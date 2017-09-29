Associated Press

NBA Morris twins miss start of training camp while standing trial

Associated PressSep 29, 2017, 3:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

PHOENIX (AP) — NBA training camps began this week for the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards, but two starters from the teams were noticeably absent. Twin brothers Marcus and Markieff Morris were in a Phoenix courtroom standing trial on felony assault charges stemming from a 2015 beating.

The NBA players have been on trial for the past two weeks on charges that they joined three other people in the beating of a former acquaintance outside a high school basketball game in 2015 when they played for the Phoenix Suns.

Marcus Morris is accused of kicking the victim in the head while prosecutors say Markieff was an accomplice in the attack.

Closing arguments got underway Thursday as prosecutors urged jurors to convict the NBA players of aggravated assault charges for their role in the beating. Prosecutor Daniel Fisher said the brothers “had an axe to grind” with the victim and said they were intent on sending him a message.

But an attorney defending Marcus Morris against the charges argued multiple witnesses’ testimony showed the twin brothers could not have been involved in the incident.

Jurors will return to the courtroom Monday to hear remaining closings arguments from attorneys representing Markieff Morris and the final defendant, Gerald Bowman.

The victim, Erik Hood, testified last week he knew the brothers since their AAU days when he was helping to connect agents with basketball players in hopes of getting a cut of a lucrative NBA contract.

Hood said their relationship soured in 2011 because of a misinterpreted text message he sent their mother. He said there was nothing “improper” happening with him and their mother.

Defense lawyer Timothy Eckstein reminded jurors that Hood told authorities nine times that both twins were involved in the assault before changing his statement to say Markieff did not beat him but had been in the vicinity.

The defense attorney said Hood repeatedly lied during the investigation, and that Hood knew he had to “double down on Marcus” beating him because the case wouldn’t be worth anything without one of the brothers involved.

Marcus was traded to the Boston Celtics in July as part of a roster overhaul that added Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward in an attempt to make them more competitive with the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Division. Markieff plays for the Washington Wizards.

If they are found guilty, the Morris brothers face the possibility of probation or prison time and discipline from the NBA, including a minimum 10-game suspension. Markieff Morris will also be sidelined for several weeks after having a sports hernia surgery.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said the team and officials have been in contact with Marcus throughout the trial. The team dispatched an assistant general manager to Phoenix to attend the proceedings.

“We’re just waiting like everybody else to see what happens there,” Ainge said. “But we feel good about what will happen. At the same time we understand what possibilities exist.”

Two of the other co-defendants pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to the same charges. The Morris brothers and Bowman have pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutor Daniel Fisher described Markieff as an accomplice in the assault, noting he moved his car between the time of the start of the high school game and the end closer to where the assault later happened. Fisher said he acted as a lookout and fled in what he described as the getaway car.

The Morris brothers were drafted back-to-back in the first round of the 2011 NBA draft.

Dwyane Wade: LeBron started recruiting me right after Jimmy Butler trade

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 2:36 PM EDT
1 Comment

LeBron James could read the writing on the wall, same as everybody else in the league — the second the Bulls traded Jimmy Butler this summer they were committed to a rebuild, and Dwyane Wade was not going to be a part of that. Wade had opted into the $23 million he was owed for the season, but a buyout would be coming.

LeBron wasted no time getting on the recruiting trail, Wade told Rachel Nichols of ESPN, saying LeBron started recruiting him right after the Butler trade. He said the first texts were temperature taking, and from there often didn’t involve basketball at all — the two are friends and enjoy many of the same things, such as a good glass of wine. But over time the recruitment started to pick up.

(By the way, it’s not recruiting if LeBron does this, but if the GM reaches out and tells Wade his team is interested it’s tampering. Got to love the NBA rules.)

Wade said when he talked to LeBron during workouts in Los Angeles, he really saw how their career arcs again fit well and should cross paths.

He added the decision was not easy because of the emotional pull of Miami — he still wants to retire a member of the Heat. Wade said his heart is still there, but he didn’t want to pass up this opportunity.

Wade gets to spend a season playing with his friend, competing for a title, and then next summer it will be decision time again for both him and LeBron. This may well be a one-year run, but it’s easy to see what drew Wade to it — and that is LeBron. On and off the court.

 

 

Hawks’ Dennis Schroder arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
1 Comment

Dennis Schroder, the German point guard who is a part of the Hawks rebuilding efforts, has been arrested in Atlanta on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

The Hawks have made that statement.

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

There are few details of the situation (so far, we will update), so I’m not going to speculate. Because it’s a misdemeanor and first offense it would be unlikely there is any jail time involved, however, if he pleads/is found guilty there would be some punishment coming from the Hawks or the NBA.

Schroder averaged 17.9 points and 6.3 assists last season as the primary point guard for the Hawks.

Willie Reed claims man arrested in NCAA bribery scandal cost him $13.5 million

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT
1 Comment

From the outside, Willie Reed looked like a host of other NBA players — particularly big men — caught off guard by how fast the free agent market got tight this summer. Reed was coming off a solid season backing up Hassan Whiteside in Miami, and having seen the money thrown at big men in the summer of 2016 ($72 million for Bismack Biyambo, $64 million for Timofey Mozgov) he thought he would get paid.

Reed ended up signing a one-year minimum contract with the Clippers.

However, the NCAA recruiting and bribery scandal has brought more to light of what happened, and Reed has filed a $13.5 million arbitration claim with the union claiming he was defrauded. Reed was represented by prominent NBA agent Andy Miller, whose offices were raided by the FBI as part of the probe because he employed one of the 10 people arrested so far in the case.

Jeff Goodman and Chris Haynes of ESPN have the details.

Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reed filed the claim in part because of Christian Dawkins, one of the 10 people arrested on federal corruption charges on Tuesday. Dawkins was reportedly terminated by Miller and his company, ASM, in early May following a National Basketball Players Association probe into the unauthorized use of a player’s personal credit card.

Dawkins, sources say, advised Reed to turn down a preliminary three-year, $15 million deal by the Miami Heat early in the free-agency juncture with the promise of a larger market opening up for his services. That never occurred.

Reed terminated his contract with Miller on the evening of July 11, sources say.

Miller reportedly fired Dawkins in May. However, this report says he continued to represent certain people for the company, including Reed. Dawkins was not certified as an agent by the players’ union and worked under the ASM banner in another role. Dawkins was tied to efforts to offer money ($100,000) to a recruit to get him to Louisville, according to the federal charges.

Whether Reed’s case was fraud or just bad advice will be up to the arbitrator. Plenty of players represented by a number of people turned down bigger deals and found there wasn’t more out there, with Nerlens Noel in Dallas at the top of the list (he had been represented by Miller, and switched to Rich Paul during free agency when things went poorly).

Miller has a lengthy NBA client list headed by guys such as Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, and Myles Turner. According to the report, a number of his clients are looking around at their representation options in the wake of these arrests.

The NBA players’ union is also looking into the allegations.

J.R. Smith doesn’t want to get in… um, contest with Wade about starting

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT
2 Comments

Who starts at the two guard spot for the Cleveland Cavaliers, between Isaiah Thomas (eventually) and LeBron James.

Kyle Korver will certainly come off the bench, so that leaves just acquired Dwyane Wade and J.R. Smith, who started 35 of the 41 games he played in last season. Some players have their egos hung up on starting, but not Smith, who had an interesting way of describing how he was good coming off the bench. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I’ll come off the bench. I’m not going to sit here and get into a blank-measuring contest with Dwyane Wade. I’m not going to win that. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to continue to work hard for our team and however they choose to do it, that’s who it’s going to be.”

Well put.

Also, Smith is still wearing Kyrie’s line of Nikes, and that’s not changing either.

 