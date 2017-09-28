Associated Press

Dwyane Wade wants to wear Heat jersey again — someday

Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 7:49 AM EDT
MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade cannot be clearer about this: He wants to wear a Miami Heat uniform again.

Someday.

After signing his one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade – speaking from his new locker room – told The Associated Press that Miami is “always in my heart” and that he took a serious look at whether this was the right time to return to the franchise where he spent his first 13 NBA seasons.

“Miami, the door’s always unlocked,” Wade told AP. “One day I want to retire in a Miami Heat jersey. I don’t know how that will happen, but I definitely want to make sure than when I decide to hang it up, that jersey is on. Whether it’s being back there or signing a one-day deal like Paul Pierce, I want to make sure that I go out the way I came in.”

The Heat have also indicated they would like a reunion many times – such as when they took out a full-page newspaper ad saying “We’ll leave a key under the mat for you” when he left Miami for Chicago last year and earlier this week, when Miami coach Erik Spoelstra talked about “our hopes for where he ends up eventually.”

“Everybody knows how we all feel about him,” Spoelstra said.

The feeling is mutual.

Wade is from Chicago and now will live in Cleveland, but Miami is home. His children are back in South Florida schools after joining him in Chicago last year, and Wade said he got the blessing from his oldest son to pursue the Cleveland opportunity.

“When it comes down to big decisions like this, there’s two people I listen to: Her name is Gabrielle Union Wade and his name is Zaire Wade,” Dwyane Wade said, referring to his wife and oldest son. “I listen to Zaire and my wife and try to see what they feel and what they want. Zaire told me just like this: `Dad, I would love to have you here and be around more. But I want you to go get your fourth ring.”‘

With that, it became an easy choice.

Some Heat fans lobbied Wade on Twitter to come back to Miami after he got his buyout from the Bulls this week, and former teammates like Udonis Haslem, Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic also said they wanted him back.

Wade said it was flattering.

“To be in this position, to be in this league so long and to have fans wanting you to be part of their team – I mean, we all want to be wanted – I can’t even explain what that means,” Wade said. “I really looked at their team and where could I fit in and what could my role be and would I be happy with that role.”

Miami has plenty of shooting guards: Dion Waiters is the presumed starter, and Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington all will see time at that spot for the Heat.

Wade looked at Miami’s depth at that position and realized the fit wouldn’t be ideal. Plus, the Heat were able to bring back most everyone from a team that went 30-11 in the second half of last season and Wade thought he could get in the way.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel they needed me there,” Wade said. “I feel that those guys are in a good place. They deserve to come back this year and see what that 30-11 was about. They don’t need me there over their shoulder or anything like that. That’s kind of how I approached it.”

There is a bit of irony in how the schedule works out.

When he was with the Bulls last season, Chicago played at Miami only once – one of the schedule quirks that has some Eastern Conference teams playing each other three times instead of the more-customary four. The same thing happens this season in the Heat-Cavaliers series, with Cleveland coming to Miami one time only.

“Last year, honestly, I could only take coming back that once,” Wade said. “It worked out for the better last year. It was the weirdest game I ever played in my life.”

 

WNBA star Kara Lawson named primary TV analyst for Wizards broadcasts

Getty Images
Associated PressSep 27, 2017, 10:57 PM EDT
WASHINGTON (AP) — Former WNBA and college basketball star Kara Lawson will be the primary television analyst for the Washington Wizards this season.

Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic announced the hiring of Lawson on Wednesday. A longtime ESPN game and studio analyst, Lawson will continue to contribute on that network along with working Wizards games.

Lawson in 2007 became the first female analyst for a nationally televised NBA game. The 36-year-old is a Washington-area native who went to the Final Four three times at the University of Tennessee and won an Olympic gold medal at the 2008 Olympics.

Phil Chenier, who had Lawson’s job the past 33 years, will be a second analyst for some games and do pre- and postgame work. Ex-NBA player Drew Gooden also joins the network for some games.

More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

For one stretch of Sixers practice, they cannot buy a bucket

By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 9:31 PM EDT
NBA players are ridiculously good at basketball. As in, you don’t realize how good. I remember being on the court during warmups years ago and watching Luke Walton — a guy not known for his shooting — knocking down corner threes from back off the court almost up against the seats. Shot after shot. Unguarded, in warmups when they can get in a rhythm, NBA players are frighteningly good.

Except for the Sixers during one stretch of practice this week. In that video, sharpshooter J.J. Redick can’t make a layup. All this video needs is some Benny Hill Yakety Sax in the background and I could watch it all day.

(Also, spare me the comments/Tweets telling me how good the Sixers are going to be this season and this video means nothing. It does. It’s a blip. And if the Sixers and Joel Embiid are healthy this season — a big “if” — they are a playoff team.)

Michael Beasley on college basketball scandal: “you guys are just catching on”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 8:40 PM EDT
Michael Beasley was a highly recruited high school basketball player out of Notre Dame Prep in Fitchburg, Mass., who went on to play his college ball at the Kansas State then eventually became the No. 2 pick in the 2008 NBA Draft.

He’s been the focus of recruiting battles, not unlike the ones that have taken down Rick Pitino at Louisville and led to former NBA Rookie of the Year Chuck Person being arrested.

Is this a massive scandal or just business as usual in college sports? Beasley told reporters more of the latter. He told the USA Today that reporters and prosecutors are just starting to catch on — and said college players should get paid.

“Man, you guys are just catching on. And that’s all I gotta say….

“My jerseys. They sell my jerseys. Not just me but what about Kentucky and Anthony Davis. USC and O.J. Mayo. Western Kentucky and Courtney Lee. We bring a lot to these schools and we can’t even park in front of the arenas for games. They still make us, as freshmen, park two parking lots away from the dorm rooms in the freezing cold. So do I think that guys need to be compensated for their work? Yes. Because most of us don’t make it to this level. A lot of us don’t make it to the professional level, let alone the NBA. So I do think guys should be getting paid. The NCAA is making billions: not just off basketball but off football and soccer – by the way, golf players get paid. Tennis players get paid. There are athletes getting paid at the college level. We’re just not one of them.”

For the record, Beasley said he did not get paid to go to K-State.

Also, for the record, pretty much every sports fan knows this goes on as common practice, we just turn a blind eye.

College basketball is a massive business built on a model of free labor, Beasley is right about that. Schools and the NCAA, make big money — and that’s not to mention universities luring donors to the university and stoking alumni — and while the players do get a free education (those that take advantage of it), that cost is a fraction of what the teams bring in. The NCAA’s efforts at amateurism create a black market that has shoe companies funneling money to players and coaches to get a recruit to Louisville (or has Louisville assistant coaches hiring strippers to “entertain” guys on recruiting visits). Don’t make the mistake of just singling out Louisville or Adidas schools, this is widespread. And it goes on in college football, too.

That said, I’d be shocked if we see players get paid in our lifetime. There would be too much pushback from the universities, not to mention people whose minds are stuck in the 1950s. Plus, there are a lot of questions that go with it — college softball players put in long hours and travel for their sport and to represent the university, should they be compensated as well? If so, how much? And we can go on down the line of college sports.

 

J.J. Barea on trip to Puerto Rico: “People are struggling. …we need a lot of help”

Getty Images
By Kurt HelinSep 27, 2017, 7:11 PM EDT
J.J. Barea, a native Puerto Rico, recently returned home in the Dallas Mavericks’ plane carrying supplies for the nation crippled by hurricane Maria (Mark Cuban is sending a second planeload of supplies).

What he saw there changed him, and he talked about it upon his return to Mavericks training camp. Here are his comments, via Eddie Sefko of the Dallas Morning News.

“You go to Puerto Rico and fly in and look out the window and it’s beautiful. The water’s blue. People are moving and you feel the vibe. Yesterday, you look out the window and it was dead, completely dead. People are struggling. It was good to be there to help, but it was tough. We need a lot of help and it’s going to take awhile. It’s going to be a long, long process.

“It’s awful. We’ve been through it before, but nothing like this. The electricity is not that good in Puerto Rico. You get a rainstorm and electricity could be out for a couple hours. Now, it’s really going to be bad. Six months, maybe a year.”

I can’t imagine seeing your homeland devastated like that.

There are a lot of ways you can help and donate, via United Puerto Rico (organized by the First Lady of Puerto Rico), the former presidents’ America Appeal, and other organization.