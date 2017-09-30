Getty Images

Olynyk makes a big splash in end-of-camp Heat scrimmage

Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 9:56 PM EDT
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Habits are something Miami coach Erik Spoelstra talks about often with his club, that word becoming as much of his everyday vernacular as probably any other.

Kelly Olynyk has noticed. He’s also noticed that habits can be tough to break.

High on the to-do list for the Heat during this training camp that ended with a scrimmage Saturday was this: Getting Olynyk, the former Boston Celtics forward who signed a four-year deal with Miami this summer, as involved as possible with a core that largely returned intact from last season. It’s a process, though both Spoelstra and Olynyk said afterward they like the way things are heading.

“When you’ve been in this league for four, five years, whatever it is, and where you were you’ve done it one way the whole time, that’s kind of ingrained in your mind,” Olynyk said. “And over four, five years those actions become habits and those habits become routines and rituals. Now when you flip the script and you’re getting into a game or a scrimmage, your body automatically drives toward those habits rather than what you’re quote-unquote supposed to do.”

Old habits indeed die hard. When Heat guard Josh Richardson went down the lane in the third quarter of the scrimmage, Olynyk – who was a bit of a pest, to put it nicely, in past games against Miami – sprang into action and defended the paint with his usual vigor.

Richardson got a bloody nose for his efforts.

“He can foul someone else now,” Richardson said.

Richardson could at least laugh about it afterward, and after a scrimmage where Olynyk’s inside game, outside game, passing ability and defensive aggression were all on display at various times, Spoelstra seemed quite content.

“To be fair, we’re getting to know him,” Spoelstra said of the noticeably slimmed-down Olynyk. “We want to be open to his skillset. We want to challenge ourselves to be able to utilize that versatility in as many dynamic ways as possible, but do it at a healthy rate.”

Miami is bringing back its top nine scorers in terms of points-per-game from a season ago, plus has Justise Winslow returning from shoulder surgery and is finding ways to get Olynyk and rookie Bam Adebayo in the mix as well.

That’s a lot of candidates, and not enough jobs. It’s tough to envision Spoelstra ever going past 10 players in his normal rotation, 11 at the most. But Olynyk was able to show his new teammates right away that he could be a big help for a team that went 30-11 in the second half of last season.

“Kelly just fit right in because of so many things he can do,” Heat guard Dion Waiters said. “He’s a guy who can stretch the floor, he can post up, he can pass the ball out of the post, he can do a lot of different things.”

Those are the habits the Heat want.

“There’s still a progression,” Olynyk said. “I’m still getting used to things.”

 

Former Lakers, Bulls assistant Frank Hamblen dies at 70

Associated PressSep 30, 2017, 10:38 PM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Frank Hamblen, who won seven NBA championships as an assistant to Phil Jackson in Los Angeles and Chicago, died Saturday. He was 70.

The Lakers said Hamblen died in Del Mar. They did not provide a cause of death. The team had a moment of silence for him before their first preseason game Saturday in Anaheim.

Hamblen helped the Lakers win three straight titles from 2000-02, then back-to-back championships in 2009-10. He also was an assistant to Rudy Tomjanovich in between Jackson’s stints in Los Angeles and was briefly the head coach after Tomjanovich stepped down in February 2005.

Hamblen also spent three seasons as a Bulls assistant, helping them to their final two titles under Jackson in 1997 and ’98.

“Frank Hamblen was a great coach and a good friend,” Lakers coach Luke Walton, who was a rookie player in the organization when Hamblen coached. “He was not only beloved by everyone in the Lakers organization but by those in the NBA community as well.”

The Terre Haute, Indiana, native also was Milwaukee’s top assistant from 1987-96 and worked as assistant coach for the Kansas City/Sacramento Kings (1977-87), Denver Rockets (1972-1977) and San Diego/Houston Rockets (1969-72) during a 42-year coaching career in the NBA and ABA.

Paul George says Russell Westbrook’s decision “absolutely” will factor into his

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 6:26 PM EDT
Russell Westbrook planted his flag in Oklahoma City – again — Friday, and for the next six seasons he will be a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Next summer, free agent Paul George will have his own decision to make as a free agent. He said Saturday that Westbrook committing to the franchise — along with the welcome and synergy he has felt so far in OKC — “absolutely” will impact his decision. Via Royce Young of ESPN.

“We’ve been on an unbelievable start right now, and for him to be committed here, it says a lot,” George said. “Not only in us pairing together, but just knowing what type of dude Russ is and his values and his beliefs and him being committed to this organization says a lot. And I’m one person that’s enjoying it here, so I think when that time comes, the decision will be easier to make for myself.”

Lakers fans just got a little queasy.

George’s camp made no secret of his desire to go to his hometown Lakers next summer when PG was on the trade block, but the Thunder were one of the few organizations that not only got in on the bidding but thought they could have a chance to keep him. Westbrook is a big part of that, both on and off the court. So is Thunder ownership, who would have have to commit to a massive tax bill to keep the entire team together.

George is saying the right things and keeping his options open, and most league sources I have talked to still think he’s Los Angeles bound — but it’s less certain than it was. If George and Westbrook mesh, and if the Thunder win (reaching the Conference Finals is not out of the question), then maybe he will decide to plant his flag in OKC, too.

Report: DeAndre Jordan negotiating his own extension with Clippers

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 4:30 PM EDT
This summer the Clippers did better than anyone reasonably should have expected after Chris Paul decided to pair up with James Harden — the Clippers re-signed Blake Griffin quickly, got quality players back in the trade with Houston such as Patrick Beverley and Sam Dekker, and signed free agent Danilo Gallinari.

However, the question still lingered: What is the long-term plan? Who is part of that future?

DeAndre Jordan may be part of that plan. He has a player option next summer for $24.1 million, but he and the Clippers are already talking extension — and we mean he and the Clippers. Not his agent. Via Brodrick Turner of the L.A. Times.

The question is at what cost? Blake Griffin is maxed out, and the Clippers would like to get Jordan at a discount, but we are talking about an All-Star, an All-NBA center (third team last season) who averaged an efficient 12.7 points and 13.8 rebounds per game last season. There will be other teams willing to come in big, even in what will be a tight financial market.

With Steve Ballmer looking to get a new stadium built in Los Angeles, there will be a push to keep the stars in house and win games for the Clippers — they are not going to bottom out, that’s bad for stadium building. Jordan is one of the biggest Clippers stars, a guy Doc Rivers built up into this powerhouse. He’s a fan favorite, the guy who provides the highlight alley-oop finishes. It makes sense to keep him.

The only question is the cost.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s father, Charles, dies from heart attack

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 2:21 PM EDT
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is incredibly close to his family. They grew up very poor in Athens and relied on each other — at points Giannis used to have to work selling trinkets during the day to feed the family at night — which is part of why the family was so tight. They remain close, and Giannis — who is very proud he can provide for them — has brought his entire family over from Greece to Milwaukee.

Which is why this news is especially sad: Charles Antetokounmpo, Giannis’ father, passed away Friday from a heart attack at age 54.

“The Bucks family is heartbroken about the sudden death of Giannis’ father, Charles,” the Bucks said in a statement. “The entire organization, his teammates and coaches are here to support Giannis and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Charles was a big part of the Bucks and will be terribly missed by us all. On behalf of ownership, we express our utmost condolences and offer our prayers to Giannis and his family.”

Charles leaves behind his wife, Veronica, and five children, including former Knick Thanasis (who was playing in the Greek league but is flying to the United States for the funeral, which will be in Milwaukee.)

Our thoughts go out to the entire Antetokounmpo family.