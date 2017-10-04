Cavaliers’ Iman Shumpert injures foot, Tyronn Lue thinks he’s okay

With a couple of minutes left in the first quarter of the Cavaliers exhibition game Wednesday night, Iman Shumpert went up for a dunk, missed it, then landed awkwardly. At the next timeout, he limped back to the locker room and that was the end of his night.

Left foot injury for @imanshumpert; will not return tonight. — Joe Gabriele (@CavsJoeG) October 5, 2017

It looked scary, and Shumpert will have an MRI on Thursday to see how serious the damage is. However, Tyronn Lue said he doesn’t think it’s that serious. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“We won’t know until tomorrow morning, but I think he should be OK,” Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said after the game.

The Cavaliers have a crowded backcourt with Derrick Rose, J.R. Smith, Dwyane Wade, and eventually Isaiah Thomas. Shumpert has been coming off the bench with Wade through the preseason.

However, if this injury turns out to be serious, the Cavaliers could waive Shumpert. They have 16 guaranteed contracts on the roster, they can only carry 15 and will have to pay someone not to play, if this injury will take time to heal it will be a consideration.

Hopefully, for both Shumpert and the Cavaliers, it turns out not to be that serious.