China, via Nick Friedell of ESPN.
“I think it’s great for the game to kind of spice it up a little bit,” Curry told ESPN before Wednesday’s practice. “Give the fans a little bit more interest in how the teams are going to unfold. It’s great to follow how the 24-man rosters are voted on by the fans and the coaches but now there’s another element of mixing the East and the West and giving different combinations of guys out there on the floor. So it should be a pretty cool vibe to test it out and see how it goes.”
Curry very likely could be one the two captains, either he or teammate Kevin Durant almost certainly will be the highest vote-getter in the West. Curry said if a captain he would take a teammate first, because it would be weird not to.
I agree that this adds some spice to the game, it’s a good start. I’d rather have seen the league go best 24 players regardless of conference, but this is a start. Also, they need to make the captains selecting the team a public event or show somehow — LeBron picks first and takes Durant, Curry is next and takes Draymond Green, and on down the line. Yes, that means somebody gets picked last, but still, that picking process would be more entertaining than the game itself.
We’ll see if all of this makes a better show.