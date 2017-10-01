Derrick Rose says he’s no longer playing “revenge basketball,” will facilitate with Cavs

Derrick Rose wasn’t motivated by his love of the game so much in recent seasons as revenge — he wanted to prove all the doubters wrong. All the people who said he would never make it back to the top in the NBA, everyone who said he was washed up, everyone who said the series of knee injuries did him in.
No more — he’s comfortable in his own skin and just wants to do whatever is needed to win a title in Cleveland. Rose talked about it with Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“I was in a dark place years ago, man,” Rose said Saturday. “By a dark place, I mean, I was playing, like, revenge basketball, and that wasn’t my way of playing basketball.
“I enjoy competing, but when I came back it was about just trying to get back to the top and proving everybody wrong. Like, I know who I am as a man, I know who I am as a player or person. There’s no point in doing that anymore. It’s just being secure as a person and knowing who I am.”
Maybe reality hit Rose when the best offer on the table for him was $2.1 million from the Cavaliers. Whatever the motivation, the Cavaliers need Rose this season.
Rose was signed to be the backup to Kyrie Irving, just go out with the second unit and get some buckets and keep things tight while the stars rest (something the Cavs struggled with last season). Then Irving was traded for an injured Isaiah Thomas, and with him out for an unspecified first part of the season — there is a rumor the Cavs are targeting Christmas for his return — Rose is going to have to be the starting point. Which means working off the ball with LeBron, and picking his moments to get his. While reports out of Cavs workouts are good, we all need to see it in person to buy in.
Rose, though, will still get his chance to prove everyone wrong. Maybe not wanting to is the key.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police say an estimated $200,000 in watches, jewelry, high-end purses and cash were stolen from the home of former Los Angeles Lakers coach Byron Scott, who now does some analysis work for the Lakers’ cable network in L.A.
The break-in at Scott’s Hermosa Beach house is the latest in a string of burglaries to hit celebrities in the Los Angeles area, including Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morissette.
Police who arrived at the house at 1:30 p.m. Saturday found a patio door had been forced open.
The beachfront city is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of downtown Los Angeles.
Sgt. Robert Higgins told the Los Angeles Times that investigators don’t know if the burglary is related to others targeting celebrities.
The break-in is believed to have happened during an eight-hour period while Scott was away from his home.
Stick to sports. Stay in your lane. You’re privileged to be playing a game for a living, you should be thankful not criticizing the president.
Stephen Curry heard it all — and much worse, in much more angry and vulgar language — after he spoke out against the Warriors visiting President Donald Trump in the White House. It was fodder for the class of political talking heads, particularly on the right, to use as another anger-driven rallying cry (one that frankly rings hollow, but we’ll get to that).
Curry pushed back against that notion he shouldn’t speak out in an interview with Chris Haynes of ESPN.
“I’ve heard a lot of backlash from this whole thing last weekend about how much money we make and ‘what are we complaining about?’ and ‘we’re in a bubble, we don’t have the same struggles and stresses of life [compared] to other people,'” Curry said. “And, obviously, I come from a privileged background with my dad playing in the NBA. I’m not denying that, but the majority of the NBA players come from the same backgrounds and socioeconomic situations that these criticisms are coming from.
“It gets lost. We have families. We’ve got people around us that are going through the same thing. How that all kind of takes shape is ridiculous to me — trying to minimize what we’re talking about because we have money. That doesn’t make any difference to us. And hopefully with that money, we can do a lot of good with it. We still have family and people that we are connected to, that we feel what real life is like.”
The tradition of champions — in all sports — going to the White House is just a little bit of political theater. It’s a photo op. It’s PR for the president and the team, nothing more. If someone doesn’t want to participate in that — Curry with Trump or Tom Brady with Barack Obama — so what?
As for the talking heads on the right, Kevin Arnovitz of ESPN made a fantastic point on Zach Lowe’s podcast: If you back President Trump because he was going to shake up Washington, because he was not going to just play along with the norms and traditions of the office, if you liked that he was just going to speak his mind, then how do you slam an athlete (or anyone) who says “I don’t want to be part of this norm and tradition” and speaks their mind? You can’t have it both ways, it’s hypocritical. Not that anyone cares, it’s ginned up outrage that sells.
Opening night in the NBA saw no anthem protests outside the ordinary, three teams locked arms as was done in NBA arenas a year ago but nobody took a knee or went back to the locker room (as the WNBA’s Sparks have done), it was quiet.
The Warriors, at the center of a controversy with President Donald Trump about a visit to the White House, did nothing. After the game, Draymond Green explained the players’ decision (via Mark Medina of the San Jose Mercury News).
“There wasn’t a discussion or a decision. We said what we had to say. Everybody knows we don’t need to do anything else to show where we stand. Everyone knows where we stand. People make what they want out of it. It’s at a point now where everyone knows where the conversation started. It’s about capitalizing on that and making things better. [Kaepernick] made the statement a year ago. I don’t knock anybody for doing what they want to do or what they feel they need to do. But the conversation started at this point. The more you make gestures, that becomes the conversation. That’s besides the point.”
The Warriors have made their statement already, they chose not to make another.
ANAHEIM — Tyler Ennis was having a really nice game for the Lakers as a backup point guard in the preseason opener. He made smart decisions, he was calm and patient with the ball, and he ended up with six points and eight assists (as many dimes as Lonzo Ball had).
But Ennis had to leave the game in the fourth quarter when the jersey was ripped off his back.
I didn’t know these new Nike jerseys were tearaway because that wasn’t that hard a tug from Minnesota’s Aaron Brooks.
Ennis was trying to leak out on the break, Brooks did what veterans do, and suddenly Ennis was being told by the officials to take a seat and get a new jersey (he threw the one he had into the stands).
Here’s one vote for tearaway jerseys becoming a trend this season. Nike may not like that idea, but it seems kind of college football cool to me.