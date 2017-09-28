Getty images

Kanye West called Mike Conley after midnight just to say “I admire you”

By Kurt Helin
Rappers don’t really run on the same schedule as an NBA player during training camp. Those NBA stars — let’s say, hypothetically Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies — are having two practices a day, spending time in the film room, and generally passing out early exhausted. Rappers run on vampire hours.

So Kanye West didn’t blink at calling up Conley after midnight recently — and Conley was good with it, as he told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“He said ‘I admire you. I really like what you do. I hate that you’re underrated,'” Conley said during the Grizzlies Media Day Monday. The call from the rapper/producer came after midnight, he said.

“He’s going through all of these things like he really watches me play,” Conley said with laughter. “He was like ‘You can be up here and they don’t see you like that.’

“I was like ‘I’m 100 percent with you. What can we do? Help me. I’m looking for a feature. Put me in the background of some of music or something like that.’”

Does this mean Conley is going to start wearing Yeezys around?

Conley is the NBA cliché for underrated at this point. Conley is a very good point guard who, unfortunately, is playing in the era of greats at the position in the Western Conference — Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and before that players such as Tony Parker — which led to him being overshadowed. Conley is a great floor general, averaged 20.5 points a game and shot 40 percent from three last season, he had an All-Star level PER of 23.2, and he is a strong defender. What awards does he have to show for a career of those kinds of numbers? One All-Defensive team (2013). That’s it.

The Memphis Grizzlies understand how good he is, which is why they maxed him out two summers ago and made him one of the highest paid players in the league. That’s respect he can appreciate.

And so can Kanye.

Watch LeBron James, Dwyane Wade toast their reunion

By Kurt Helin
LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are good friends, and it was that — plus getting to chase another ring — that drew Wade to Cleveland instead of Miami (or maybe Oklahoma City) as a free agent.

LeBron and Wade like to hang out, talk, and enjoy a glass of wine together. Which is what they did to toast their reunion this season. Via NBA TV and Dwyane Wade’s Snapchat page.

I’m curious what kind of wine that is (it looks darker, like a Cab or Syrah, but there is no way to know from this vid).

The friends haven’t played together in three years, and this may be a one-year thing (Wade is on a one-year deal and LeBron will opt out this summer). They plan to savor it, as they should.

Dwyane Wade wants to wear Heat jersey again — someday

Sep 28, 2017
MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade cannot be clearer about this: He wants to wear a Miami Heat uniform again.

Someday.

After signing his one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade – speaking from his new locker room – told The Associated Press that Miami is “always in my heart” and that he took a serious look at whether this was the right time to return to the franchise where he spent his first 13 NBA seasons.

“Miami, the door’s always unlocked,” Wade told AP. “One day I want to retire in a Miami Heat jersey. I don’t know how that will happen, but I definitely want to make sure than when I decide to hang it up, that jersey is on. Whether it’s being back there or signing a one-day deal like Paul Pierce, I want to make sure that I go out the way I came in.”

The Heat have also indicated they would like a reunion many times – such as when they took out a full-page newspaper ad saying “We’ll leave a key under the mat for you” when he left Miami for Chicago last year and earlier this week, when Miami coach Erik Spoelstra talked about “our hopes for where he ends up eventually.”

“Everybody knows how we all feel about him,” Spoelstra said.

The feeling is mutual.

Wade is from Chicago and now will live in Cleveland, but Miami is home. His children are back in South Florida schools after joining him in Chicago last year, and Wade said he got the blessing from his oldest son to pursue the Cleveland opportunity.

“When it comes down to big decisions like this, there’s two people I listen to: Her name is Gabrielle Union Wade and his name is Zaire Wade,” Dwyane Wade said, referring to his wife and oldest son. “I listen to Zaire and my wife and try to see what they feel and what they want. Zaire told me just like this: `Dad, I would love to have you here and be around more. But I want you to go get your fourth ring.”‘

With that, it became an easy choice.

Some Heat fans lobbied Wade on Twitter to come back to Miami after he got his buyout from the Bulls this week, and former teammates like Udonis Haslem, Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic also said they wanted him back.

Wade said it was flattering.

“To be in this position, to be in this league so long and to have fans wanting you to be part of their team – I mean, we all want to be wanted – I can’t even explain what that means,” Wade said. “I really looked at their team and where could I fit in and what could my role be and would I be happy with that role.”

Miami has plenty of shooting guards: Dion Waiters is the presumed starter, and Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington all will see time at that spot for the Heat.

Wade looked at Miami’s depth at that position and realized the fit wouldn’t be ideal. Plus, the Heat were able to bring back most everyone from a team that went 30-11 in the second half of last season and Wade thought he could get in the way.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel they needed me there,” Wade said. “I feel that those guys are in a good place. They deserve to come back this year and see what that 30-11 was about. They don’t need me there over their shoulder or anything like that. That’s kind of how I approached it.”

There is a bit of irony in how the schedule works out.

When he was with the Bulls last season, Chicago played at Miami only once – one of the schedule quirks that has some Eastern Conference teams playing each other three times instead of the more-customary four. The same thing happens this season in the Heat-Cavaliers series, with Cleveland coming to Miami one time only.

“Last year, honestly, I could only take coming back that once,” Wade said. “It worked out for the better last year. It was the weirdest game I ever played in my life.”

 

WNBA star Kara Lawson named primary TV analyst for Wizards broadcasts

Sep 27, 2017
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former WNBA and college basketball star Kara Lawson will be the primary television analyst for the Washington Wizards this season.

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic announced the hiring of Lawson on Wednesday. A longtime ESPN game and studio analyst, Lawson will continue to contribute on that network along with working Wizards games.

Lawson in 2007 became the first female analyst for a nationally televised NBA game. The 36-year-old is a Washington-area native who went to the Final Four three times at the University of Tennessee and won an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Phil Chenier, who had Lawson’s job the past 33 years, will be a second analyst for some games and do pre- and postgame work. Ex-NBA player Drew Gooden also joins the network for some games.



For one stretch of Sixers practice, they cannot buy a bucket

By Kurt Helin
NBA players are ridiculously good at basketball. As in, you don’t realize how good. I remember being on the court during warmups years ago and watching Luke Walton — a guy not known for his shooting — knocking down corner threes from back off the court almost up against the seats. Shot after shot. Unguarded, in warmups when they can get in a rhythm, NBA players are frighteningly good.

Except for the Sixers during one stretch of practice this week. In that video, sharpshooter J.J. Redick can’t make a layup. All this video needs is some Benny Hill Yakety Sax in the background and I could watch it all day.

(Also, spare me the comments/Tweets telling me how good the Sixers are going to be this season and this video means nothing. It does. It’s a blip. And if the Sixers and Joel Embiid are healthy this season — a big “if” — they are a playoff team.)