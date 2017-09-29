Getty Images

Suns’ rookie Josh Jackson jokingly calls Stephen Curry “small and unathletic”

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Some wanted to take as a serious dig — because welcome to the internet — but it doesn’t feel that way in the video.

And Josh Jackson himself wants you to know it was not some serious shot across the bow of a two-time MVP.

It always felt like the Suns’ rookie Jackson, recently signed by Under Armour, was having a little good-natured fun with the face of that brand. In a VICE video where Jackson plays chess against an old man, Jackson does call Stephen Curry small and unathletic. But it feels tongue in cheek. Here is the full quote.

“(The NBA) player that I compare least to? Probably Steph Curry. Just because, you know, he’s known as a shooter and I’m not. You know, he’s small and unathletic.” 

When this started to blow up online (because the feel of the video didn’t translate to the written page), Jackson jumped on Twitter to calm it down.

Of course, Curry has been considered too small and not athletic enough for years. Division I college coaches felt that way, so he went to Davidson and raised that program up. Then a number of NBA GMs thought so — David Kahn in particular — and passed on Curry until he landed in the Warriors lap. This sort of played into that.

Jackson said the player he does want to compare best with is Kawhi Leonard. That’s a good, lofty goal.

Russell Westbrook signs largest contract in NBA history, five-year, $205 million extension

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 3:55 PM EDT
2 Comments

Russell Westbrook wanted to keep the pressure on the Thunder organization to push to win, or he would consider leaving after the season. Sure, he signed a franchise-stabilizing contract extension last summer in the wake of Kevin Durant‘s exit, but that just added one more year to his contract and gave the Thunder a timeline. Pressure is why Westbrook’s five-year, $205 million designated veteran extension sat on the table in front of him unsigned since July 1.

Sam Presti’s response (with ownership agreeing to pick up the tab): Here are Paul George and Carmelo Anthony.

That worked for Westbrook, who has signed the richest contract in NBA history, a story broken by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Combined with the current extension he has six years, $233 million on his deal in Oklahoma City, he is under contract with the team through 2023. Westbrook confirmed the deal.

WHY NOT??

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Westbrook is coming off a historic season where he won the MVP and averaged a triple-double (the first player to do so since Oscar Robertson) of 31.6 points, 10.7 rebounds and 10.4 assists per game.

Westbrook has said before OKC is where he wanted to be, where he wanted to win, that he didn’t want to leave. Thunder fans clung to that after Durant bolted for the West Coast and his chance at glory. However, some around the league thought Westbrook would follow the LeBron model, leaving his options open and keeping pressure on the organization next summer not to backtrack and save some cash.

Friday, on Durant’s birthday, Westbrook planted his flag and thrilled Thunder fans — he will be in Oklahoma City through his prime. Oklahoma City will be a team to be reckoned with for years.

This will put interesting pressure on George this season, whose camp has let teams know he may well head to the Lakers next summer as a free agent. Now he will get a full-court press season from Westbrook and the Thunder. If this season goes well in OKC — if he meshes with Westbrook, if they win 57 games and reach the Western Conference Finals (all very possible) — will he still want to bolt for his hometown? Or will he want to stay and win? And what of Carmelo Anthony, will he opt into the final year of his contract at $28 million to stay? If George and ‘Melo want to stay, how will the Thunder handle an oversized tax bill of at least $75 million (on top of their payroll)?

Those are good problems to have. Westbrook staying makes a lot of things possible in Oklahoma City.

 

NBA Morris twins miss start of training camp while standing trial

Associated Press
Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PHOENIX (AP) — NBA training camps began this week for the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, but two starters from the teams were noticeably absent. Twin brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris were in a Phoenix courtroom standing trial on felony assault charges stemming from a 2015 beating.

The NBA players have been on trial for the past two weeks on charges that they joined three other people in the beating of a former acquaintance outside a high school basketball game in 2015 when they played for the Phoenix Suns.

Marcus Morris is accused of kicking the victim in the head while prosecutors say Markieff was an accomplice in the attack.

Closing arguments got underway Thursday as prosecutors urged jurors to convict the NBA players of aggravated assault charges for their role in the beating. Prosecutor Daniel Fisher said the brothers “had an axe to grind” with the victim and said they were intent on sending him a message.

But an attorney defending Marcus Morris against the charges argued multiple witnesses’ testimony showed the twin brothers could not have been involved in the incident.

Jurors will return to the courtroom Monday to hear remaining closings arguments from attorneys representing Markieff Morris and the final defendant, Gerald Bowman.

The victim, Erik Hood, testified last week he knew the brothers since their AAU days when he was helping to connect agents with basketball players in hopes of getting a cut of a lucrative NBA contract.

Hood said their relationship soured in 2011 because of a misinterpreted text message he sent their mother. He said there was nothing “improper” happening with him and their mother.

Defense lawyer Timothy Eckstein reminded jurors that Hood told authorities nine times that both twins were involved in the assault before changing his statement to say Markieff did not beat him but had been in the vicinity.

The defense attorney said Hood repeatedly lied during the investigation, and that Hood knew he had to “double down on Marcus” beating him because the case wouldn’t be worth anything without one of the brothers involved.

Marcus was traded to the Boston Celtics in July as part of a roster overhaul that added Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in an attempt to make them more competitive with the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Division. Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards.

If they are found guilty, the Morris brothers face the possibility of probation or prison time and discipline from the NBA, including a minimum 10-game suspension. Markieff Morris will also be sidelined for several weeks after having a sports hernia surgery.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the team and officials have been in contact with Marcus throughout the trial. The team dispatched an assistant general manager to Phoenix to attend the proceedings.

“We’re just waiting like everybody else to see what happens there,” Ainge said. “But we feel good about what will happen. At the same time we understand what possibilities exist.”

Two of the other co-defendants pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to the same charges. The Morris brothers and Bowman have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Daniel Fisher described Markieff as an accomplice in the assault, noting he moved his car between the time of the start of the high school game and the end closer to where the assault later happened. Fisher said he acted as a lookout and fled in what he described as the getaway car.

The Morris brothers were drafted back-to-back in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft.

Dwyane Wade: LeBron started recruiting me right after Jimmy Butler trade

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James could read the writing on the wall, same as everybody else in the league — the second the Bulls traded Jimmy Butler this summer they were committed to a rebuild, and Dwyane Wade was not going to be a part of that. Wade had opted into the $23 million he was owed for the season, but a buyout would be coming.

LeBron wasted no time getting on the recruiting trail, Wade told Rachel Nichols of ESPN, saying LeBron started recruiting him right after the Butler trade. He said the first texts were temperature taking, and from there often didn’t involve basketball at all — the two are friends and enjoy many of the same things, such as a good glass of wine. But over time the recruitment started to pick up.

(By the way, it’s not recruiting if LeBron does this, but if the GM reaches out and tells Wade his team is interested it’s tampering. Got to love the NBA rules.)

Wade said when he talked to LeBron during workouts in Los Angeles, he really saw how their career arcs again fit well and should cross paths.

He added the decision was not easy because of the emotional pull of Miami — he still wants to retire a member of the Heat. Wade said his heart is still there, but he didn’t want to pass up this opportunity.

Wade gets to spend a season playing with his friend, competing for a title, and then next summer it will be decision time again for both him and LeBron. This may well be a one-year run, but it’s easy to see what drew Wade to it — and that is LeBron. On and off the court.

 

 

Hawks’ Dennis Schroder arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
2 Comments

Dennis Schroder, the German point guard who is a part of the Hawks rebuilding efforts, has been arrested in Atlanta on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

The Hawks have made that statement.

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

There are few details of the situation (so far, we will update), so I’m not going to speculate. Because it’s a misdemeanor and first offense it would be unlikely there is any jail time involved, however, if he pleads/is found guilty there would be some punishment coming from the Hawks or the NBA.

Schroder averaged 17.9 points and 6.3 assists last season as the primary point guard for the Hawks.