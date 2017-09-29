AP

Five questions the Portland Trail Blazers must answer this season

By Dane CarbaughSep 29, 2017, 10:00 AM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last Season: 41-41, lost to the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the playoffs.

I know what you did last summer: Not a whole lot. They had to unload Allen Crabbe for what amounted to a trade exception — albeit a large one — after signing him to a restricted free agent deal last season and failing to find a trade partner for him last year. The Blazers did draft Caleb Swanigan and Zack Collins. They also signed Archie Goodwin and Anthony Morrow. Portland failed to find a way to entice Carmelo Anthony to Rip City via a trade.

FIVE QUESTIONS THE BLAZERS MUST ANSWER:

1) Can the offense take some of the load off of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum? Lillard struggled with a nagging foot injury last year and indeed it was McCollum that ended up being the more important Blazer to Portland’s success. However, before Nurkic arrived in Oregon the Blazers were an easy team to scout on film.

Gone from this roster are two of last season’s biggest minutes guys — Mason Plumlee and Allen Crabbe. It’s possible that the Blazers have gotten rid of some of the duplication in both services and experience level, which could benefit their younger players with some structure. They have decided to commit to both Evan Turner and Moe Harkless, and having their roles defined could be easier for this team. With room to grow into their respective positions, several Blazers will be looked upon to provide more and take the load off of Lillard and McCollum.

2) Can Jusuf Nurkic play the entire season? This seems like an issue that folks in Portland are just too scared to broach, whether it be because of the team history or just the fact that they enjoy Nurkic so much.

The big man came over in a trade from the Denver Nuggets last year and played in just 20 games for the Blazers before bowing out due to an injury. Nurkic played most of the season approaching 300 lbs, and running in the Trail Blazers offense perhaps took its toll.

Much of media day in Portland was about the weight and eating habits of the players, Nurkic included. He has slimmed down some and that should help him come through the season with a bit more durability. However, the dark cloud hanging over Portland is not just one that’s filled with rain. I think Nurkic has to be able to play in 65 or more games this season for the Trail Blazers to have a chance in a Western Conference that is even tougher than it was last year.

3) Will the Blazers be any good on defense? This has been the question that has plagued the Blazers basically every season in Terry Stotts’ coaching tenure with the team, save for 2014-15. Portland was an abysmal squad on defense of last season, ranking just 24th the defensive efficiency.

Nurkic should help them a little bit and so too should a fully healthy an of Al-Farouq Aminu. Lillard and McCollum appear to have fully developed as much as they reasonably can on that side of the ball (and considering their expenditures on offense). It will be the rest of the team and the bench that will need to rotate in to make up for their deficiencies.

Terry Stotts said during media day that there are not any big shifts planned on defense for the upcoming season. Instead, we are looking for some defined roles to come out of Portland along with a fully healthy squad that has had more time playing together. Getting Ed Davis back into the big man rotation won’t hurt either.

Much like the title hopes of the Houston Rockets, the Trail Blazers’ playoff hopes will remain dependent on whether or not they can perform on the defensive side of the ball.

4) Will this be the last season of the Dame/CJ pairing? Uppity Blazers fans have been losing their mind asking this question for going on three years now. In fact, before Nurkic was traded to Portland, much of the discussion in Portland was around which of these two players they should swap. Indeed, most fans believed that McCollum was the player to trade, often being floated in the fan theories for then-Sacramento Kings big man at DeMarcus Ccousins.

But Portland GM Neil Olshey has a soft spot for McCollum, and he needed to give him and Lillard a full two seasons to play together as legitimate, dual superstars after McCollum won MIP in 2016. This season will give us the answer once and for all whether this tandem can be relied upon to lead this team. Again, it could come down to whether this team is fully healthy, but I don’t believe the Blazers would move McCollum until next summer. If management gets full season of healthy play out of this roster and they still are not great on defense, McCollum could be a move that happens.

Oh, and get it out of your head that Olshey is ever going to trade Lillard, Blazers fans. You remember how long you yearned for a star player at the point guard spot? Now you have a franchise one, you’re not going to swap him out and downgrade.

5) What is Evan Turner’s role on this team? Turner was abysmal for Portland during 2016, and he had only really started to figure it out after the turn of the new year before he was injured. After Portland lost out on Chandler Parsons and a few other free agents that summer, Turner was the panic move. He is certainly overpaid, but the whole idea of having him on the roster is to take away the ability of an opposing defense to trap Lillard and McCollum off the pick-and-roll.

Granted, Turner does do that somewhat and he now has more time dealing within this offense. No, Stotts’ offense is not tailored to Turner’s strong suits, but then again I’m not sure which kind of modern NBA offense is. Turner works best when he works his way to a specific spot on the elbow and not much else.

That can be a real weapon, and using him more in the pick-and-roll is a good idea. He will be more comfortable with his teammates this season even if he’s not a threat to shoot himself.

All that being said, it remains to be seen whether or not Turner can simply take some of the pressure off of Lillard and McCollum or elevate his game to another level within the confines of this offense. Like it or not, Portland’s success this season will rely on Turner as perhaps the fourth or fifth most important player on the roster.

LaVar Ball says “every summer” he had received “illegal offers” from recruiters

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 8:56 AM EDT
For once, I don’t think LaVar Ball is being bombastic, exaggerating, or just talking out his ***.

LaVar is the outspoken father of the recent No. 2 pick of the Lakers Lonzo Ball, plus he has another son now at UCLA as a basketball player, and a third that is a high school junior and highly recruited. Ball recently joined the CBS Sports Flagrant Two podcast and in the wake of the ongoing NCAA college basketball scandal was asked if he had received “illegal offers” to help steer his sons somewhere (hat tip Eye on Basketball).

“Every summer. They keep coming every summer to get me to say ‘yes.’ They offered you money, they offered to take care of the AAU team (LaVar runs), they’re gonna give everybody uniforms, everybody shoes. I mean, it’s just, any kind of way.

But see the word got out that LaVar don’t need that. Someone even had a false accusation that said, ‘Oh LaVar asked me for $200,000.’ I was like, ‘Wow, that’s funny.’ What am I gonna do with $200,000? After I’ve bought a car and paid some bills I’m stuck right where I’m at. So $200,000 ain’t gonna do nothing.”

Not every family is in the position to think a couple hundred thousand is nothing. LaVar is right when he goes on to say that money is a short-term fix for most and it comes with a lot of strings, but saying no to it is not easy for everyone.

However, I do not doubt for a second LaVar’s comments that he’s been offered money and more to help steer his sons to certain schools or agents. Not in the least. College recruiting is a dirty, dirty business, and this scandal has simply put common practices in the spotlight. Right now shoe companies and runners are getting nailed, but that web is going to grow and ensnare some agents as well.

Adam Silver says NCAA scandal is “disconcerting to say the least”

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 29, 2017, 7:48 AM EDT
So far, the bribery scandal rocking NCAA men’s basketball has not directly touched the NBA. Yes, former NBA Rookie of the Year Chuck Person was one of the people arrested, and prominent NBA agent Andy Miller reportedly had his office raided by the FBI (one of the people arrested in the probe was a former employee of the firm, but he had been fired previously). Still, the scandal has not landed on the league’s doorstep. Yet.

At his press conference Thursday after the NBA owners meetings, Silver was asked about the scandal.

“But I would say both as a fan of college basketball and of course from my capacity as Commissioner of the NBA, it’s disconcerting to say the least, when you see those kind of charges being made.

“I think as I step back and look more at the larger basketball community, there are things that we’ve been doing over the last several years to become more involved in youth basketball… I would say I’ve watched sort of what’s been happening in college basketball, and maybe at the end of the day, it’s not so surprising that the incentives become skewed. The amount of money is astronomical in terms of what’s being generated by these programs, what’s at stake for these young players coming into the NBA.

“So, where historically it’s been an area, particularly AAU basketball, that the league has stayed out of, I think these most recent revelations are just a reminder that we’re part of this larger basketball community. I think ultimately, whether we like it or not, need to be more directly involved with elite youth basketball.”

Silver has said this before, that he wants the NBA to be part of, and maybe spearhead, changes in the youth basketball landscape. That sounds great, but changing how things work would be about as easy as changing the electoral college — it’s how things have been done for a long time and there are a lot of people profiting from it, people invested in the status quo.

The league may not do anything with this scandal, but the players’ union — which certifies agents — is taking a long hard look at it.

Prosecutors make closing arguments against Marcus and Markieff Morris

AP
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) Prosecutors urged a jury Thursday to convict NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris of assault charges for their role in the 2015 beating of a former acquaintance in a case that has delayed the start of their season as they stand trial in a Phoenix courtroom with training camps now underway.

Prosecutor Daniel Fisher said Marcus Morris kicked the victim in the head and Markieff Morris acted as an accomplice because “they had an axe to grind” with the man who was beaten. The victim, Erik Hood, has known the twin NBA players since their youth basketball days, but they had a falling out. Authorities say he sent inappropriate text messages to the Morris brothers’ mother.

Marcus plays for the Boston Celtics, and Markieff is with the Washington Wizards.

They are accused of helping three other people beat Hood on Jan. 24, 2015, outside a high school basketball game. At the time, they played for the Phoenix Suns.

The Morris brothers face the possibility of probation or prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.

Two of the other co-defendants pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to the same charges. The Morris brothers and the final defendant, Gerald Bowman, have pleaded not guilty.

Defense lawyers pressed Hood last week about his financial motives in the case given the twin brothers both have big-money NBA salaries.

Hood, 36, also testified he wanted justice for the incident that left him with a broken nose and other injuries.

Report: NBA cap will be set at $101 million for 2018-19, $108 million for 2019-20

Getty
By Dane CarbaughSep 28, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Are you excited that your favorite team spent something like $11 million on player you didn’t think was that good? Well I have some good news for you.

Over the next two seasons, your team can do it again.

Is because a report from Yahoo! Sports has the NBA salary cap being finalized at $101 million for 2018-19 and $108 million for 2019-20. That’s up from the $99 million cap that was set for the 2017-18 NBA season.

Via Twitter:

In all seriousness, teams didn’t seem to spend more reasonably this summer in anticipation of a cap that would not continue to rise to astronomical Heights in coming years. The summer of 2016 seemed a little more ridiculous when things were being anticipated.

Still, over $100 million is a lot of money for a roster. It will be interesting to see the interactivity between the rising, NBA free agency, and the upcoming draft reform. How teams spend their money and on what experience of players could change in the future in small or significant ways.