Three questions the Houston Rockets must answer this season

By Dane CarbaughOct 2, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 55-27, lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the second round of the playoffs.

I know what you did last summer: Re-signed James Harden to a mega contract. Drafted Isaiah Hartenstein and Dillon Brooks in the 2017 NBA Draft. Sent roughly a thousand players to the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Chris Paul. Added P.J. Tucker and Luc Mbah a Moute.

THREE QUESTIONS THE ROCKETS MUST ANSWER:

1) Who is going to play the point guard spot? On paper the answer here is obvious: it’s Chris Paul. However, the big issue with the pairing of Paul with Harden is that Harden had an MVP caliber year last season while playing at the point guard position in Mike D’Antoni offense. There is a natural pairing between D’Antoni and Harden, and the Rockets had the second most efficient offense in the NBA with that combination.

Paul, meanwhile, is not necessarily a high tempo point guard and does not have a lot of experience playing in the off ball position. That really begs the question about whether or not the Rockets will be using the talent they have in the best positions for them.

Of course, you add talent when you can get talent, and Paul is an upgrade in terms of the roster they had last season. It’s also not as though Harden wasn’t already one of the best 2-guards in the NBA before last year’s big switch, so take potential issues with a grain of salt.

There is no doubt that the Rockets will be an excellent offensive squad this year, but it still remains to be seen whether they will completely blow teams out of the water as they did last season. They have a lot of 3-point shooters returning to this roster including Trevor Ariza, Ryan Anderson, and Eric Gordon. Harden and Paul should make quick work of disturbing the ball to those players, so perhaps this question won’t be as pertinent 45 days into the season.

2) Do they still have a move to make? The Rockets really thought they were going to get Carmelo Anthony, and Anthony thought he was headed to Texas. Houston wasn’t able to make that move, likely because they were unable to unload Ryan Anderson onto a willing party.

Houston has high expectations for the season — many players said as much during their media day interviews — but whether they can really compete with the elite in the Western Conference remains to be seen. As noted above, I think that their offense will actually be quite good when compared to the rest of the West. Where they really need help is on defense, and it remains to be seen whether the players they added this offseason can help patch them up.

If the Rockets can’t find their way into a top 10 defensive rating, GM Darryl Morey might have more work to do.

3) Will the new players make this a better defensive team? Every NBA team talks about improving their defense during NBA media day. Not as many teams had the roster moves to make that change, but the Rockets were busy this summer.

Houston’s offseason moves included a former defensive player of the year candidate in Paul, P.J. Tucker, and Luke Mbah a Moute. All three of them are rated as good individual and team defenders, and certainly will act as an upgrade over what Houston brought to the floor last season.

That could be the real key to this Houston run. Their offense is already good enough, and even with the change of Harden going back to playing the 2 guard, the defense will be the thing that keeps them from moving to the next level. Houston was 18th in defense of efficiency last season, and if they want to get into the Western Conference Finals they will need to be much better on that end of the floor.

Three coaches on the hot seat this season

By Dan FeldmanOct 2, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBA is in the midst of unprecedented coaching stability.

Logically, it’s only a matter until that gets upended.

But, team by team, it’s hard to find situations ripe for change. Still, here are the coaches on the hottest seats entering the 2016-17 season:

Alvin Gentry (Pelicans)

The list must start here. Gentry is coaching a mismanaged Pelicans team with undue expectations. He’s far closer to getting fired than anyone else in the league.

In fact, it’s surprising Gentry has lasted this long.

Monty Williams got fired immediately after leading New Orleans to its first playoff appearance in four years. Gentry’s two Pelicans teams haven’t come particularly close to reaching the postseason.

Now, the pressure intensifies. DeMarcus Cousins is entering a contract year. The clock is always ticking until Anthony Davis becomes an unrestricted free agent. And, of course, the West is incredibly strong.

Gentry doesn’t have much to work with considering the circumstances. Davis and Cousins are excellent players, but they prevent Gentry from implementing his preferred up-tempo style. Jrue Holiday is a fine third wheel, but roster-construction issues shift him to less-than-optimal shooting guard. Those problems are particularly evident at small forward, where Dante Cunningham (ideally a power forward) and Tony Allen (ideally a shooting guard) will split time with Solomon Hill injured.

Gentry’s boss, general manager Dell Demps, also appears on thin ice. If/when things go poorly will Demps fire Gentry to shift blame? Or will the Pelicans clean house completely?

Gentry faces an uphill climb to make those questions irrelevant.

Jeff Hornacek (Knicks)

A whopping 10 (!) coaches work for front-office heads who didn’t hire them: Jeff Hornacek (Knicks), Mike Budenholzer (Hawks), Brett Brown (76ers), Frank Vogel (Magic), Luke Walton (Lakers), Tyronn Lue (Cavaliers), Jason Kidd (Bucks), Doc Rivers (Clippers), Nate McMillan (Pacers) and Dwane Casey (Raptors).

Take your pick of which has the hottest seat. The internal politics at play can be far from evident.

Brown, Kidd and Walton face higher expectations than last season. Lue faces the highest expectations this side of Golden State. Rivers, McMillan and Casey have downgraded teams that have not given up hope of winning. Hornacek, Budenholzer and Vogel oversee teams that seem OK with losing in the short term, but poor records always hasten dismissals regardless of context.

The nod for hottest seat goes to Hornacek, who’s stuck in James Dolan’s top-down chaotic franchise. Patience never lasts in New York, and there are already rumors about Hornacek’s replacement and poor relationship with franchise player Kristaps Porzingis.

Fred Hoiberg (Bulls)

Again, you could easily pick one of the nine other coaches from the above section (except maybe Kidd, who might hold power over general manager Jon Horst). In the interest of variety, let’s mention Hoiberg.

The Bulls are a quagmire, knowingly entering a rebuilding stage but with the Gar Forman/John Paxson under increased scrutiny. Does Chicago actually have the appetite for sustained losing?

Hoiberg has already appeared in over his head connecting with established veterans. Maybe teaching young players will better suit the former college coach, but the NBA is still a different animal. If Hoiberg stumbles in this task, what reason will there be to keep him around?

Forman not wanting to admit firing Tom Thibodeau for Hoiberg was a mistake? Maybe. The pesky storyline that Hoiberg hasn’t had his type of players? Few NBA coaches are afforded that luxury.

Otherwise, it’s getting late early for Hoiberg, who’s entering his third season.

The Bulls just hired former coach Doug Collins as an advisor. If I were Hornacek, I wouldn’t feel great about that.

Watch Milos Teodosic drop dimes in NBA preseason debut

By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2017, 9:01 AM EDT
There is a buzz that Milos Teodosic is finally in the NBA — Kevin Durant has said that Teodosic threw the best pass he had ever seen in a game he was in. You may remember Teodosic as the Serbian point guard who gave the USA issues in the Olympic group stages in Rio, and he is going to be fun to watch with the Los Angeles Clippers this season.

We saw that in his NBA debut, a meaningless exhibition against Toronto Sunday night. Teodosic finished the night with eight assists and put on a show against the Raptors. He struggled defensively (which will happen all season) and he was 0-of-5 shooting, but oh, the passes were gold.

Chris Paul who? The Clippers’ passing game will be just fine. DeAndre Jordan will still be living in Lob City.

Andre Iguodala behind-the-back crossover drops Paul Millsap

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2017, 11:48 PM EDT
Damn, that’s cold. Especially in the preseason.

Early in the preseason game between the Warriors and Nuggets Saturday night, Andre Iguodala went with the behind-the-back crossover and dropped Paul Millsap. Would have been better if he hit the shot, but still.

Millsap went on to have 22 points and 11 boards, and the Nuggets got the preseason win. It was a good debut for in with Denver, but that play was nasty.

Derrick Rose says he’s no longer playing “revenge basketball,” will facilitate with Cavs

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2017, 9:05 PM EDT
Derrick Rose wasn’t motivated by his love of the game so much in recent seasons as revenge — he wanted to prove all the doubters wrong. All the people who said he would never make it back to the top in the NBA, everyone who said he was washed up, everyone who said the series of knee injuries did him in.

No more — he’s comfortable in his own skin and just wants to do whatever is needed to win a title in Cleveland. Rose talked about it with Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“I was in a dark place years ago, man,” Rose said Saturday. “By a dark place, I mean, I was playing, like, revenge basketball, and that wasn’t my way of playing basketball.

“I enjoy competing, but when I came back it was about just trying to get back to the top and proving everybody wrong. Like, I know who I am as a man, I know who I am as a player or person. There’s no point in doing that anymore. It’s just being secure as a person and knowing who I am.”

Maybe reality hit Rose when the best offer on the table for him was $2.1 million from the Cavaliers. Whatever the motivation, the Cavaliers need Rose this season.

Rose was signed to be the backup to Kyrie Irving, just go out with the second unit and get some buckets and keep things tight while the stars rest (something the Cavs struggled with last season). Then Irving was traded for an injured Isaiah Thomas, and with him out for an unspecified first part of the season — there is a rumor the Cavs are targeting Christmas for his return — Rose is going to have to be the starting point. Which means working off the ball with LeBron, and picking his moments to get his. While reports out of Cavs workouts are good, we all need to see it in person to buy in.

Rose, though, will still get his chance to prove everyone wrong. Maybe not wanting to is the key.