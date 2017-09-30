Getty Images

Report: DeAndre Jordan negotiating his own extension with Clippers

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This summer the Clippers did better than anyone reasonably should have expected after Chris Paul decided to pair up with James Harden — the Clippers re-signed Blake Griffin quickly, got quality players back in the trade with Houston such as Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker, and signed free agent Danilo Gallinari.

However, the question still lingered: What is the long-term plan? Who is part of that future?

DeAndre Jordan may be part of that plan. He has a player option next summer for $24.1 million, but he and the Clippers are already talking extension — and we mean he and the Clippers. Not his agent. Via Brodrick Turner of the L.A. Times.

The question is at what cost? Blake Griffin is maxed out, and the Clippers would like to get Jordan at a discount, but we are talking about an All-Star, an All-NBA center (third team last season) who averaged an efficient 12.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game last season. There will be other teams willing to come in big, even in what will be a tight financial market.

With Steve Ballmer looking to get a new stadium built in Los Angeles, there will be a push to keep the stars in house and win games for the Clippers — they are not going to bottom out, that’s bad for stadium building. Jordan is one of the biggest Clippers stars, a guy Doc Rivers built up into this powerhouse. He’s a fan favorite, the guy who provides the highlight alley-oop finishes. It makes sense to keep him.

The only question is the cost.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles, dies from heart attack

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT
1 Comment

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is incredibly close to his family. They grew up very poor in Athens and relied on each other — at points Giannis used to have to work selling trinkets during the day to feed the family at night — which is part of why the family was so tight. They remain close, and Giannis — who is very proud he can provide for them — has brought his entire family over from Greece to Milwaukee.

Which is why this news is especially sad: Charles Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ father, passed away Friday from a heart attack at age 54.

“The Bucks family is heartbroken about the sudden death of Giannis’ father, Charles,” the Bucks said in a statement. “The entire organization, his teammates and coaches are here to support Giannis and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Charles was a big part of the Bucks and will be terribly missed by us all. On behalf of ownership, we express our utmost condolences and offer our prayers to Giannis and his family.”

Charles leaves behind his wife, Veronica, and five children, including former Knick Thanasis (who was playing in the Greek league but is flying to the United States for the funeral, which will be in Milwaukee.)

Our thoughts go out to the entire Antetokounmpo family.

Kawhi Leonard will sit out entire preseason to rest thigh issue

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 1:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The San Antonio Spurs are going to be cautious with their franchise player, especially in meaningless preseason games.

Which means we are not going to see Kawhi Leonard before the start of the regular season, due to a lingering issue with his thigh, the team announced. Whether he misses the start of the regular season remains to be seen.

This is an inflammation of the tendon just above the kneecap in the thigh. Coach Gregg Popovich said this is something Leonard has been dealing with since last season.

This doesn’t sound “he’s going to miss a lot of the regular season” serious, but it could be something that requires him to get some rest during the campaign.

Leonard is coming off a MVP-level season where he took on more of the Spurs offense and averaged a career-high 25.5 points a game, plus he remains the best perimeter defender in the league. San Antonio needs him right when the games matter, so they are wise to rest him now.

 

Three questions the Memphis Grizzlies must answer this season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer this season to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last season: 43-39, lost to San Antonio in the first round of the playoffs

I know what you did last summer: Memphis moved on from the “grit n’ grind” era by letting Zach Randolph and Tony Allen leave via free agency. Vince Carter also left, and the Grizzlies got younger and looked to the future re-signing JaMychal Green (two-year deal) and took a gamble on a young player with potential who didn’t work out in Sacramento in Ben McLemore (who will be out with a broken foot until Christmas at least). The Grizzlies also drafted Ivan Rabb and Dillon Brooks, and added Tyreke Evans and Mario Chalmers.

THREE QUESTIONS THE GRIZZLIES MUST ANSWER:

1) Zach Randolph and Tony Allen are gone, did the Grizzlies lose their identity? Did they get worse? This season is going to be different in Memphis, the “grit n’ grind” era has come to an end with the Grindfather himself down in New Orleans (a team that could use some grit). Randolph rejuvenated his career in Memphis and was loved by fans. Memphis’ identity will change some this season.

The thing is, on the court those losses aren’t that serious. Randolph was a bench guy asked to put up shots, and at age 35 Allen could still defend some but opposing teams didn’t have to guard him on the other end of the floor. They were rightfully beloved, but be blunt their on-the-court skills can be replaced.

Memphis is going to be competitive and about at the same level if Mike Conley and Marc Gasol can stay healthy and continue to contribute. Those are both All-Star level players (although neither likely makes the team this season in the stacked West) — Gasol added an efficient 19.5 points per game last season and showed he could shoot threes, Conley averaged 20.5 points per game, shot 40 percent from three, and remained a quality defender. If the production from those two is about the same this team will be around the same number of wins and hang around in the fight for one of the bottom three playoff spots in the West.

Those two should get a little more help this season, too. Chandler Parsons should be able to give them more than 34 unimpressive games (see the next question). JaMychal Green is a year older and should take another step forward. James Ennis has been working hard this summer on his ball handling, midrange game, and being effective in the pick-and-roll. The Grizzlies will get more out of the backup point guard spot (will that be from Mario Chalmers is another question). The Grizzlies are not threatening the Warriors, but healthy this is still a playoff team.

2) Do the Grizzlies get anything out of Chandler Parsons? This feels like an annual question. Parsons, battling knee injuries again, played in just 34 games last season and didn’t look good when on the court — he wasn’t creating shots, and he wasn’t spacing the floor, shooting just 33 percent from three. He was signed to be the third guy to be in the core with Gasol and Conley, and to this point he has done little in Memphis save eat good barbecue.

This is really about his knees — if he can move freely, he can contribute. If his knees hamper how he moves, he will not. If he can contribute on offense, the Grizzlies look a lot more like a playoff team, even in the crowded West. If he can’t, the load on Gasol and Conley may be too much.

3) At what point — next summer? — do the Grizzlies decide it’s time to go full in for the rebuild? Right now, the Grizzlies are not changing their plans or goals — Gasol and Conley were untouchable when teams called about trades this summer.

But for how long? Gasol sounded this summer like a guy who doesn’t want to be on a team treading water in the West for much longer. Gasol has two seasons and a player option on his deal, Conley has three plus an option, and at some point Memphis may want to consider moving one or both of them in trades, while their value is high, to get assets back that help the eventual rebuild. Grizzlies ownership/management isn’t there yet, but if the team struggles this season will that change around the trade deadline? Will it change next summer? This era of Grizzlies basketball — the best era in its history, with a couple of trips to the conference finals — is starting to wind down. At some point, Memphis will want to make moves while their best players still have trade value.

But that time is not yet. Not this season.

Westbrook got paid, now real work starts — keep super team together

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 9:52 AM EDT
2 Comments

Call it loyalty. Call it a response to a front office making the right moves to build a contender. Call it just smart business — who walks away from $205 million? Call it whatever you want, the result is the same:

Russell Westbrook will remain a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder through his prime — and will be paid $205 million for doing so. This is why the designated veteran exception — call it the Kevin Durant rule — was put into the new CBA, to help middle and small market teams retain their superstars. It worked in OKC (as opposed to Sacramento, where they moved DeMarcus Cousins rather than have to pay him that much).

The Thunder and their fans are celebrating. As they should.

However, now the hard work starts — for Westbrook and Thunder management.

Oklahoma City has been a title contender before, reaching the NBA Finals and looking like a team destined to win titles. Plural. That never happened and, for a variety of much-discussed reasons, it all fell apart. James Harden is now leading another contender in Houston, and Kevin Durant joined the juggernaut in Golden State.

It could happen again. Paul George is a free agent next summer and his interest in becoming a Laker next summer is about as much a secret as George Clooney’s political leanings. Carmelo Anthony is more complicated — he may choose to opt into the final year of his contract, considering the tight market — but there is a legitimate chance he is not with Oklahoma City next season.

Westbrook signing the deal will put pressure on George — his entire season, his every action from now through May (or whenever the Thunder season ends) will be viewed through the “is he going to stay” prism. Thunder fans will be watching. Lakers fans will be watching. The NBA will be watching.

Westbrook is key to keeping this team together, more specifically keeping George (who makes this team a contender, Anthony is not at that level anymore). It’s not just recruiting off the court and buddying up to George, it’s about on the court — Westbrook has proven he can be a dominant scorer and MVP, but can he make the sacrifices needed to make George and Anthony better and to lead a team? Westbrook needs to be the guy who lifts those around him up and makes the whole better. He needs to promote that culture. It’s the next step for him.

Thunder management and ownership play a role here as well — Sam Presti had an Executive of the Year summer (that award is usually won in the offseason), but he has to be ready to make other moves as needed (particularly in the future if George leaves anyway). Nobody sane is worried about that, Presti will be ready.

Ownership has to be willing to pay the financial price to win — this season the Thunder will be on the hook for an estimated $24 million in luxury taxes (depending on what the final roster looks like). If after this season ownership says “we got our man” and puts the Thunder back on the tight budget of a small-market team with little or no tax spending, this team will fall apart fast. And Westbrook will be livid. He has agreed to give them his prime years, but it comes with an understanding that ownership is all-in, too.

Next summer, maybe everything Westbrook and Presti do is not enough, maybe the siren song of Los Angeles proves too strong and lures George away.

At least the Thunder will still have Westbrook, and he will be back out there recruiting — the Thunder got their man. With him, they remain relevant and dangerous. Together Westbrook and Presti can chase the next star.

However, that is not the goal. Instead, the deal is signed, and now the hard work begins not to let this opportunity pass them by.

 