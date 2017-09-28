Getty Images

Carmelo Anthony confirms he, Paul George were almost traded to Cavs on Draft night

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2017, 5:59 PM EDT
There had been rumors. On the night of the NBA Draft there are more rumors than athletes mad at Donald Trump, but the past couple of years one seemed to have legs — the Cavaliers were looking to make a bold move, one that would have packed more stars around LeBron James (and likely sent Kevin Love out).

As with most rumors, they seemed to vaporize when the time came. But in Carmelo Anthony‘s interview with Joel Meyers and Antonio Daniels on SiriusXM NBA Radio Wednesday night, Anthony confirmed he and Paul George almost ended up in Cleveland.

“Actually, it was funny because me and PG was supposed to be in Cleveland on draft night. We were communicating about that. The deal was actually done and it got called off on draft night, so me and PG stayed connected throughout the course of the season.”

Anthony seems to think a lot of deals were done that were not — he said the same thing about a trade to the Rockets this summer. We also know the Cavaliers thought they had a three-way trade that would have netted them PG near this draft (it fell apart over pick protection), although the that was with the Nuggets and the Pacers, there was no mention of the Knicks.

The reality is this is how trade talks often go: they gain a little momentum, they start to move toward reality, one side thinks there’s an offer that will get it done, then the other side doesn’t see it that way, or moves the goal posts, or just gets cold feet. It’s exponentially harder with a three-way trade.

It worked out that ‘Melo and PG are together with Russell Westbrook, on a team that has its sights set on conquering the Mount Everest that is Golden State. It’s an all-in, one-year experiment that will be fun to watch. But Anthony and George with LeBron might have been the biggest test for the Warriors. We’ll never know.

LeBron James rolls left ankle, misses practice

Associated Press
Associated PressSep 28, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT
CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James turned his left ankle during practice Wednesday night, his first workout with newly signed teammate Dwyane Wade.

A Cavaliers spokesman said James had X-rays, which were negative. The three-time NBA champion didn’t practice Thursday so he could undergo treatment. He’s expected to be day to day.

The severity of James’ injury is not known.

James has been reunited with Wade, his former teammate in Miami. They won two NBA championships together with the Heat and are excited about chasing a third with the Cavs. Wade turned down offers from other teams and signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract – the veteran’s minimum – for a chance to play with his close friend.

Wade also didn’t practice Thursday so he could attend to a personal matter. The 12-time All-Star will be introduced by the Cavs on Friday following practice.

NBA owners pass lottery reform, new rules on resting players

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2017, 3:50 PM EDT
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver got what he wanted.

How much good it will do, and what will the unintended consequences will be, will hang over this like a cloud. But Silver got the PR wins he wanted.

Wednesday the NBA’s Board of Governors — made up of the 30 team owners — passed new rules on resting of healthy players, particularly for nationally televised games, plus passed NBA Draft Lottery reform that starts in 2019. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN broke the news.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has been a strident proponent of both legislative agendas, pushing owners and team executives on his belief that passage was important for elements of the league’s economy, competitive balance and public perception…

In the new resting legislation, Silver will have the discretionary ability to fine teams for resting players in several instances, including sitting multiple players outside of unusual circumstances in a single game, and healthy players in nationally televised ESPN, ABC and TNT games…

The NBA needed a three-fourths majority to pass draft lottery reform, which is designed to discourage teams from tanking to pursue the best possible odds to select highest in the draft order.

The vote on lottery reform was 28-1-1, with Oklahoma City voting no and Dallas abstaining, according to Wojnarowski.

Let’s talk resting first — this is about perceptions and public relations. It’s a bad look for the league when they tout a Golden State vs. San Antonio Saturday night game and Steve Kerr sits Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant (the Spurs were without Kawhi Leonard in that game due to injury). Every study shows that rested players (meaning at least one day off between games, but the more the better) both perform better and are less likely to get injured, and it makes sense if the Cavaliers want LeBron James at his peak in May and June they give him nights off in January to keep him fresh. To the NBA’s credit, it started the season a couple of weeks earlier this season and reduced the number of back-to-backs, mostly eliminated four-games-in-five-nights, and now makes sure teams get rest before nationally televised games.

But make no mistake, guys will still get nights off. Coaches will just not do it on the highest profile nights, nor will they rest multiple stars on the same night (at least until the final couple weeks of the season, when all bets should be off). Also, coaches will go to the old trick of saying a guy is injured if they want to rest him (by a month into the season every player has enough bumps and bruises to say he needs a night off if they want).

Lottery reform is more complicated.

This move creates the perception that teams don’t benefit from tanking, when in reality it doesn’t change the underlying issue: For 25 NBA teams, the only way they can land and keep a superstar (at least for eight years or so to start their career) is through the draft, and the best way to do that is to get a high draft pick. What this does do is take away some incentive to be ultra-terrible to get the best odds, but teams will still aim for the bottom three if they are in that kind of rebuild.

The three worst teams each will have a 14 percent chance at the No. 1 pick, and the odds go down from there (but not as steeply as they did before). Here is a handy chart — via Wojnarowski and ESPN — that explains the new lottery odds.

So if you have the worst record in the NBA, rather than most likely having the No. 2 or 3 pick, your “expected pick” is the three or four. Is that really going to keep teams from tanking? Kristaps Porzingis went fourth. Teams may not go as deep a dive, but they will go, and it will still be a topic.

More importantly, it just moves the tanking line. Last season, the 42-win Pacers got the 7 seed in the East and thumped by the Cavaliers in the first round. However, if they were five games worse, they would have been the 12th seed going into the lottery, with a 7 percent chance at a top-five pick. You can bet some owners/GMs will look at that calculus and say they are willing to forgo the $5 million to $8 million in gate revenue from a couple playoff games to have a shot at a high pick (some owners will want the cash). More importantly for the league, you can bet some segments of the fanbase will call for it.

What this vote does gives the league is a PR win — “we have taken steps to reduce player rest and tanking,” issues Silver was sick of talking about at his press conferences and in interviews. There is some good stuff here — the spaced out schedule is needed — but whether either proposal gets at the real issues (like too long a regular season) is still up for debate.

Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry not fans of new SI “unity” cover

By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2017, 2:26 PM EDT
The cover of this week’s Sports Illustrated was designed to show the sports worlds unity in the face of attacks from President Donald Trump.

The Golden State Warriors were not fans.

Above, you can see Steve Kerr ask a very legitimate question: How do you do that cover without Colin Kaepernick? He was the guy who started what are now widespread protests from NFL players, he opened that door.

Stephen Curry asked that same question, and he also didn’t like that the photoshopped image on the cover had him linking arms with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Here is what Curry said, via NBC Sports Bay Area.

“That was terrible. That’s just capitalizing on the hoopla and the media and all that nonsense. The real people that understand what’s going on and who’s really been active and vocal and truly making a difference. If you don’t have Kaepernick front and center on that, then something’s wrong. It’s kind of hard to see how certain narratives take place, being prisoners of the moment. I was kinda joking around yesterday when I saw that on a certain Instagram handle, but at the end of the day, that stuff really doesn’t matter. It’s about the true message and highlighting the people that are doing the right things.”

Three questions the Milwaukee Bucks must answer this season

Associated Press
By Kurt HelinSep 28, 2017, 1:44 PM EDT
The NBC/ProBasketballTalk season previews will ask the questions each of the 30 NBA teams must answer this season to make their season a success. We are looking at one team a day until the start of the season, and it begins with a look back at the team’s offseason moves.

Last season: 42-40, lost to Toronto in first round of playoffs

I know what you did last summer: The Bucks mostly chilled on the beach last summer and did nothing. They let Michael Beasley go and waived Spencer Hawes. They brought in Gerald Green, Sterling Brown, and D.J. Wilson. Milwaukee basically returns with the same core roster as last season.

THREE QUESTIONS THE BUCKS MUST ANSWER:

1) Can Giannis Antetokounmpo make the leap from star to MVP level, transcendent talent? Last season the Greek Freak made the leap from nice player to star, maybe superstar level. He led the Bucks and had career highs in points (22.9), rebounds (8.8), assists (5.4), steals (1.6), and blocks (1.9). He got to the rim (dunking almost 200 times last season, some of them genuinely spectacular) and with that shot 52.1 percent overall. Combine that with him being a good “free safety” style of defender and you have a guy who deserved to be an All-Star and second team All-NBA.

The Bucks this season are banking on continuity and internal improvements to take the next step forward, and Antetokounmpo is at the top of the list.

Amazingly, there is so much room for Antetokounmpo to improve, and if he does he can live up to Kobe Bryant’s challenge to win MVP. The most discussed thing is his shooting, he hit just 27.2 percent from three last season and is not much better on long twos beyond 16 feet. This seems to be less a mechanics thing and more a confidence thing — Antetokounmpo knows he can almost always get to the rim and so he trusts that over his jumper. He needs to just fire away at times. Also, part of it is on Jason Kidd and the coaching staff, who coach a little bit of an old school system, and while the Bucks improved last season they were 24th in the league in threes attempted.

Beyond that, Antetokounmpo can be better reading the floor and making plays coming off the pick-and-roll, he can be better in post-ups, he can be better in isolation — he gets his buckets and assists by just taking what the defense gives him and then getting to the rim. He can start to force his will on the defense even more so, and when he does there is not much of a chance to stop him.

2) Can Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon take steps forward? As noted above, the Bucks did not make big moves last offseason, nor do they have the space to do it next offseason, this is a team looking for it’s core to improve to help them up the ladder. Having a healthy Kris Middleton all season as the glue guy on this team is huge and will help. So will getting Jabari Parker back from another ACL injury, but that will be late in the season (and he likely will take a bit to be his old self).

The two guys the Bucks really need to take a step forward are Thon Maker and Malcolm Brogdon. By the end of the playoff series against the Raptors last season both these guys were starting — and Milwaukee outscored Toronto when they were on the court together. Neither of these guys project to be future All-Stars, not even the Rookie of the Year Brogdon, but if both can be quality, consistent starters the Bucks will have something.

Maker, in particular, can be a real threat as a mobile 7-footer who can shoot the three (and reportedly he worked on his shot this off-season). He’s never going to be a strong, physical post player (the Bucks have Greg Monroe for that, and he’s solid in that role) but he can be a modern NBA big, he just needs to be more consistent as a playmaker and not just a shooter. The Bucks need more firepower and shot creation, especially with Jabari Parker out

3) Can the Bucks become a good defensive team? More than anything, this is the biggest question for Milwaukee if it is going to take a step forward. The Bucks were 19th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 106.4 points per 100 possessions. For a team with a roster full of quality individual defenders, guys who are long and athletic, that is not good enough.

This is about Jason Kidd as the coach. He has his guys playing an aggressive, gambling system that opens up good shots for teams that can move the ball, particularly corner threes (and most teams want corner threes and have guys who can knock them down). The Bucks double just about everyone in the post, then they don’t get there fast enough in rotations. All of this played out against Toronto in the playoffs. In the first three games, the Raptors — who are isolation heavy with Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan — played a style that allowed the Bucks aggressive tendencies to work. But once the Raptors adjusted, moved the ball better out of doubles, the Bucks had no answers.

The Bucks should be aggressive — they should use that athleticism to create turnovers, but there needs to be a more disciplined, smarter underpinning that doesn’t leave the team exposed when the ball moves a little.

If the Bucks are top 10 in the NBA in defense — and they have the talent to do it — then they will take a step forward. If not, they will not, and Kidd will have questions to answer from a new front office (remember there seemed to be a movement against him from part of ownership last season, his job is not completely stable).