Check out Joel Embiid going for nighttime run through Philly

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 8:55 AM EDT
Joel Embiid might be the most famous person to go running through the streets of Philadelphia since Rocky Balboa.

Embiid is still rehabbing the knee issue that ended last season early for him — he has only been cleared for 5-on-5 halfcourt action and has not played in scrimmages for the Sixers yet — but that does not mean he’s not getting his conditioning in.

Above (and below, at the bottom of this post) is a dashcam video of a Lyft driver in Philly who saw Embiid going for a late night jog, courtesy Sports Illustrated (hat tip NBC Sports Philadelphia).

The driver wanted to say something and yells out “Yo, trust the process. I love you.” Embiid acknowledged him by giving him the hand wave and just kept on running.

Lonzo Ball on the other end of alley-oop, finishes with authority (VIDEO)

By Kurt HelinOct 3, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT
Lonzo Ball is supposed to be throwing alley-oops, not finishing them.

But he can do that, too. In the Lakers preseason game Monday against Denver, Ball pushed the rock ahead to Jordan Clarkson on the break, then filled the lane and finished the alley-oop.

Ball tweaked his ankle in the first half, still started the second half but didn’t play much in the fourth quarter because of it. Ball finished with 8 points on 3-of-6 shooting, he had 4 assists and 4 turnovers. Denver won the game 113-107 behind 25 points from Gary Harris.

Jurors begin deliberations in Morris twins’ assault trial

Associated Press
Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) — Defense attorneys told a jury Monday that the aggravated assault case involving NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris in the 2015 beating of a former acquaintance is inexcusably and unforgivably tainted.

Prosecutor Thomas Bailey argued the Morris brothers had a motive to attack the victim and said the defendants “acted like high school bullies on a playground.”

Jurors began deliberating the case after hearing remaining closing arguments from Bailey and attorneys representing Markieff Morris and the final defendant, Gerald Bowman.

The brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015, outside a high school basketball game in Phoenix.

Defense attorney James Belanger told jurors the case is tainted by Hood’s mentor, who tried to solicit two witnesses to implicate the Morris brothers for a cash payment in return.

“That is outrageous,” Belanger said. “And you should be outraged by that, and it affects every aspect of this case.”

But Bailey stressed that Hood’s mentor did not have any effect on witnesses’ testimony, including the one made by the victim.

Those two witnesses testified about the mentor’s attempt and their refusal to lie. They both went to break up the fight and placed the Morris brothers near the site but not as part of the altercation.

Belanger, who represents Markieff Morris, said the investigation done by police was “mediocre” and argued that the state’s theory of Markieff acting as a lookout was “dead on arrival.”

Belanger said neither of those two witnesses said they were threatened, or told not to go down to the fight by the Morris brothers.

Hood has known the Morris brothers since they were promising teenage AAU players, but they had a falling out.

Hood, 36, testified his relationship with the brothers became strained because of a misinterpreted text message he sent their mother. He said there was nothing “improper” happening with him and their mother.

Marcus was traded to the Boston Celtics in July and Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards.

The NBA players missed the start of their respective preseasons because of the two-week trial.

If they are found guilty, the Morris brothers face the possibility of probation or prison time and discipline from the NBA, including a minimum 10-game suspension. Markieff Morris will also be sidelined for several weeks after having a sports hernia surgery.

Defense attorneys have repeatedly said Hood lied to police nine times when he said both twins were involved in the assault. Hood later changed his statement to say Markieff did not beat him but had been in the vicinity.

Belanger said Hood needed to keep one of the Morris brothers involved in the case.

Bailey told the jury to consider the “money aspect” but also the fact that Hood was beaten severely by the defendants and that he wants them to pay.

Two of the other co-defendants pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to the same aggravated assault charges. The Morris brothers and Bowman have pleaded not guilty.

Three questions the Dallas Mavericks must answer this season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer this season to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last season: 33-49, did not make playoffs

I know what you did last summer: The biggest move was drafting Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9, a point guard who the Mavs are very high on (and who stood out at Summer League). They also re-signed the legend Dirk Nowitzki for two-years, $5 million per year, a discounted deal (with a player option for the second year). They also signed veterans Josh McRoberts and Jeff Withey,

THREE QUESTIONS THE MAVERICKS MUST ANSWER:

1) Just how good is Derrick Smith Jr.? Franchise cornerstone good? Dallas is rebuilding, they make no bones about it. There is going to be a season (or two) of goodbyes to the legendary Dirk Nowitzki, but this is really like the Lakers the final season of Kobe Bryant — they were selling the farewell, but for the franchise player development was what mattered. (Dirk will likely get in the way of that less than Kobe.)

How fast that rebuilding goes will start with just how good Smith is. He fell to No. 9 in part because he was coming off surgery and he was not quite himself in college, and Dallas was thrilled they had him higher on their board. By Summer League Smith felt right and was one of the most explosive rookies out there. A lot of fan bases were wondering how he slipped past them and down to ninth. Some owners were asking that, too. Is this another elite point guard who slid down the board?

Rick Carlisle will start Smith from Day 1 and has used the word cornerstone with him. Smith should be able to score, but can he do it efficiently at the next level? Can he be a playmaker? How will he handle being coached by Rick Carlisle, one of the best Xs and Os guys in the league but because of that a guy who can be hard on point guards? There are a lot of questions and it’s going to be a process, but we will start to get a sense of just how good Smith can be, and with that just how quickly the turnaround in Dallas might go.

2) Nerlens Noel bet on himself, that might be good for Dallas but is it good for Noel? Noel was one of the many players who misread the market this summer. The previous summer big men were overpaid — Bismack Biyambo got four years, $72 million; Timofey Mozgov four years, $64 million — and the athletic, shot-blocking big man thought it was his turn. When free agency opened Noel was offered four years, around $70 million — I heard that from sources and there have been multiple such reports — but when Noel asked for the max the deal went away. He ended up switching agents and singing the qualifying offer for a fraction of that money, but he will be a free agent next summer.

Noel can be a defensive force and shot blocker in the paint, but he has a limited offensive game — he can set the pick, roll, and finish an alley-oop. Think poor man’s DeAndre Jordan. However, Jordan worked because he had Chris Paul feeding him passes and knowing how to use his picks — can Noel start to develop that kind of chemistry with Smith? If so, he may have more value to the Mavs next summer. However, to start the season Noel is expected to come off the bench.

One quick aside, I doubt Noel will find a deal as good as four-years. $70 million next summer either, unless he has a breakout season. The reality is that the market is going to be tight next summer (only about eight teams will have max contract money, not all needing bigs) and on the market will be DeMarcus Cousins, maybe DeAndre Jordan (he is talking extension with the Clippers), Brook Lopez and others. By the time teams turn to Noel, there may not be much money left. It’s not 2016 anymore.

3) Can Harrison Barnes take the next step and be a good playmaker? Heading into last season, the question was if Barnes was worth the big contract — he was good as a role player in Golden State where he got good looks because of the gravity of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but was he ready to be the No. 1 option? The answer was yes — Dallas ran a lot of the old Nowitzki plays for Barnes and it worked. Barnes averaged 19.2 points per game, had a solid true shooting percentage of 54.1%, he was fantastic shooting late in the shot clock, and he was one of the league’s better isolation scorers — nearly a quarter of his shots came in isolation and he average 0.93 points per possession that way according to Synergy Sports (a good number). He was also strong in the post.

The question for him now is can he be a distributor, too? Barnes told NBC Sports early last season he knew that was what he needed to do, but that this was something that would take game time to learn (you can’t simulate that the same way with drills). If he and Smith can develop chemistry and get guys like Seth Curry and Wesley Matthews (when healthy) good shots, this offense can start to click. The Mavericks are not going to be a playoff team, but if Smith and Barnes have some real chemistry they get there a lot sooner.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr arrives in China after flying solo

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT
5 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined the team in China after flying separately because of a passport delay.

Team spokesman Raymond Ridder said in an email that Kerr arrived early Tuesday local time in Shenzhen, China. After a home preseason opener Saturday night, the Golden State charter plane departed Oakland on Sunday afternoon for two preseason games against Minnesota in China.

Kerr’s passport had been held up in a processing delay by no fault of his own.

ESPN first reported Kerr’s passport was among those delayed and he would be forced to travel on his own.

 