Draymond Green discusses why Warriors didn’t take knee for anthem

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2017, 2:00 PM EDT
Opening night in the NBA saw no anthem protests outside the ordinary, three teams locked arms as was done in NBA arenas a year ago but nobody took a knee or went back to the locker room (as the WNBA’s Sparks have done), it was quiet.

The Warriors, at the center of a controversy with President Donald Trump about a visit to the White House, did nothing. After the game, Draymond Green explained the players’ decision (via Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News).

“There wasn’t a discussion or a decision. We said what we had to say. Everybody knows we don’t need to do anything else to show where we stand. Everyone knows where we stand. People make what they want out of it. It’s at a point now where everyone knows where the conversation started. It’s about capitalizing on that and making things better. [Kaepernick] made the statement a year ago. I don’t knock anybody for doing what they want to do or what they feel they need to do. But the conversation started at this point. The more you make gestures, that becomes the conversation. That’s besides the point.”

The Warriors have made their statement already, they chose not to make another.

New Nike jersey torn off Lakers’ Tyler Ennis’ back in opener

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
ANAHEIM — Tyler Ennis was having a really nice game for the Lakers as a backup point guard in the preseason opener. He made smart decisions, he was calm and patient with the ball, and he ended up with six points and eight assists (as many dimes as Lonzo Ball had).

But Ennis had to leave the game in the fourth quarter when the jersey was ripped off his back.

I didn’t know these new Nike jerseys were tearaway because that wasn’t that hard a tug from Minnesota’s Aaron Brooks.

Ennis was trying to leak out on the break, Brooks did what veterans do, and suddenly Ennis was being told by the officials to take a seat and get a new jersey (he threw the one he had into the stands).

Here’s one vote for tearaway jerseys becoming a trend this season. Nike may not like that idea, but it seems kind of college football cool to me.

Nikola Jokic with the sick no-look pass opening night

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2017, 10:01 AM EDT
We missed the NBA while it was away.

And we missed plays like this where Nuggets’ big man Nikola Jokic drives, spins, then throws the sweet no-look pass to a cutting Gary Harris on the baseline (who gets the bucket because that was goaltending).

Jokic and Paul Millsap impressed in their preseason debut — Millsap had 22 points and 11 boards in the win over Golden State.

Report: Cavaliers may start Kevin Love at center, bring Thompson off bench

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2017, 7:59 AM EDT
We didn’t see it much (just 71 minutes over nine games), but last regular season when Cleveland went with a smaller lineup — Kyrie Irving, J.R. Smith, LeBron James, Channing Frye, and Kevin Love — they outscored teams by 29.7 points per 100 possessions. They used it again in the first round of the playoffs against Andre Drummond and Detroit, and it worked there as well (but less so the rest of the playoffs).

Tyronn Lue may go to that as his starting lineup and bring Tristan Thompson off the bench this season, Dave McMenamin reports at ESPN.

Love said he has played “quite a bit” of time at the 5 with the Cavs’ first unit through the first week of training camp…

“Tristan is a very dynamic roller, guy that plays a lot as a dunker,” Love said. “Myself, I have to play inside-out, mix that up and really take what the defense gives you. But it gives us a different look. I mentioned different dynamics out there on the floor with different lineups, and we’re so deep now that [Dwyane Wade] and a lot of guys similar in size at that 4-5 spot, we’re going to see guys playing interchangeable. It’s not just going to be on the defensive end in that regard.”

With Irving gone we knew Cleveland was going to lean more on Love, particularly as a playmaker at the elbows, but this is another level from Lue. He’s willing to change the status quo on a team that’s been to three straight NBA Finals — that’s a good thing.

The challenge with Love at the five is defense, but Lue is countering that somewhat by playing Jae Crowder at the four, according to the reports. The Cavs still lack the same rim protection as when Thompson plays, but they benefit at the other end with shooting and floor spacing — with Irving in Boston, Cleveland needs to find a way to get more threes and generate some of that missing offense. This lineup may do it.

This is what preseason is for — try stuff. Then experiment more during the regular season. We’ve seen the best coaches — Gregg Popovich is example 101 — play around a lot with lineups during the season. The goal is to see what works and what doesn’t, plus get different guys used to playing with each other, then during the playoffs the coach has the flexibility to go with whatever lineup is the best matchup for the opponent.

We’ll see if it lasts, but this could be interesting.

Lonzo Ball’s first game came with lots of hype, rookie learning experiences

By Kurt HelinOct 1, 2017, 2:17 AM EDT
ANAHEIM — For the first time more than a year, a Lakers game felt like an event.

For a meaningless preseason game, a hockey building was sold out — 18,000 people filled The Honda Center. Magic Johnson was sitting courtside waiving to fans and signing autographs — but not as many as LaVar Ball, who had a massive line of people wanting selfies with him. Pretty much the entire Buss family —˘ including fired Jim Buss, the former head of Lakers’ basketball operations, in his trademark baseball cap — sat on the sideline.

It was all about Lonzo Ball.

When Ball did just about anything — simply get introduced (the loudest cheers by far), or hit a three or pick up a dime— the SoCal crowd erupted. It felt like familiar old times for Lakers fans.

“To me, it feels right,” Lakers coach Luke Walton said. “I mean that’s what it’s supposed to be like. I was a little shocked last year (when the building was about half full) because when I played I was always playing with Kobe so we had crowds like this everywhere we went in preseason. Last year going around, obviously, the arenas were half full.”

Not anymore. Lonzo and the Lakers sold out Summer League games in Las Vegas in July, and they sold out a preseason game against Minnesota in Anaheim. That hype and buzz around the Lakers are back.

It’s just going to take some time for Lonzo and the team to catch up with the hype.

The Lakers lost to Minnesota 108-99, and when the Timberwolves leaned on their best players, they dominated. It was a sloppy, choppy preseason game but the Lakers looked like a young team with a lot to learn.

Ball wasn’t terrible, but he wasn’t good either. He finished with 5 points on 2-of-9 shooting with eight assists. He is dynamic pushing the ball ahead and when he is on the court bigs run the floor hard looking to get rewarded — it changes the culture of the team. Ball’s passes ahead were smarter and less risky than what he was able to get away with in Summer League. When Ball is on the court, there is an energy about the team that is just different.

However, at times — especially as the Timberwolves’ veteran defenders started to adjust — Ball forced passes rather than take shots when he drove, and made some other rough decisions.

“He’s so unselfish that sometimes he has good shots for himself and he tries to get someone else a shot — we want him taking those,” Walton said. “Players and scouts in this league are going to know he wants to play make so, we’re looking for him to be more aggressive as a scorer with the ball, especially early on, then as defenses adjust, play make.”

“He’s right…” Ball said. “I think it’s gonna come with time. It’s my first time playing against somebody else with this group. The way I like to play is to get my teammates involved first, but Luke is right, if my shot’s open I got to take it.”

One of those forced passes was his first play of the game, attempted alley-oop to Larry Nance Jr. that Minnesota read and broke up.

“That was a play, probably should have threw it a little higher, I know Larry can go get it,” Ball said.

The youngster also needs to work on recognizing when to push it, and when to just get into the offense.

“We want to play faster this year, but what we also struggle with, what’s an ongoing process, is when nothing’s available then we want to be a motion offense team where the ball is moving side-to-side,” Walton said. “We don’t want to just jack up quick shots. We want to play fast when the opportunity is there but we need to get better at recognizing when it’s not there and getting into the flow of an offense.”

While Walton did the good coach thing and praised the rookie’s defense, he struggled at times on that end. Lonzo looked like a rookie on defense, struggling over picks, not being able to handle Jeff Teague in space, and occasionally getting pushed around physically — Minnesota posted Jimmy Butler on him a couple of times, and Ball is not strong enough to stop him.

The things Ball struggled with are the things all rookies are going to struggle with. It’s a massive leap to the NBA. But you can see his potential, and with him the potential of the Lakers.

Which is why there is a lot of buzz around this team. Again.