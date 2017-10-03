Associated Press

Massive NBA All-Star Game changes, teams to be picked by captain, play for charity

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT
Suddenly the NBA All-Star Game is going to be more like the pickup game at the schoolyard.

And it just made an often tedious game far more interesting… if the players go harder.

The NBA has announced significant changes to the All-Star Game, starting for the 2018 edition in Los Angeles next February. Team captains will choose the teams from the pool of selected players, and those teams will be playing for charities on the Sunday night showcase. The days of East vs. West are gone.

“I’m thrilled with what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us,” said NBPA President Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets.  “We’re looking forward to putting on an entertaining show in L.A.”

Here’s how it will work:

• The pool of All-Star Game starters will be selected the same way, by a vote of the fans (50%), current players (25%), and select media members (25%). Voters will select the five starters — two guards, three frontcourt players — for each conference.

• The rest of the All-Star teams will again be selected by the coaches, again seven more players from each conference.

• The players who are the top vote-getter in each conference will be selected as the captains (last season that would have been LeBron James and Kevin Durant).

• The remaining eight starters will go into a “starters pool” and the captains will take turns choosing players. They are not bound by conference or anything else — this is like schoolyard pickup.

• The captains will then choose the rest of their teams from the “reserves pool” selected by the coaches, to round out the rosters of 12.

• Once chosen, each team will select a Los Angeles-area charity (this year, because that’s where the game is hosted) or national organization where donations will be used to support local efforts.

• The teams will still be coached by the coach of the team with the best record in each conference 14 days before the game (unless that coach did it the year before, then it goes to the coach of the team with the second-best record).

After the All-Star Game last February — which felt flat in a lot of ways because the players were just going through the motions and the defense was nonexistent — Chris Paul and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver started talking and brainstorming ways to make the annual game more interesting and entertaining. This is what they came up with.

And it works, to the extent that this is more interesting for fans.

I’m interested. There will be a lot of discussion of who should pick whom due to playing style and fit, plus you know we’re all going to read free agent moves into who players pick as teammates (even though we all know we shouldn’t).

Personally, I would have liked the league to go one step further — take the 24 best players, regardless of conference. Think about the imbalances in the conferences this season and who is going to be left off in the West or make it in the East, why not just choose the best players regardless of conference? It’s the next step for this effort.

Will players go harder in the game now? I don’t know. The charity aspect may provide a little motivation, but if you really want players to go hard, there needs to be a real incentive for them on the line — like lots of cash. Maybe there could be something else, but cash talks.

Still, this is better than a repeat of years past. It’s an attempt add some energy to the game.

LeBron James pokes fun at “rookie” Dwyane Wade

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 2:42 PM EDT
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are reunited, and it feels… forget it, that’s too cheesy, I can’t go there.

But the good friends are back to having wine together and poking fun at each other, as LeBron did before getting up some shots at Cavaliers practice Tuesday.

Whatever happens in Cleveland this season, and it’s going to be an interesting one, LeBron and Wade are going to have fun playing with each other again.

Tristan Thompson good with move to bench, will try to be Sixth Man of Year

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 1:29 PM EDT
Did you see the look on Carmelo Anthony‘s reaction when an Oklahoma City reporter broached the idea of him coming off the bench?

That’s the reaction of most NBA players. They give lip service to doing whatever is best for the team, or wanting to be on the floor at the end of games more than the start, but at the end of the day they desperately want to start.

Which is what makes Tristan Thompson‘s move to the bench in Cleveland different — he’s good with it. Tyronn Lue is making the right move starting Kevin Love at the five and Jae Crowder at the four, and Thompson willingly accepted his move to the bench. From Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Tristan has been a big part of what we do. I hated having that conversation, but it was great,” Lue said. “He was phenomenal. That’s what it’s all about. You hate having those conversations, but he was great. He was like, ‘Man, whatever you need me to do, Coach. I’ll just go for Sixth Man of the Year. I understand what’s going on.’ … When you have those talks, usually they don’t go that good. But he was great about it.”

“I’m going to go for Sixth Man of the Year, put myself in position to do that,” Thompson said after the scrimmage. “Just play hard, though. I’m not going to look too much into it, but if you’re going to come off the bench, might as well have a little goal — and I feel like with the second unit we have and the energy that I bring off the bench, I’ll put myself in pretty good position. Especially when you win.”

That’s professionalism. Sure, it helps that Thompson is going to get paid the rest of that five-year, $82 million contract whether he starts or not, but a lot of players still would have whined and pushed back (or, passively aggressively pushed back) against what they saw as a demotion.

With Kyrie Irving gone to Boston and Isaiah Thomas not playing until January, the changes to the front line were needed in Cleveland to get offense and spacing. The team needed shooting and passing around LeBron James and Derrick Rose (the primary ball handlers), and this lineup gives them that. J.R. Smith will be part of that starting lineup too, he has become a quality catch-and-shoot guy. Then the bench will have Dwyane Wade creating shots, with guys like Jeff Green and eventually Rose (once Thomas returns), and that unit will need the hard picks and the grinding, dirty work that Thompson provides. The Cavaliers lineups are better this way.

It’s just easier now that Thompson accepted it.

For Bucks, new arena is also avenue to sell Milwaukee

Associated PressOct 3, 2017, 12:25 PM EDT
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Construction vehicles and dusty streets surround the Milwaukee Bucks’ new downtown arena that is less than a year away from completion.

The state-of-the-art facility will be the Bucks’ home starting in 2018. But in many respects the massive project is more than just about basketball.

Team and arena executives want to get major entertainment acts to stop in Milwaukee. They want the arena to be a driver for ambitious downtown redevelopment.

And to do that, they have to go out to market and sell Milwaukee.

“We want to create an international destination with talent. We want to compete with every major city, we want to be on every tour stop,” team president Peter Feigin said. “We have this one window of time to tell our story and our narrative around the world.”

That is exactly what Feigin, along with team and arena officials, planned to do this week in London. They were meeting with concert promoters and artist management firms in hopes of bringing major international acts to Milwaukee.

The groundwork was laid in part when the Bucks named Raj Saha as general manager of the Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center. He managed the O2 arena in London for arena giant AEG, and also helped stage the 2012 London Olympics and 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The Bucks view the $524 million arena project, which was partially financed by public funding, as a centerpiece of downtown revitalization. The facility will replace the 30 year-old BMO Harris Bradley Center, which sits next to the project.

While the Bradley Center did draw its share of major acts, Feigin and Saha said there were limitations to the aging arena.

The steel trusses and infrastructure at the new arena have been built to carry and support the weight needed for the elaborate-style productions used in major concerts, Feigin said. The arena has 200,000 pounds of rigging capability, according to the Bucks.

With a seating capacity of 17,500 for basketball and 500 more for concerts, the arena has 10,000 seats in the lower bowl, which planners say will help audio-visual experiences. Two-thirds of the seats in the Bradley Center are in the upper level.

And Feigin says that the Bucks have placed a premium on acoustics, including a roof designed to lower reverberation and reduce echoes. The arena also has what’s called “specialized low frequency absorption” for bass notes allowing for cleaner bass sound.

“It’s secondarily about basketball, probably the only thing that’s secondarily about basketball is how you design this so it’s a surreal acoustic experience, as well as a visual experience,” Feigin said.

In Saha’s experience, only a handful of U.S. arena executive have traveled to London to talk to promoters. Consider this trip another way in which the Bucks, who have New York-based ownership, are thinking big.

The area already has a reputation as a music destination with Milwaukee’s Summerfest music festival. The demographics are different in Milwaukee from Chicago and Minneapolis, Saha said.

The first new sign of how things are changing popped up this summer. The Bucks moved into a new, state-of-the-art practice facility downtown, across the street from the arena construction site.

“It’s amazing. It’s refreshing to walk in here every day,” guard Malcolm Brogdon said after the first practice last week. “Everything in here is just made to perfection.”

The facility and new arena give the Bucks two new draws with which to attract or retain players in the future. With the young team itself on the rise after two playoff appearances in three seasons, Milwaukee’s image as an NBA outpost is starting to disappear.

Similarly, the Bucks see the new arena as an avenue to open new inroads into Milwaukee, music and otherwise.

“We don’t think there’s any reason why – especially logistically, geographically, monetarily – we (couldn’t) get the music acts. Part of the reason we haven’t is because we haven’t been out there to tell our story, to market, to sell,” Feigin said. “That’s really what we’re doing.”

Report: Richard Jefferson may be odd man out with Cavaliers

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 11:29 AM EDT
The Cleveland Cavaliers have 16 players with guaranteed contracts in training camp.

They can only carry 15 into the season, which means someone is going to get paid not to play.

That may be veteran Richard Jefferson, reports Jason Lloyd at the Athletic.

First off, backup point guard Kay Felder, who is on a partially guaranteed contract, almost certainly will be let go. Then it gets to the guaranteed contracts on the wing, and the Cavs have LeBron James, Jeff Green, Dwyane Wade, J.R. Smith, Kyle Korver, Iman Shumpert, and Cedi Osman. That’s a lot of depth. Even though the Cavaliers turned to Jefferson during the NBA Finals last season for regular rotation minutes, that was really about the need for wing defenders, which he still did better than most on the roster. This season there is that depth.

What the Cavaliers would prefer to do is trade Jefferson because it saves them money — he is on a $2.5 million contract but with the repeater luxury tax hit he costs them $10.5 million. Trade him and all those costs go away, but the Cavaliers will struggle to find anyone interested in the 37-year-old unless they attach a sweetener (a likely second-round pick).

Either way, it looks like Jefferson’s run in Cleveland is done.