Getty Images

Jeff Hornacek, Knicks coaches to handle defensive plans this season

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 7:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

On veteran teams, with high-IQ players, coaches often will lean on players to help with the game plan. Especially defensively. Veteran defenders know the tendencies of their opponents (having played them so many times) and can offer suggestions on what works and what doesn’t.

Jeff Hornacek came from one of those teams as a player, so he tried to do it with the Knicks last season as their coach. That would be the Knicks who ranked 25th in defensive efficiency last season. It didn’t work out so well.

This season the coaching staff in NYC is taking over the defensive game plans, Hornacek told Ian Begley of ESPN.

“We’re not doing that this year,” Hornacek said Monday. “When we go to shoot around that (defensive) plan will be in place. We’ll know the adjustments, instead of trying to give the guys the idea, ‘Hey, you guys play, you guys know these guys. What’s the best way to do it?'” Hornacek added that he may have made a mistake in giving players that leeway last season. “I played on teams that had great veteran players. We had a basic thing, but most of the time it was, ‘Okay, I’m going to be doing this, you’re going to be doing this and we worked it out.’ That’s maybe what I thought we’d be able to do last year with the guys. But that’s, we found out that didn’t work the best for us. This year we worked all summer to try to figure these things out.”

The Knicks defense should be better in part because of personnel, with guys like Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee, Frank Ntilikina, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willy Hernangomez in the rotation. However, it’s really about having a clear, simple plan for these guys to execute nightly and making them stick to it. Effort matters. The Knicks aren’t going to defend like the Spurs or Warriors, but they can be better. That should make Knicks fans feel a little less hopeless.

If they’re not, Hornacek’s seat will get a little hotter.

Fox Sports paid for, to remove, “hopeless” Knicks ads on subways in NYC

From Twitter
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The ad campaign was supposed to give Knicks fans a choice: are they “hopeful” or “hopeless?”

But damn, it came off as cold.

The campaign was part of a larger campaign (the Yankees were involved, top, and while there were “hopeful” sides as well, which one do you think Knicks fans started posting all over social media? Exactly. The same one we would have.

FS1 does not have the Knicks’ broadcast rights (that belongs to MSG Network), and not surprisingly owner James Dolan and the Knicks were not amused. According to Darren Rovell of ESPN, the ads will be removed.

The Knicks are not going to be good this year, but they are far from hopeless. That ad campaign is harsh.

On the side, Daryl Morey is producing a basketball musical

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 5:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Most fans think of Rockets GM Daryl Morey as the face of the NBA’s analytics movement. He gets derided for it in some backward camps, although if you look at his moves this summer he did what the numbers told him — if you can get an elite talent such as Chris Paul, do it — and it’s what a lot of GMs wish they could have pulled off.

Morey has another side — he’s a lover of musical theater. Obsessive might be a better word.

So much so that he is helping produce a musical — about basketball, called “Small Ball” — that will have a six-week run in Houston. Morey talked about it with Scott Cacciola of the New York Times.

The musical, called “Small Ball,” which is now bound for rehearsals and a six-week run in Houston, bridges two of Morey’s great loves: basketball and Broadway. Known for his savvy, analytics-laced way of leading the Rockets, Morey — former high school trombonist, current theater obsessive — has relished the chance to sneak behind the curtain…

“We’re just a bunch of friends doing this at this point,” Morey said (of his musical team) in a recent telephone interview. “I guess we do have official titles: book writer, composer, director. So I’m a producer of some ilk, whether that’s executive producer or just producer…

“I provide the money,” he said.

The plot seems odd at first — an island nation of small people just inches tall decides to form a basketball team and recruits a guard named Michael Jordan, who is not that MJ but an unimpressive player with the same name — but it can work. Think about the plots of the latest musical hits — a hip-hop retelling of the life of Alexander Hamilton, remaking of animated Disney stories, or the big new hit “Dear Evan Hanson” which deals with teenage angst, bullying and suicide — and maybe Small Ball isn’t that far off.

Morey, like everyone in the NBA from the front office through players and beyond, are more than just basketball geeks, they are diverse people with other interests and hobbies. Thanks to basketball, they have the money to persue them. Morey likes musical theater, and as a long-time theater fan myself (seriously, I highly recommend Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson if you want some history with your theater) I hope this works. And I can get there and see it.

USA men’s basketball picks Greensboro, NC, for 1st home game

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 3, 2017, 4:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The U.S. men’s basketball team — which will be filled with NBA G-League players because of FIBA’s new qualifying system during the NBA season — has selected Greensboro, North Carolina, to host its first home World Cup qualifying game.

The Americans will play Mexico on Nov. 26 at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Fieldhouse, the home of the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm.

The new qualification system has teams playing home-and-away games to qualify for the World Cup, rather than playing in regional tournaments. USA Basketball CEO Jim Tooley said Tuesday the game is “a rare opportunity to cheer the USA on in a meaningful home game.”

The Americans are in a first-round pool with Mexico, Cuba and Puerto Rico. Their first game is scheduled for Nov. 23 in San Juan, though that could be moved if the hurricane-devastated island isn’t ready to host the event.

Jeff Van Gundy will coach the Americans, who will use mostly G League players and play in G League arenas during the qualifying stages.

Massive NBA All-Star Game changes, teams to be picked by captain, play for charity

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT
12 Comments

Suddenly the NBA All-Star Game is going to be more like the pickup game at the schoolyard.

And it just made an often tedious game far more interesting… if the players go harder.

The NBA has announced significant changes to the All-Star Game, starting for the 2018 edition in Los Angeles next February. Team captains will choose the teams from the pool of selected players, and those teams will be playing for charities on the Sunday night showcase. The days of East vs. West are gone.

“I’m thrilled with what the players and the league have done to improve the All-Star Game, which has been a priority for all of us,” said NBPA President Chris Paul of the Houston Rockets.  “We’re looking forward to putting on an entertaining show in L.A.”

Here’s how it will work:

• The pool of All-Star Game starters will be selected the same way, by a vote of the fans (50%), current players (25%), and select media members (25%). Voters will select the five starters — two guards, three frontcourt players — for each conference.

• The rest of the All-Star teams will again be selected by the coaches, again seven more players from each conference.

• The players who are the top vote-getter in each conference will be selected as the captains (last season that would have been LeBron James and Kevin Durant).

• The remaining eight starters will go into a “starters pool” and the captains will take turns choosing players. They are not bound by conference or anything else — this is like schoolyard pickup.

• The captains will then choose the rest of their teams from the “reserves pool” selected by the coaches, to round out the rosters of 12.

• Once chosen, each team will select a Los Angeles-area charity (this year, because that’s where the game is hosted) or national organization where donations will be used to support local efforts.

• The teams will still be coached by the coach of the team with the best record in each conference 14 days before the game (unless that coach did it the year before, then it goes to the coach of the team with the second-best record).

After the All-Star Game last February — which felt flat in a lot of ways because the players were just going through the motions and the defense was nonexistent — Chris Paul and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver started talking and brainstorming ways to make the annual game more interesting and entertaining. This is what they came up with.

And it works, to the extent that this is more interesting for fans.

I’m interested. There will be a lot of discussion of who should pick whom due to playing style and fit, plus you know we’re all going to read free agent moves into who players pick as teammates (even though we all know we shouldn’t).

Personally, I would have liked the league to go one step further — take the 24 best players, regardless of conference. Think about the imbalances in the conferences this season and who is going to be left off in the West or make it in the East, why not just choose the best players regardless of conference? It’s the next step for this effort.

Will players go harder in the game now? I don’t know. The charity aspect may provide a little motivation, but if you really want players to go hard, there needs to be a real incentive for them on the line — like lots of cash. Maybe there could be something else, but cash talks.

Still, this is better than a repeat of years past. It’s an attempt add some energy to the game.