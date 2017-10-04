Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert injures foot, Tyronn Lue thinks he’s okay

With a couple of minutes left in the first quarter of the Cavaliers exhibition game Wednesday night, Iman Shumpert went up for a dunk, missed it, then landed awkwardly. At the next timeout, he limped back to the locker room and that was the end of his night.
It looked scary, and Shumpert will have an MRI on Thursday to see how serious the damage is. However, Tyronn Lue said he doesn’t think it’s that serious. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“We won’t know until tomorrow morning, but I think he should be OK,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said after the game.
The Cavaliers have a crowded backcourt with Derrick Rose, J.R. Smith, Dwyane Wade, and eventually Isaiah Thomas. Shumpert has been coming off the bench with Wade through the preseason.
However, if this injury turns out to be serious, the Cavaliers could waive Shumpert. They have 16 guaranteed contracts on the roster, they can only carry 15 and will have to pay someone not to play, if this injury will take time to heal it will be a consideration.
Hopefully, for both Shumpert and the Cavaliers, it turns out not to be that serious.
Unstoppable.
Dwight Howard used to be that, and this play feels like a throwback to MVP candidate Howard from the Orlando era. He pulls down the rebound, dribbles it coast-to-coast and then throws it down over the massive frame of Boban Marjanović.
We’ve all heard too many “Dwight Howard is ready for his redemption” stories to buy in, although even where he is now in his career, he may be perfect for Charlotte. And occasionally we get some throwback.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he is friends with people shot during the massacre in Las Vegas.
Lue, who has lived in Las Vegas over the past nine summers, said he knows “a lot of people” who were affected by the mass killing. A gunman opened fire on a crowd of 20,000 people attending a concert. Stephen Paddock killed 59 and injured over 500 in the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.
Lue said he knows people who work at the Mandala Bay hotel and called the tragedy “a tough thing to go through.”
Lue discussed his ties to those injured on Wednesday night before the Cavs hosted the Atlanta Hawks in their exhibition opener.
“I feel sorry for all the loved ones of each one that lost someone or been badly hurt,” Lue said. “It’s just not a good thing. I’ve been touched by a few people who’d gotten injured, who’d gotten shot. Just a tough position to be in.”
Adreian Payne had played 102 games across four NBA seasons mostly based on the potential of what he could be — a pick-and-pop big that would fit the modern game. The problem is his shot has not fallen while in the NBA.
Still, Orlando thought enough of that potential to give Payne a two-way contract this year.
Now Payne faces another setback, a broken hand.
Hopefully, he will be able to get back on track this season.
Manu Ginobili‘s legacy is set, he a lock as a future basketball Hall of Famer. We’re talking about a four-time NBA champion, gold medalist, two-time All-NBA player, the greatest player ever to come out of Argentina and in a conversation with Oscar Schmidt for greatest ever out of South America.
Ginobili isn’t concerned about any of it.
Here is what he told Sirius XM NBA Radio (via NBC 4 News in San Antonio).
“I want to be remembered as a good person, a good dude, that I was here around in town, and fun to watch, and good to hang out with but after a few years it’s going to be forgotten. The legacy thing is very overrated,” Manu said.
“We’re going to be gone soon and somebody better is going to come up, always! There’s always somebody better than you. If you live your life thinking about your legacy or what you’re going to leave, you don’t worry than you add another concern,” Ginobili said. “Just live your life every single day, do the best you can and that’s more of my motto than leaving a legacy.”
That is a healthy way to look at the world.
That said, Ginobili will be remembered longer than he thinks in San Antonio — he is as popular there as Tim Duncan or Tony Parker or David Robinson. Maybe it was his crafty style of play, his humility and willingness to come off the bench, or the fact that he spoke Spanish in a heavily Latino community. Whatever the reason, he is loved — you see more Ginobili jerseys around San Antonio than any other star. Someday, that jersey will be hanging in the rafters at the AT&T Center. Ginobili has left a great basketball legacy.
Whether he cares about it or not.