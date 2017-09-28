Getty

Report: NBA cap will be set at $101 million for 2018-19, $108 million for 2019-20

By Dane CarbaughSep 28, 2017, 9:30 PM EDT
Are you excited that your favorite team spent something like $11 million on player you didn’t think was that good? Well I have some good news for you.

Over the next two seasons, your team can do it again.

Is because a report from Yahoo! Sports has the NBA salary cap being finalized at $101 million for 2018-19 and $108 million for 2019-20. That’s up from the $99 million cap that was set for the 2017-18 NBA season.

In all seriousness, teams didn’t seem to spend more reasonably this summer in anticipation of a cap that would not continue to rise to astronomical Heights in coming years. The summer of 2016 seemed a little more ridiculous when things were being anticipated.

Still, over $100 million is a lot of money for a roster. It will be interesting to see the interactivity between the rising, NBA free agency, and the upcoming draft reform. How teams spend their money and on what experience of players could change in the future in small or significant ways.

Prosecutors make closing arguments against Marcus and Markieff Morris

Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 11:00 PM EDT
PHOENIX (AP) Prosecutors urged a jury Thursday to convict NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris of assault charges for their role in the 2015 beating of a former acquaintance in a case that has delayed the start of their season as they stand trial in a Phoenix courtroom with training camps now underway.

Prosecutor Daniel Fisher said Marcus Morris kicked the victim in the head and Markieff Morris acted as an accomplice because “they had an axe to grind” with the man who was beaten. The victim, Erik Hood, has known the twin NBA players since their youth basketball days, but they had a falling out. Authorities say he sent inappropriate text messages to the Morris brothers’ mother.

Marcus plays for the Boston Celtics, and Markieff is with the Washington Wizards.

They are accused of helping three other people beat Hood on Jan. 24, 2015, outside a high school basketball game. At the time, they played for the Phoenix Suns.

The Morris brothers face the possibility of probation or prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.

Two of the other co-defendants pleaded guilty Sept. 13 to the same charges. The Morris brothers and the final defendant, Gerald Bowman, have pleaded not guilty.

Defense lawyers pressed Hood last week about his financial motives in the case given the twin brothers both have big-money NBA salaries.

Hood, 36, also testified he wanted justice for the incident that left him with a broken nose and other injuries.

Players’ union looking to see if college recruiting scandal ties to NBA

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2017, 8:01 PM EDT
The seedy underbelly of major college sports recruiting — which is Nic Cage at the end of “Leaving Las Vegas” ugly — has been pushed into the spotlight by an investigation by federal prosecutors, with a little help from the FBI. There have been arrests — including former NBA Rookie of the Year Chuck Person — and at least one coach in Louisville’s Rick Pitino forced out due to the charges. And there is more to come.

Does all of this tie into the NBA?

The players union is looking into it, NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told Chris Mannix of The Vertical at Yahoo Sports.

On Tuesday, Roberts directed the NBPA general counsel, Gary Kohlman, to direct his staff to determine if any of the named defendants have relationships with NBA players and what relationships the defendants have with agents or other financial advisers who are known to be dealing with NBA players.

“We are going to be rigorous in making sure that anybody who is engaged in this misconduct is out, at least in terms of being certified by this [players association] to continue to work with our players,” Roberts told The Vertical.

That is the leverage the union has here, it certifies NBA player agents. There have been no charges yet against an agent, but the investigation did touch Andy Miller, a prominent agent.

As part of the investigation, the FBI raided the office of Andy Miller, according to multiple reports. Miller, one of the NBA’s most prominent agents, is the founder of ASM Sports. Christian Dawkins, one of 10 people arrested Tuesday, is a former agent at ASM. Dawkins was fired by ASM in May for allegedly charging $42,000 in Uber rides to a client’s credit card.

(Damn, that’s a lot of Uber… how far was he going?)

It’s smart for the players’ union to be on top of this, they don’t want the scandal to taint their players or the NBA.

However, Roberts is a lawyer, and she may need to start her investigation with this question: Did the agents actually break the law?  Some (at least second hand) unquestionably violated NCAA regulations, and that organization (and its member universities) can punish as they see fit. But is trying to steer a young player to a particular financial planner or shoe company — even if money is thrown around — a federal crime? The Wall Street Journal asked that question and found that plenty of prosecutors question if it is. Obviously, the New York prosecutors on the case feel differently, but that issue does not yet seem settled.

But you can be sure the tentacles of this investigation are still reaching out.

Adam Silver: If players don’t stand for anthem “we’ll deal with it when it happens”

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2017, 7:38 PM EDT
With the first NBA preseason games coming up this weekend, players are discussing what they will do during the national anthem. It’s a discussion that is quietly involving the NBA players’ union and the league itself. Last year, NBA players locked arms during the anthem in a sign of unity. However, in the wake of the latest incidents with President Donald Trump — him pulling his invite to the Warriors to visit the White House, and NBA players responding with venom — locking arms does not seem like a strong enough message to many NBA players.

Unlike the NFL, the NBA has a rule players have to stand — “in a dignified manner” along the foul lines — during the national anthem. But Adam Silver was asked Thursday what if they don’t (via Ian Begley of ESPN).

“It’s disheartening to me to see so much disunity in our society. I think that sports historically, and in the NBA in particular, has been a unifying force. While there’s always been disagreements in society, sports arenas have been places where people from all walks of life have come together and for a common experience….

“On the anthem specifically, we have a rule that requires our players to stand for the anthem. It’s been a rule as long as I’ve been involved with the league, and my expectation is that our players will continue to stand for the anthem.

“Again, to me, it’s a unique issue in this league because 25 percent of our players are not American. But it’s always been an opportunity in our arenas for both teams to come together and have a moment of reflection. Clearly, for the non-American players, it’s not necessarily a moment of patriotism for the United States, but it’s about respect. It’s about respect for the country they play in. It’s about respect for the principles that underlie this country. It doesn’t necessarily mean that everyone agrees at any given point with what’s happening in their country.

“Again, as I said, it’s my hope that our players will continue to use that as a moment of unity. For example, last year many of our teams locked arms during the anthem, which I felt was a respectful show of unity…. But let me say these are highly complex and nuanced issues. One of the core principles of this country is freedom of expression as well.”

Silver was then asked what if a player does not stand for the anthem.

“All I can say is if that were to happen, we’ll deal with it when it happens.”

Silver is dodging that question a little, because he knows things are still being worked out. Like the good lawyer he is, he was vague to keep options open.

What you will not see at the NBA games, at least certainly not near the same levels, is the booing that took place at some NFL games last weekend. If you drew a Venn Diagram of NBA fans and hardcore Trump supporters, there isn’t much overlap — NBA fans trend younger, more urban, and more multicultural than NFL fans. Most NBA fans would look at guys kneeling during the anthem and nod, not boo. The fan base will not react in the same way, generally.

What exactly NBA fans will see starting this weekend remains to be seen.

Carmelo Anthony confirms he, Paul George were almost traded to Cavs on Draft night

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
1 Comment

There had been rumors. On the night of the NBA Draft there are more rumors than athletes mad at Donald Trump, but the past couple of years one seemed to have legs — the Cavaliers were looking to make a bold move, one that would have packed more stars around LeBron James (and likely sent Kevin Love out).

As with most rumors, they seemed to vaporize when the time came. But in Carmelo Anthony‘s interview with Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels on SiriusXM NBA Radio Wednesday night, Anthony confirmed he and Paul George almost ended up in Cleveland.

“Actually, it was funny because me and PG was supposed to be in Cleveland on draft night. We were communicating about that. The deal was actually done and it got called off on draft night, so me and PG stayed connected throughout the course of the season.”

Anthony seems to think a lot of deals were done that were not — he said the same thing about a trade to the Rockets this summer. We also know the Cavaliers thought they had a three-way trade that would have netted them PG near this draft (it fell apart over pick protection), although the that was with the Nuggets and the Pacers, there was no mention of the Knicks.

The reality is this is how trade talks often go: they gain a little momentum, they start to move toward reality, one side thinks there’s an offer that will get it done, then the other side doesn’t see it that way, or moves the goal posts, or just gets cold feet. It’s exponentially harder with a three-way trade.

It worked out that ‘Melo and PG are together with Russell Westbrook, on a team that has its sights set on conquering the Mount Everest that is Golden State. It’s an all-in, one-year experiment that will be fun to watch. But Anthony and George with LeBron might have been the biggest test for the Warriors. We’ll never know.