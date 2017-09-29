Report: NBA sends memo to teams reminding them players must stand for anthem

The NBA has a rule that players have to stand — “in a dignified manner” — for the national anthem.

With the first NBA exhibition games this weekend, and a lot of players who feel that locking arms as was done a year ago may not be enough of a statement, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them players have to stand for the anthem, reports Zach Lowe of ESPN.

The memo, distributed by deputy commissioner Mark Tatum, instructs teams that “the league office will determine how to deal with any possible instance in which a player, coach, or trainer does not stand for the anthem.” The memo states that individual teams “do not have the discretion to waive” the rule that players, coaches and staff must stand for the anthem. The league has the discretion to discipline players who violate the rule… In the memo, Tatum suggests teams might address the current political climate by having players and coaches give a joint pregame address at their first home games. “This could include a message of unity and how the team is committed to bringing the community together this season,” the memo states. The memo also suggests teams might prepare a video tribute or public service announcement featuring “team leadership speaking about the issues they care about.”

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said something similar on Thursday at a press conference.

“On the anthem specifically, we have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem. It’s been a rule as long as I’ve been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem.”

The league has sent multiple memos to teams about ways to engage their community and make a difference rather than just a statement, according to Lowe’s report.

On media day this week, a number of players (and a few coaches) were directly very critical of President Donald Trump, who has made kneeling at NFL games an issue. Stephen Curry and LeBron James were front and center both criticizing the president on social media and on Sports Illustrated’s “unity” cover. Some NBA owners have concerns about alienating supporters of the president, according to the report, and the NBA certainly has several teams in very red states.

I’m not sure the memo was a smart move by league — they just made it more powerful a statement to take a knee. It’s even more defiant an act. The league office didn’t see the memo as daring players — they thought they were offering alternatives — but it can and likely will be perceived as a dare by some.

Players taking a knee before an NBA game would cause a media firestorm and fuel talking heads — particularly on the political right, who can stir their base with this issue — but it would not have the same impact among NBA fans as it did in NFL stadiums. As we have noted many times before, NBA fans trend younger, more urban, and more multicultural than NFL fans. Most NBA fans would look at guys kneeling during the anthem and nod, not boo.

Will they see guys taking a knee on Saturday? It’s going to be interesting.