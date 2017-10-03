Watch Carmelo Anthony’s first points as a Thunder (VIDEO)

It’s October which means one thing: we get to see NBA players in new uniforms playing actual basketball.

One of those players, Carmelo Anthony, was the subject of one of the most interesting dramas of the summer. Of course, that drama came to a close when Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, ending his term with the New York Knicks.

We got our fill of the new jersey photos for Anthony on media day, but now we have video of him scoring his first points as a member of the Thunder.

Extra bonus here goes to the excellent defense being played by James Harden.

Via Twitter:

These are Carmelo Anthony's first points with OKC but check out Ryan Anderson shoving James Harden into guarding him pic.twitter.com/bvx56wktV6 — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) October 4, 2017

I really didn’t think these would be a nightmare to watch just because of the amount of high usage players on their roster. Now, I’m clearly very wrong here and I think the Thunder will be at least interesting to watch the season.