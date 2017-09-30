Getty Images

Cavaliers’ owner Gilbert got “vile… racist” message after LeBron Tweeted Trump was a “bum”

By Kurt HelinSep 30, 2017, 1:22 AM EDT
When President Donald Trump called out Stephen Curry and rescinded the White House invitation to the Warriors, LeBron James came hard in defense of his on-court rival.

Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert was a big Trump supporter (as were many big business leaders) and paid $750,000 toward his inauguration. But on CNBC’s Squawk Box Friday, he said he was shocked by the messages he got after LeBron’s Tweet.

 

Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert said Friday he received the “most vile, disgusting, racist” voicemails after LeBron James called President Donald Trump a “bum” on Twitter.

“I didn’t even tell LeBron this. Now he’s going to know,” Gilbert said Friday on CNBC’s “Squawk Box.” He called the voicemails “some of the most disgusting things I’ve ever heard people say. You could hear it in their voice.”

“It wasn’t even about the issue. That’s what really got me. They went to who they really are, some of them,” the billionaire Gilbert added. “There’s an element of racism in this country that I didn’t realize existed.”

Racism has always existed in this country, some more subtle than others. However, many most blatant, unapologetic racists have felt emboldened since the election of Trump. We saw it in Charlottesville and other protests around the nation.

Dan Gilbert heard it when it landed on his voicemail.

The NBA will be in the midst of debate and race issues going forward as some form of national anthem protests happen when play opens up this weekend. That is going to open the door to a lot more racist comments about the NBA and its players, ones they know is coming. What the league and players need to do is find a way to rise above that noise, make their voices heard, but also make a difference in their communities.

LeBron misses second straight practice with ankle injury

Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 10:02 PM EDT
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — LeBron James missed his second straight practice with a sprained left ankle, an injury that happened on Dwyane Wade‘s first day with the Cavaliers.

James was at the team’s Cleveland Clinic Courts facility getting treatment Friday, and could be seen in the training and fitness area. Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said the superstar is day to day, but the team has not said much else about James’ injury.

The three-time NBA champion rolled his ankle on Wednesday night, shortly after his good friend Wade turned down other offers to sign a one-year, $2.3 million contract with Cleveland.

It’s not known how James hurt his ankle. The team said X-rays were negative.

James has tweaked his ankles in the past, but the 32-year-old has been incredibly durable throughout his career, playing in at least 75 games in 12 of his 14 regular seasons. He played in 74 games last season.

The Cavaliers play an intra-squad scrimmage on Monday at Quicken Loans Arena and their first preseason game is scheduled for Wednesday against Atlanta.

Cleveland’s season opener is Oct. 17 against the Boston Celtics and former Cavs guard Kyrie Irving, who was traded this summer.

Wade was introduced to the media following Friday’s practice, and said James began recruiting him to come to Cleveland months ago.

“He knew I could help this team in some way. I appreciated that,” Wade said. “It wasn’t the sole reason, but definitely everyone knows our relationship, and that he’s a huge reason why I decided to come here. But this team is so good, and you just want to be a part of something special like this.”

NBA sends memo to teams offering suggestions, reminding of rule to stand for anthem

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 9:37 PM EDT
The NBA has a rule that players have to stand — “in a dignified manner” — for the national anthem.

With the first NBA exhibition games this weekend, and a lot of players who feel that locking arms as was done a year ago may not be enough of a statement, the league — from ownership through the league office, the players union, and of course the players themselves — are discussing how to deal with the wish to protest.

With that, the NBA sent a memo to teams both offering suggestions on engaging the community, ideas such as addressing fans before games, and noting the NBA’s rule players have to stand for the anthem, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN. (I have also now obtained this memo through a source and read it.)

The memo, distributed by deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, instructs teams that “the league office will determine how to deal with any possible instance in which a player, coach, or trainer does not stand for the anthem.” The memo states that individual teams “do not have the discretion to waive” the rule that players, coaches and staff must stand for the anthem. The league has the discretion to discipline players who violate the rule…

In the memo, Tatum suggests teams might address the current political climate by having players and coaches give a joint pregame address at their first home games.

“This could include a message of unity and how the team is committed to bringing the community together this season,” the memo states. The memo also suggests teams might prepare a video tribute or public service announcement featuring “team leadership speaking about the issues they care about.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said this on Thursday at a press conference.

“On the anthem specifically, we have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem. It’s been a rule as long as I’ve been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem.”

The league has sent multiple memos to teams about ways to engage their community and make a difference rather than just a statement, according to Lowe’s report. The majority of the memo sent Friday is the same — it talks about having conversations within the organization, from ownership through the front office and to the players, and finding ways to be active not just protest.

On media day this week, a number of players (and a few coaches) were directly very critical of President Donald Trump, who has made kneeling at NFL games an issue. Stephen Curry and LeBron James were front and center both criticizing the president on social media and on Sports Illustrated’s “unity” cover. Some NBA owners have concerns about alienating supporters of the president and the NBA has several teams in very red states.

While the memo, when read in its entirety, is far from a top-down, authoritarian document, it may come off that way to players. In some way the leak of the memo made it more powerful a statement to take a knee (or leave during the anthem, as the LA Sparks of the WNBA have done through the playoffs, without consequence) and even more defiant an act.

Players taking a knee or leaving the floor during an anthem an NBA game would cause a media firestorm and fuel talking heads — particularly on the political right, who can stir their base with this issue — but it would not have the same impact among NBA fans as it did in NFL stadiums. As we have noted many times before, NBA fans trend younger, more urban, and more multicultural than NFL fans. Most NBA fans would look at guys kneeling during the anthem and nod, not boo.

Will they see guys protesting on Saturday? It’s going to be interesting.

Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III to miss months with severe ankle sprain

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT
This is a rough way for the Pacers to start training camp.

Glenn Robinson III — who emerged into a solid 3&D player last season in Indiana (plus won the dunk contest) — was driving the lane during the morning practice Friday when he landed awkwardly, according to multiple reports. He was taken off the court and examined by doctors, and now the reports have come in.

Ouch. That’s a tough blow to a position where the Pacers were already thin.

Robinson needed to show a little more consistency, particularly on offense, but he had developed into a regular part of the Pacers’ rotation, a guy coach Nate Robinson could lean on for 20 minutes a night. Now it could be Thanksgiving or later before he gets back on the court.

This likely means more Bojan Bogdanovic and Lance Stephenson on the court to start the season.

Mavs’ fan sends Nowitzki $20 for lunch to thank him for taking discounts

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 6:05 PM EDT
Future Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki will make $5 million this season. In the NBA salary value scale, that qualifies as a Jessie James bank heist. Last season owner Mark Cuban had some extra salary cap space, so he paid the franchise’s greatest player $25 million, but the two seasons before that Nowitzki took a steep discount to help the team and made $8.3 million and $7.9 million. Taking those haircuts deep into a well-paid career allowed Cuban to put a better team around Nowitzki.

One Mavs fan wanted to thank Nowitzki for his sacrifice, so he’s buying the big German lunch. Sort of.

Love that.

For the record, Dirk has made $245,371,801 in NBA salary, before his first paycheck this season. That’s not including any endorsements. So he can probably still pick up the tab at Chipotle. But like your mom said, it’s the thought that counts.