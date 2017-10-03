Getty

Watch Carmelo Anthony’s first points as a Thunder (VIDEO)

By Dane CarbaughOct 3, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT
It’s October which means one thing: we get to see NBA players in new uniforms playing actual basketball.

One of those players, Carmelo Anthony, was the subject of one of the most interesting dramas of the summer. Of course, that drama came to a close when Anthony was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder, ending his term with the New York Knicks.

We got our fill of the new jersey photos for Anthony on media day, but now we have video of him scoring his first points as a member of the Thunder.

Extra bonus here goes to the excellent defense being played by James Harden.

I really didn’t think these would be a nightmare to watch just because of the amount of high usage players on their roster. Now, I’m clearly very wrong here and I think the Thunder will be at least interesting to watch the season.

Tommy Heinsohn on Aron Baynes in the shower: “He is really put together”

By Dane CarbaughOct 3, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT
No, the headline above is not some obscure mention to what really happened in this story. It’s pretty much the whole thing.

During the Boston Celtics’ preseason game on Monday, hometown broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn had some steamy analysis to offer on new Celtics big man Aron Baynes.

Mostly it had to do with shower-specific insight. A veritable peeking behind the curtain, if you will.

Not even NBA All-Access will get you that kind of sudsy detail.

Jeff Hornacek, Knicks coaches to handle defensive plans this season

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT
On veteran teams, with high-IQ players, coaches often will lean on players to help with the game plan. Especially defensively. Veteran defenders know the tendencies of their opponents (having played them so many times) and can offer suggestions on what works and what doesn’t.

Jeff Hornacek came from one of those teams as a player, so he tried to do it with the Knicks last season as their coach. That would be the Knicks who ranked 25th in defensive efficiency last season. It didn’t work out so well.

This season the coaching staff in NYC is taking over the defensive game plans, Hornacek told Ian Begley of ESPN.

“We’re not doing that this year,” Hornacek said Monday. “When we go to shoot around that (defensive) plan will be in place. We’ll know the adjustments, instead of trying to give the guys the idea, ‘Hey, you guys play, you guys know these guys. What’s the best way to do it?'” Hornacek added that he may have made a mistake in giving players that leeway last season. “I played on teams that had great veteran players. We had a basic thing, but most of the time it was, ‘Okay, I’m going to be doing this, you’re going to be doing this and we worked it out.’ That’s maybe what I thought we’d be able to do last year with the guys. But that’s, we found out that didn’t work the best for us. This year we worked all summer to try to figure these things out.”

The Knicks defense should be better in part because of personnel, with guys like Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Frank Ntilikina, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willy Hernangomez in the rotation. However, it’s really about having a clear, simple plan for these guys to execute nightly and making them stick to it. Effort matters. The Knicks aren’t going to defend like the Spurs or Warriors, but they can be better. That should make Knicks fans feel a little less hopeless.

If they’re not, Hornacek’s seat will get a little hotter.

Fox Sports paid for, to remove, “hopeless” Knicks ads on subways in NYC

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT
The ad campaign was supposed to give Knicks fans a choice: are they “hopeful” or “hopeless?”

But damn, it came off as cold.

The campaign was part of a larger campaign (the Yankees were involved, top, and while there were “hopeful” sides as well, which one do you think Knicks fans started posting all over social media? Exactly. The same one we would have.

FS1 does not have the Knicks’ broadcast rights (that belongs to MSG Network), and not surprisingly owner James Dolan and the Knicks were not amused. According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, the ads will be removed.

The Knicks are not going to be good this year, but they are far from hopeless. That ad campaign is harsh.

On the side, Daryl Morey is producing a basketball musical

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Most fans think of Rockets GM Daryl Morey as the face of the NBA’s analytics movement. He gets derided for it in some backward camps, although if you look at his moves this summer he did what the numbers told him — if you can get an elite talent such as Chris Paul, do it — and it’s what a lot of GMs wish they could have pulled off.

Morey has another side — he’s a lover of musical theater. Obsessive might be a better word.

So much so that he is helping produce a musical — about basketball, called “Small Ball” — that will have a six-week run in Houston. Morey talked about it with Scott Cacciola of the New York Times.

The musical, called “Small Ball,” which is now bound for rehearsals and a six-week run in Houston, bridges two of Morey’s great loves: basketball and Broadway. Known for his savvy, analytics-laced way of leading the Rockets, Morey — former high school trombonist, current theater obsessive — has relished the chance to sneak behind the curtain…

“We’re just a bunch of friends doing this at this point,” Morey said (of his musical team) in a recent telephone interview. “I guess we do have official titles: book writer, composer, director. So I’m a producer of some ilk, whether that’s executive producer or just producer…

“I provide the money,” he said.

The plot seems odd at first — an island nation of small people just inches tall decides to form a basketball team and recruits a guard named Michael Jordan, who is not that MJ but an unimpressive player with the same name — but it can work. Think about the plots of the latest musical hits — a hip-hop retelling of the life of Alexander Hamilton, remaking of animated Disney stories, or the big new hit “Dear Evan Hanson” which deals with teenage angst, bullying and suicide — and maybe Small Ball isn’t that far off.

Morey, like everyone in the NBA from the front office through players and beyond, are more than just basketball geeks, they are diverse people with other interests and hobbies. Thanks to basketball, they have the money to persue them. Morey likes musical theater, and as a long-time theater fan myself (seriously, I highly recommend Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson if you want some history with your theater) I hope this works. And I can get there and see it.