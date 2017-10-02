Associated Press

Jurors begin deliberations in Morris twins’ assault trial

Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 11:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PHOENIX (AP) — Defense attorneys told a jury Monday that the aggravated assault case involving NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris in the 2015 beating of a former acquaintance is inexcusably and unforgivably tainted.

Prosecutor Thomas Bailey argued the Morris brothers had a motive to attack the victim and said the defendants “acted like high school bullies on a playground.”

Jurors began deliberating the case after hearing remaining closing arguments from Bailey and attorneys representing Markieff Morris and the final defendant, Gerald Bowman.

The brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015, outside a high school basketball game in Phoenix.

Defense attorney James Belanger told jurors the case is tainted by Hood’s mentor, who tried to solicit two witnesses to implicate the Morris brothers for a cash payment in return.

“That is outrageous,” Belanger said. “And you should be outraged by that, and it affects every aspect of this case.”

But Bailey stressed that Hood’s mentor did not have any effect on witnesses’ testimony, including the one made by the victim.

Those two witnesses testified about the mentor’s attempt and their refusal to lie. They both went to break up the fight and placed the Morris brothers near the site but not as part of the altercation.

Belanger, who represents Markieff Morris, said the investigation done by police was “mediocre” and argued that the state’s theory of Markieff acting as a lookout was “dead on arrival.”

Belanger said neither of those two witnesses said they were threatened, or told not to go down to the fight by the Morris brothers.

Hood has known the Morris brothers since they were promising teenage AAU players, but they had a falling out.

Hood, 36, testified his relationship with the brothers became strained because of a misinterpreted text message he sent their mother. He said there was nothing “improper” happening with him and their mother.

Marcus was traded to the Boston Celtics in July and Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards.

The NBA players missed the start of their respective preseasons because of the two-week trial.

If they are found guilty, the Morris brothers face the possibility of probation or prison time and discipline from the NBA, including a minimum 10-game suspension. Markieff Morris will also be sidelined for several weeks after having a sports hernia surgery.

Defense attorneys have repeatedly said Hood lied to police nine times when he said both twins were involved in the assault. Hood later changed his statement to say Markieff did not beat him but had been in the vicinity.

Belanger said Hood needed to keep one of the Morris brothers involved in the case.

Bailey told the jury to consider the “money aspect” but also the fact that Hood was beaten severely by the defendants and that he wants them to pay.

Two of the other co-defendants pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to the same aggravated assault charges. The Morris brothers and Bowman have pleaded not guilty.

Three questions the Dallas Mavericks must answer this season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2017, 10:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer this season to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last season: 33-49, did not make playoffs

I know what you did last summer: The biggest move was drafting Dennis Smith Jr. at No. 9, a point guard who the Mavs are very high on (and who stood out at Summer League). They also re-signed the legend Dirk Nowitzki for two-years, $5 million per year, a discounted deal (with a player option for the second year). They also signed veterans Josh McRoberts and Jeff Withey,

THREE QUESTIONS THE MAVERICKS MUST ANSWER:

1) Just how good is Derrick Smith Jr.? Franchise cornerstone good? Dallas is rebuilding, they make no bones about it. There is going to be a season (or two) of goodbyes to the legendary Dirk Nowitzki, but this is really like the Lakers the final season of Kobe Bryant — they were selling the farewell, but for the franchise player development was what mattered. (Dirk will likely get in the way of that less than Kobe.)

How fast that rebuilding goes will start with just how good Smith is. He fell to No. 9 in part because he was coming off surgery and he was not quite himself in college, and Dallas was thrilled they had him higher on their board. By Summer League Smith felt right and was one of the most explosive rookies out there. A lot of fan bases were wondering how he slipped past them and down to ninth. Some owners were asking that, too. Is this another elite point guard who slid down the board?

Rick Carlisle will start Smith from Day 1 and has used the word cornerstone with him. Smith should be able to score, but can he do it efficiently at the next level? Can he be a playmaker? How will he handle being coached by Rick Carlisle, one of the best Xs and Os guys in the league but because of that a guy who can be hard on point guards? There are a lot of questions and it’s going to be a process, but we will start to get a sense of just how good Smith can be, and with that just how quickly the turnaround in Dallas might go.

2) Nerlens Noel bet on himself, that might be good for Dallas but is it good for Noel? Noel was one of the many players who misread the market this summer. The previous summer big men were overpaid — Bismack Biyambo got four years, $72 million; Timofey Mozgov four years, $64 million — and the athletic, shot-blocking big man thought it was his turn. When free agency opened Noel was offered four years, around $70 million — I heard that from sources and there have been multiple such reports — but when Noel asked for the max the deal went away. He ended up switching agents and singing the qualifying offer for a fraction of that money, but he will be a free agent next summer.

Noel can be a defensive force and shot blocker in the paint, but he has a limited offensive game — he can set the pick, roll, and finish an alley-oop. Think poor man’s DeAndre Jordan. However, Jordan worked because he had Chris Paul feeding him passes and knowing how to use his picks — can Noel start to develop that kind of chemistry with Smith? If so, he may have more value to the Mavs next summer. However, to start the season Noel is expected to come off the bench.

One quick aside, I doubt Noel will find a deal as good as four-years. $70 million next summer either, unless he has a breakout season. The reality is that the market is going to be tight next summer (only about eight teams will have max contract money, not all needing bigs) and on the market will be DeMarcus Cousins, maybe DeAndre Jordan (he is talking extension with the Clippers), Brook Lopez and others. By the time teams turn to Noel, there may not be much money left. It’s not 2016 anymore.

3) Can Harrison Barnes take the next step and be a good playmaker? Heading into last season, the question was if Barnes was worth the big contract — he was good as a role player in Golden State where he got good looks because of the gravity of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, but was he ready to be the No. 1 option? The answer was yes — Dallas ran a lot of the old Nowitzki plays for Barnes and it worked. Barnes averaged 19.2 points per game, had a solid true shooting percentage of 54.1%, he was fantastic shooting late in the shot clock, and he was one of the league’s better isolation scorers — nearly a quarter of his shots came in isolation and he average 0.93 points per possession that way according to Synergy Sports (a good number). He was also strong in the post.

The question for him now is can he be a distributor, too? Barnes told NBC Sports early last season he knew that was what he needed to do, but that this was something that would take game time to learn (you can’t simulate that the same way with drills). If he and Smith can develop chemistry and get guys like Seth Curry and Wesley Matthews (when healthy) good shots, this offense can start to click. The Mavericks are not going to be a playoff team, but if Smith and Barnes have some real chemistry they get there a lot sooner.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr arrives in China after flying solo

Getty Images
Associated PressOct 2, 2017, 9:17 PM EDT
3 Comments

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr has joined the team in China after flying separately because of a passport delay.

Team spokesman Raymond Ridder said in an email that Kerr arrived early Tuesday local time in Shenzhen, China. After a home preseason opener Saturday night, the Golden State charter plane departed Oakland on Sunday afternoon for two preseason games against Minnesota in China.

Kerr’s passport had been held up in a processing delay by no fault of his own.

ESPN first reported Kerr’s passport was among those delayed and he would be forced to travel on his own.

 

Karl-Anthony Towns confident he could become best player in NBA

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT
3 Comments

Going into his third season, Karl-Anthony Towns should be an All-Star — even in a stacked West — and a probably an All-NBA player (he had the most votes of anyone left off last season). He’s going to, along with Jimmy Butler, lift the Timberwolves into the playoffs.

But his goals are much bigger than that — he expects to be the best player in the NBA. Period.

This is how he put it to Marc Spears of The Undefeated.

“My confidence has always been so high. I felt coming into the league I could be that easily,” Towns said this week after practice at the University of California, San Diego. “I always knew it was just a matter of time.

“But before I was even drafted, I felt that I had that ability, faith and confidence in myself to do that regardless to what team I’m with. I’m very blessed to be with the Timberwolves, because with them I’ve expedited that process a lot….

“That is definitely something that I see in my sight [being the best]. I’m getting better every year,” Towns said. “I’m getting smarter. I’m getting faster, quicker, so I feel like I can easily be that. It’s just a matter of time for me”

This is a realistic goal for Towns. Completely realistic.

Towns is part of a new breed of elite big men — such as Anthony Davis — who are 7-foot but have all-around skills. He can post guys up, run the floor, shot 36.7 percent from three last season, and he can defend (that’s the part of his game that most needs to improve, and he did look better as a rim protector in person at the Timberwolves preseason opener against the Lakers). He’s unlike any other player in the NBA, maybe the best comparison is Olajuwon (but that’s not quite right, and not quite fair to Towns either).

He’s entering his third season and is a top 20, maybe top 15 player in the league right now. Part of the perception of being the best player is being on a winning team, and he’s about to be on that.

It will be a couple of years — those guys LeBron and Durant are still good at this basketball thing — but in a few years we may well be the best player in the NBA. And we will not blink at it.

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown says trading Thomas “changes the whole dynamic, the whole culture”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinOct 2, 2017, 7:20 PM EDT
3 Comments

It was a bold stroke by the Celtics’ Danny Ainge — he traded away Isaiah Thomas for Kyrie Irving. That was one of a number significant moves by Ainge this summer — 11 of the 15 roster spots changed over, including four of five starters — but trading Thomas was the big one.

On paper, the moves makes sense — Irving is younger, taller, locked in for a couple of years on his contract (Thomas is a free agent next summer), and Irving is not injured right now while Thomas is. But Thomas was a fan favorite who poured his heart out in Boston — he played in a playoff game the day after his sister’s untimely death — and was the heart and soul of the team.

Jaylen Brown told Complex Magazine he sees the opportunity but said deal changes the Celtics’ culture.

“It changes the whole dynamic, the whole culture. We’ll see if it’s for good or bad, time will tell. But it’s still a little weird to me, to be honest, because when I came in everything they stressed was culture, environment, Celtic basketball. Now, it’s like what is the environment, the culture, what is Celtic basketball? I think it’s a great opportunity for me, great opportunity for the Celtics, great opportunity for Kyrie. Obviously, I loved Isaiah. He was like a big brother to me. I watched him, admired him, the chip he carried on his shoulder I love him. I still do. I’ve kept in contact with him. Congratulated him when he got traded to the Cavs. It’s tough because it’s the business we live in. Do I agree with it? Not necessarily. I think Isaiah definitely tried to plant his flag in Boston. He will definitely be missed—he and Jae [Crowder] both.

Culture on a team comes from two places. First, you need coaches and management/ownership who understand how to build the culture they want. Boston has that with Ainge and coach Brad Stevens. But it has to come from the team leaders and best players as well. Is San Antonio the same if Gregg Popovich doesn’t have Tim Duncan? The Warriors if Steve Kerr doesn’t have Stephen Curry?

Thomas had been a central part of the culture in Boston and key for Stevens. Same with Avery Bradley (also gone). Maybe with Irving and Gordon Hayward the culture will continue, but it’s a fair question to ask.

Stevens will likely work his magic, and the Celtics will be the Celtics again. But it is going to feel a little different.