Stan Van Gundy: You want NBA parity? Eliminate draft, max contracts

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 8:00 AM EDT
There will never be parity in the NBA the way there is in, say, the NFL. It’s simply the nature of the sport — one transcendent player can dominate nearly every game. Imagine if the Dodgers could pitch Clayton Kershaw every night, or the Nationals the same with Stephen Strasburg. They would win a whole lot more games. That’s what it’s like having LeBron James or Kevin Durant on your team, and in that world parity will never truly exist.

But people will not stop trying.

Pistons coach Stan Van Gundy says if the league wants something approximating parity, there needs to be radical changes. Via Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press.

“I’d get rid of it, just get rid of the draft altogether,” Van Gundy said when asked lottery reform. “We’d just deal with the salary cap. Make all (rookies) free agents coming in and if I want to go give a guy $50 million a year, good, but I got to do it under the cap.

“I think if you did that and you had no individual max on players, we’d start to get some parity in the league, but the league really doesn’t want parity. They want the super teams, and I get that. It’s worked well, business-wise.”

That kind of free-for-all system would benefit large markets — if those markets are well managed. Market size and draw hasn’t helped the Knicks for years, or the Lakers in recent years (when they couldn’t even get meetings with top free agents). Players and agents are too well informed to go somewhere just because of market size. Still, this would not be a level playing field.

Van Gundy is spot on with max contracts — if you want to do away with superteams, stop artificially deflating what the top players make. That sounds like a crazy thing to say when Russell Westbrook just signed a $205 million extension that will have his base salary starting north of $35 million a season in 2018-19. But what would Westbrook get on the open market, with no cap? At least $50 million a season, maybe much more — he doesn’t just help the team win games on the court, he is what fills the seats, sells the luxury boxes, and draws sponsors. He would be worth double that to any franchise in terms of income.

If Westbrook — or LeBron, or Durant, or name your superstar — takes up half your cap space, the days of super teams will be gone. The Thunder couldn’t have Westbrook and Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.  No way the Warriors could keep Stephen Curry, Durant, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson together. Chris Paul and James Harden are not getting together in Houston. To get paid, the superstars would have to spread out.

Why this will never happen is it would kill the middle class in the NBA — and most of the players are in that middle class. If the Thunder had Westbrook at $50 million and one other very good player at $25 million, that leaves 13 roster spots and $25 million, meaning a less than $2 million average. The days of good players getting $8 million or a solid starter drawing $12 million would be over, with that extra money going to the biggest names. The NBA players union is not going to back that idea.

Plus, as Van Gundy says, superteams are good for business. Interest in the NBA is the highest it has been since the Jordan era, and power of LeBron’s superteams challenged by Golden State and others is at the heart of it.

Cavaliers’ owner Gilbert got “vile… racist” messages after LeBron Tweeted Trump was a “bum”

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT
When President Donald Trump called out Stephen Curry and rescinded the White House invitation to the Warriors, LeBron James came hard in defense of his on-court rival.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was a big Trump supporter (as were many big business leaders) and paid $750,000 toward his inauguration. But on CNBC’s Squawk Box Friday, he said he was shocked by the messages he got after LeBron’s Tweet.

 

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said Friday he received the “most vile, disgusting, racist” voicemails after LeBron James called President Donald Trump a “bum” on Twitter.

“I didn’t even tell LeBron this. Now he’s going to know,” Gilbert said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” He called the voicemails “some of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard people say. You could hear it in their voice.”

“It wasn’t even about the issue. That’s what really got me. They went to who they really are, some of them,” the billionaire Gilbert added. “There’s an element of racism in this country that I didn’t realize existed.”

Racism has always existed in this country, some more subtle than others. However, many most blatant, unapologetic racists have felt emboldened since the election of Trump. We saw it in Charlottesville and other protests around the nation.

Dan Gilbert heard it when it landed on his voicemail.

The NBA will be in the midst of debate and race issues going forward as some form of national anthem protests happen when play opens up this weekend. That is going to open the door to a lot more racist comments about the NBA and its players, ones they know is coming. What the league and players need to do is find a way to rise above that noise, make their voices heard, but also make a difference in their communities.

LeBron misses second straight practice with ankle injury

Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James missed his second straight practice with a sprained left ankle, an injury that happened on Dwyane Wade‘s first day with the Cavaliers.

James was at the team’s Cleveland Clinic Courts facility getting treatment Friday, and could be seen in the training and fitness area. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said the superstar is day to day, but the team has not said much else about James’ injury.

The three-time NBA champion rolled his ankle on Wednesday night, shortly after his good friend Wade turned down other offers to sign a one-year, $2.3 million contract with Cleveland.

It’s not known how James hurt his ankle. The team said X-rays were negative.

James has tweaked his ankles in the past, but the 32-year-old has been incredibly durable throughout his career, playing in at least 75 games in 12 of his 14 regular seasons. He played in 74 games last season.

The Cavaliers play an intra-squad scrimmage on Monday at Quicken Loans Arena and their first preseason game is scheduled for Wednesday against Atlanta.

Cleveland’s season opener is Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics and former Cavs guard Kyrie Irving, who was traded this summer.

Wade was introduced to the media following Friday’s practice, and said James began recruiting him to come to Cleveland months ago.

“He knew I could help this team in some way. I appreciated that,” Wade said. “It wasn’t the sole reason, but definitely everyone knows our relationship, and that he’s a huge reason why I decided to come here. But this team is so good, and you just want to be a part of something special like this.”

NBA sends memo to teams offering suggestions, reminding of rule to stand for anthem

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT
The NBA has a rule that players have to stand — “in a dignified manner” — for the national anthem.

With the first NBA exhibition games this weekend, and a lot of players who feel that locking arms as was done a year ago may not be enough of a statement, the league — from ownership through the league office, the players union, and of course the players themselves — are discussing how to deal with the wish to protest.

With that, the NBA sent a memo to teams both offering suggestions on engaging the community, ideas such as addressing fans before games, and noting the NBA’s rule players have to stand for the anthem, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN. (NBC Sports also has obtained that memo.)

The memo, distributed by deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, instructs teams that “the league office will determine how to deal with any possible instance in which a player, coach, or trainer does not stand for the anthem.” The memo states that individual teams “do not have the discretion to waive” the rule that players, coaches and staff must stand for the anthem. The league has the discretion to discipline players who violate the rule…

In the memo, Tatum suggests teams might address the current political climate by having players and coaches give a joint pregame address at their first home games.

“This could include a message of unity and how the team is committed to bringing the community together this season,” the memo states. The memo also suggests teams might prepare a video tribute or public service announcement featuring “team leadership speaking about the issues they care about.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said this on Thursday at a press conference.

“On the anthem specifically, we have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem. It’s been a rule as long as I’ve been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem.”

It should be noted this is a league issue, not one where teams have discretion.

The league has sent multiple memos to teams about ways to engage their community and make a difference rather than just a statement. The majority of the memo sent Friday is the same — it talks about having conversations within the organization, from ownership through the front office and to the players, and finding ways to be active not just protest.

On media day this week, a number of players (and a few coaches) were direct and very critical of President Donald Trump, who has made kneeling at NFL games an issue. Stephen Curry and LeBron James were front and center both criticizing the president on social media and on Sports Illustrated’s “unity” cover. Some NBA owners have concerns about alienating supporters of the president and the NBA has several teams in very red states.

While the memo, when read in its entirety, is not a top-down, authoritarian document, however the parts released may come off that way to players. In some way the leak of the memo made it more powerful a statement to take a knee (or leave during the anthem, as the LA Sparks of the WNBA have done through the playoffs) and even more defiant an act.

Players taking a knee or leaving the floor during an anthem an NBA game would cause a media firestorm and fuel talking heads — particularly on the political right, who can stir their base with this issue — but it would not have the same impact among NBA fans as it did in NFL stadiums. As we have noted many times before, NBA fans trend younger, more urban, and more multicultural than NFL fans. Most NBA fans would look at guys kneeling during the anthem and nod, not boo. Also, it should be noted that the NBA owns the WNBA and there has been no punishment of the Sparks for their anthem protests.

Will NBA fans see guys protesting on Saturday? It’s going to be interesting.

Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III to miss months with severe ankle sprain

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
This is a rough way for the Pacers to start training camp.

Glenn Robinson III — who emerged into a solid 3&D player last season in Indiana (plus won the dunk contest) — was driving the lane during the morning practice Friday when he landed awkwardly, according to multiple reports. He was taken off the court and examined by doctors, and now the reports have come in.

Ouch. That’s a tough blow to a position where the Pacers were already thin.

Robinson needed to show a little more consistency, particularly on offense, but he had developed into a regular part of the Pacers’ rotation, a guy coach Nate Robinson could lean on for 20 minutes a night. Now it could be Thanksgiving or later before he gets back on the court.

This likely means more Bojan Bogdanovic and Lance Stephenson on the court to start the season.