Hawks’ Dennis Schroder arrested on misdemeanor battery charge

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 1:15 PM EDT
Dennis Schroder, the German point guard who is a part of the Hawks rebuilding efforts, has been arrested in Atlanta on a misdemeanor battery charge.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the story.

The Hawks have made that statement.

“We are aware of an incident involving Dennis Schröder earlier this morning. We are still gathering information as it pertains to the situation, and out of respect for the legal process, we will have no further comment at this time.”

There are few details of the situation (so far, we will update), so I’m not going to speculate. Because it’s a misdemeanor and first offense it would be unlikely there is any jail time involved, however, if he pleads/is found guilty there would be some punishment coming from the Hawks or the NBA.

Schroder averaged 17.9 points and 6.3 assists last season as the primary point guard for the Hawks.

Willie Reed claims man arrested in NCAA bribery scandal cost him $13.5 million

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 12:18 PM EDT
From the outside, Willie Reed looked like a host of other NBA players — particularly big men — caught off guard by how fast the free agent market got tight this summer. Reed was coming off a solid season backing up Hassan Whiteside in Miami, and having seen the money thrown at big men in the summer of 2016 ($72 million for Bismack Biyambo, $64 million for Timofey Mozgov) he thought he would get paid.

Reed ended up signing a one-year minimum contract with the Clippers.

However, the NCAA recruiting and bribery scandal has brought more to light of what happened, and Reed has filed a $13.5 million arbitration claim with the union claiming he was defrauded. Reed was represented by prominent NBA agent Andy Miller, whose offices were raided by the FBI as part of the probe because he employed one of the 10 people arrested so far in the case.

Jeff Goodman and Chris Haynes of ESPN have the details.

Los Angeles Clippers center Willie Reed filed the claim in part because of Christian Dawkins, one of the 10 people arrested on federal corruption charges on Tuesday. Dawkins was reportedly terminated by Miller and his company, ASM, in early May following a National Basketball Players Association probe into the unauthorized use of a player’s personal credit card.

Dawkins, sources say, advised Reed to turn down a preliminary three-year, $15 million deal by the Miami Heat early in the free-agency juncture with the promise of a larger market opening up for his services. That never occurred.

Reed terminated his contract with Miller on the evening of July 11, sources say.

Miller reportedly fired Dawkins in May. However, this report says he continued to represent certain people for the company, including Reed. Dawkins was not certified as an agent by the players’ union and worked under the ASM banner in another role. Dawkins was tied to efforts to offer money ($100,000) to a recruit to get him to Louisville, according to the federal charges.

Whether Reed’s case was fraud or just bad advice will be up to the arbitrator. Plenty of players represented by a number of people turned down bigger deals and found there wasn’t more out there, with Nerlens Noel in Dallas at the top of the list (he had been represented by Miller, and switched to Rich Paul during free agency when things went poorly).

Miller has a lengthy NBA client list headed by guys such as Kristaps Porzingis, Kyle Lowry, and Myles Turner. According to the report, a number of his clients are looking around at their representation options in the wake of these arrests.

The NBA players’ union is also looking into the allegations.

J.R. Smith doesn’t want to get in… um, contest with Wade about starting

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 11:24 AM EDT
Who starts at the two guard spot for the Cleveland Cavaliers, between Isaiah Thomas (eventually) and LeBron James.

Kyle Korver will certainly come off the bench, so that leaves just acquired Dwyane Wade and J.R. Smith, who started 35 of the 41 games he played in last season. Some players have their egos hung up on starting, but not Smith, who had an interesting way of describing how he was good coming off the bench. Via Dave McMenamin of ESPN:

“I’ll come off the bench. I’m not going to sit here and get into a blank-measuring contest with Dwyane Wade. I’m not going to win that. I’m not going to do that. I’m going to continue to work hard for our team and however they choose to do it, that’s who it’s going to be.”

Well put.

Also, Smith is still wearing Kyrie’s line of Nikes, and that’s not changing either.

 

Five questions the Portland Trail Blazers must answer this season

By Dane CarbaughSep 29, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 41-41, lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

I know what you did last summer: Not a whole lot. They had to unload Allen Crabbe for what amounted to a trade exception — albeit a large one — after signing him to a restricted free agent deal last season and failing to find a trade partner for him last year. The Blazers did draft Caleb Swanigan and Zack Collins. They also signed Archie Goodwin and Anthony Morrow. Portland failed to find a way to entice Carmelo Anthony to Rip City via a trade.

FIVE QUESTIONS THE BLAZERS MUST ANSWER:

1) Can the offense take some of the load off of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum? Lillard struggled with a nagging foot injury last year and indeed it was McCollum that ended up being the more important Blazer to Portland’s success. However, before Nurkic arrived in Oregon the Blazers were an easy team to scout on film.

Gone from this roster are two of last season’s biggest minutes guys — Mason Plumlee and Allen Crabbe. It’s possible that the Blazers have gotten rid of some of the duplication in both services and experience level, which could benefit their younger players with some structure. They have decided to commit to both Evan Turner and Moe Harkless, and having their roles defined could be easier for this team. With room to grow into their respective positions, several Blazers will be looked upon to provide more and take the load off of Lillard and McCollum.

2) Can Jusuf Nurkic play the entire season? This seems like an issue that folks in Portland are just too scared to broach, whether it be because of the team history or just the fact that they enjoy Nurkic so much.

The big man came over in a trade from the Denver Nuggets last year and played in just 20 games for the Blazers before bowing out due to an injury. Nurkic played most of the season approaching 300 lbs, and running in the Trail Blazers offense perhaps took its toll.

Much of media day in Portland was about the weight and eating habits of the players, Nurkic included. He has slimmed down some and that should help him come through the season with a bit more durability. However, the dark cloud hanging over Portland is not just one that’s filled with rain. I think Nurkic has to be able to play in 65 or more games this season for the Trail Blazers to have a chance in a Western Conference that is even tougher than it was last year.

3) Will the Blazers be any good on defense? This has been the question that has plagued the Blazers basically every season in Terry Stotts’ coaching tenure with the team, save for 2014-15. Portland was an abysmal squad on defense of last season, ranking just 24th the defensive efficiency.

Nurkic should help them a little bit and so too should a fully healthy an of Al-Farouq Aminu. Lillard and McCollum appear to have fully developed as much as they reasonably can on that side of the ball (and considering their expenditures on offense). It will be the rest of the team and the bench that will need to rotate in to make up for their deficiencies.

Terry Stotts said during media day that there are not any big shifts planned on defense for the upcoming season. Instead, we are looking for some defined roles to come out of Portland along with a fully healthy squad that has had more time playing together. Getting Ed Davis back into the big man rotation won’t hurt either.

Much like the title hopes of the Houston Rockets, the Trail Blazers’ playoff hopes will remain dependent on whether or not they can perform on the defensive side of the ball.

4) Will this be the last season of the Dame/CJ pairing? Uppity Blazers fans have been losing their mind asking this question for going on three years now. In fact, before Nurkic was traded to Portland, much of the discussion in Portland was around which of these two players they should swap. Indeed, most fans believed that McCollum was the player to trade, often being floated in the fan theories for then-Sacramento Kings big man at DeMarcus Ccousins.

But Portland GM Neil Olshey has a soft spot for McCollum, and he needed to give him and Lillard a full two seasons to play together as legitimate, dual superstars after McCollum won MIP in 2016. This season will give us the answer once and for all whether this tandem can be relied upon to lead this team. Again, it could come down to whether this team is fully healthy, but I don’t believe the Blazers would move McCollum until next summer. If management gets full season of healthy play out of this roster and they still are not great on defense, McCollum could be a move that happens.

Oh, and get it out of your head that Olshey is ever going to trade Lillard, Blazers fans. You remember how long you yearned for a star player at the point guard spot? Now you have a franchise one, you’re not going to swap him out and downgrade.

5) What is Evan Turner’s role on this team? Turner was abysmal for Portland during 2016, and he had only really started to figure it out after the turn of the new year before he was injured. After Portland lost out on Chandler Parsons and a few other free agents that summer, Turner was the panic move. He is certainly overpaid, but the whole idea of having him on the roster is to take away the ability of an opposing defense to trap Lillard and McCollum off the pick-and-roll.

Granted, Turner does do that somewhat and he now has more time dealing within this offense. No, Stotts’ offense is not tailored to Turner’s strong suits, but then again I’m not sure which kind of modern NBA offense is. Turner works best when he works his way to a specific spot on the elbow and not much else.

That can be a real weapon, and using him more in the pick-and-roll is a good idea. He will be more comfortable with his teammates this season even if he’s not a threat to shoot himself.

All that being said, it remains to be seen whether or not Turner can simply take some of the pressure off of Lillard and McCollum or elevate his game to another level within the confines of this offense. Like it or not, Portland’s success this season will rely on Turner as perhaps the fourth or fifth most important player on the roster.

LaVar Ball says “every summer” he had received “illegal offers” from recruiters

By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT
For once, I don’t think LaVar Ball is being bombastic, exaggerating, or just talking out his ***.

LaVar is the outspoken father of the recent No. 2 pick of the Lakers Lonzo Ball, plus he has another son now at UCLA as a basketball player, and a third that is a high school junior and highly recruited. Ball recently joined the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast and in the wake of the ongoing NCAA college basketball scandal was asked if he had received “illegal offers” to help steer his sons somewhere (hat tip Eye on Basketball).

“Every summer. They keep coming every summer to get me to say ‘yes.’ They offered you money, they offered to take care of the AAU team (LaVar runs), they’re gonna give everybody uniforms, everybody shoes. I mean, it’s just, any kind of way.

But see the word got out that LaVar don’t need that. Someone even had a false accusation that said, ‘Oh LaVar asked me for $200,000.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that’s funny.’ What am I gonna do with $200,000? After I’ve bought a car and paid some bills I’m stuck right where I’m at. So $200,000 ain’t gonna do nothing.”

Not every family is in the position to think a couple hundred thousand is nothing. LaVar is right when he goes on to say that money is a short-term fix for most and it comes with a lot of strings, but saying no to it is not easy for everyone.

However, I do not doubt for a second LaVar’s comments that he’s been offered money and more to help steer his sons to certain schools or agents. Not in the least. College recruiting is a dirty, dirty business, and this scandal has simply put common practices in the spotlight. Right now shoe companies and runners are getting nailed, but that web is going to grow and ensnare some agents as well.