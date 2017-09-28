Associated Press

Closing arguments set for Thursday NBA Morris twins assault trial

PHOENIX (AP) — Jurors are expected to hear closing arguments Thursday for the assault trial of NBA players Marcus and Markieff Morris.

The Morris brothers are accused of helping three other people beat Erik Hood on Jan. 24, 2015.

Hood testified last week his relationship with the twins became strained because of a misinterpreted text message.

The Morris brothers face the possibility of prison time and discipline from the NBA if convicted.

Marcus plays for the Boston Celtics and Markieff is with the Washington Wizards. The trial has forced the twins to miss the start of NBA training camp which began Tuesday. Markieff also had surgery to repair a sports hernia during the time of the trial.

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge said officials have been in contact with Marcus throughout the trial.

Carmelo Anthony is a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder, having been traded there just before training camp opens.

However, it’s no secret he wanted to be traded to the Houston Rockets. For most of the summer Houston — with Chris Paul and James Harden — was the only team he would waive his no-trade clause for. However, when that deal would not come together he eventually added Cleveland and OKC to the list, and he was quickly a member of the Thunder.

Anthony talked about all of it with Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels on SiriusXM NBA Radio Wednesday night. He was asked when he expanded his list of potential destinations.

“I think it was within the last week, week and a half, before training camp. A deal was done with Houston early then for some reason whatever happened behind the scenes it didn’t go through, it fell through then we had to really start paying attention and thinking about other options.

But then believe it or not I felt like I was going to be back in training camp and I would show up to media day in New York. Me and my team sat down on Friday night and was like, ‘Man, we best prepare for going back to media day on Monday and training camp that week.’ And then we got the call that said, ‘Would you open it up to OKC?’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, at this point yeah.’ I don’t think it would have been beneficial for me to come back to media day after everything that was going on in the offseason. For me to have to deal with that it would have been unfair for the organization, the Knicks, to have to deal with that. It would have been too much noise, too many questions to answer and I don’t think either party wanted to deal with that.”

One thing that changed is that Phil Jackson was out in New York and the new team of Steve Mills and Scott Perry was not going to take back a crappy deal just to get it done. The Knicks wanted some assets back, and the Rockets were not flush with them. Then there was the issue with Ryan Anderson‘s contract, which had three-years and $60 million on it — the Knicks didn’t want it, and the price from third teams looking to get in the deal was too steep (I was told teams were asking for two first round picks, and not ones deep in the draft).

Anthony instead joins a Thunder team going all in on this season, one that should be interesting to watch. But there will always be a little “what might have been” in Houston.

You can listen to the clip of Anthony talking about the trade below, or follow this link to hear him discuss the new energy he has in OKC.

 

Rappers don’t really run on the same schedule as an NBA player during training camp. Those NBA stars — let’s say, hypothetically Mike Conley of the Memphis Grizzlies — are having two practices a day, spending time in the film room, and generally passing out early exhausted. Rappers run on vampire hours.

So Kanye West didn’t blink at calling up Conley after midnight recently — and Conley was good with it, as he told the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

“He said ‘I admire you. I really like what you do. I hate that you’re underrated,'” Conley said during the Grizzlies Media Day Monday. The call from the rapper/producer came after midnight, he said.

“He’s going through all of these things like he really watches me play,” Conley said with laughter. “He was like ‘You can be up here and they don’t see you like that.’

“I was like ‘I’m 100 percent with you. What can we do? Help me. I’m looking for a feature. Put me in the background of some of music or something like that.’”

Does this mean Conley is going to start wearing Yeezys around?

Conley is the NBA cliché for underrated at this point. Conley is a very good point guard who, unfortunately, is playing in the era of greats at the position in the Western Conference — Stephen Curry, Russell Westbrook, Chris Paul, and before that players such as Tony Parker — which led to him being overshadowed. Conley is a great floor general, averaged 20.5 points a game and shot 40 percent from three last season, he had an All-Star level PER of 23.2, and he is a strong defender. What awards does he have to show for a career of those kinds of numbers? One All-Defensive team (2013). That’s it.

The Memphis Grizzlies understand how good he is, which is why they maxed him out two summers ago and made him one of the highest paid players in the league. That’s respect he can appreciate.

And so can Kanye.

LeBron James and Dwyane Wade are good friends, and it was that — plus getting to chase another ring — that drew Wade to Cleveland instead of Miami (or maybe Oklahoma City) as a free agent.

LeBron and Wade like to hang out, talk, and enjoy a glass of wine together. Which is what they did to toast their reunion this season. Via NBA TV and Dwyane Wade’s Snapchat page.

I’m curious what kind of wine that is (it looks darker, like a Cab or Syrah, but there is no way to know from this vid).

The friends haven’t played together in three years, and this may be a one-year thing (Wade is on a one-year deal and LeBron will opt out this summer). They plan to savor it, as they should.

MIAMI (AP) — Dwyane Wade cannot be clearer about this: He wants to wear a Miami Heat uniform again.

Someday.

After signing his one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Wade – speaking from his new locker room – told The Associated Press that Miami is “always in my heart” and that he took a serious look at whether this was the right time to return to the franchise where he spent his first 13 NBA seasons.

“Miami, the door’s always unlocked,” Wade told AP. “One day I want to retire in a Miami Heat jersey. I don’t know how that will happen, but I definitely want to make sure than when I decide to hang it up, that jersey is on. Whether it’s being back there or signing a one-day deal like Paul Pierce, I want to make sure that I go out the way I came in.”

The Heat have also indicated they would like a reunion many times – such as when they took out a full-page newspaper ad saying “We’ll leave a key under the mat for you” when he left Miami for Chicago last year and earlier this week, when Miami coach Erik Spoelstra talked about “our hopes for where he ends up eventually.”

“Everybody knows how we all feel about him,” Spoelstra said.

The feeling is mutual.

Wade is from Chicago and now will live in Cleveland, but Miami is home. His children are back in South Florida schools after joining him in Chicago last year, and Wade said he got the blessing from his oldest son to pursue the Cleveland opportunity.

“When it comes down to big decisions like this, there’s two people I listen to: Her name is Gabrielle Union Wade and his name is Zaire Wade,” Dwyane Wade said, referring to his wife and oldest son. “I listen to Zaire and my wife and try to see what they feel and what they want. Zaire told me just like this: `Dad, I would love to have you here and be around more. But I want you to go get your fourth ring.”‘

With that, it became an easy choice.

Some Heat fans lobbied Wade on Twitter to come back to Miami after he got his buyout from the Bulls this week, and former teammates like Udonis Haslem, Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic also said they wanted him back.

Wade said it was flattering.

“To be in this position, to be in this league so long and to have fans wanting you to be part of their team – I mean, we all want to be wanted – I can’t even explain what that means,” Wade said. “I really looked at their team and where could I fit in and what could my role be and would I be happy with that role.”

Miami has plenty of shooting guards: Dion Waiters is the presumed starter, and Josh Richardson, Tyler Johnson, Rodney McGruder and Wayne Ellington all will see time at that spot for the Heat.

Wade looked at Miami’s depth at that position and realized the fit wouldn’t be ideal. Plus, the Heat were able to bring back most everyone from a team that went 30-11 in the second half of last season and Wade thought he could get in the way.

“Honestly, I didn’t feel they needed me there,” Wade said. “I feel that those guys are in a good place. They deserve to come back this year and see what that 30-11 was about. They don’t need me there over their shoulder or anything like that. That’s kind of how I approached it.”

There is a bit of irony in how the schedule works out.

When he was with the Bulls last season, Chicago played at Miami only once – one of the schedule quirks that has some Eastern Conference teams playing each other three times instead of the more-customary four. The same thing happens this season in the Heat-Cavaliers series, with Cleveland coming to Miami one time only.

“Last year, honestly, I could only take coming back that once,” Wade said. “It worked out for the better last year. It was the weirdest game I ever played in my life.”

 